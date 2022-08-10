Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yi Jinn Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1457   TW0001457000

YI JINN INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1457)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
17.35 TWD   +1.46%
02:14aYI JINN INDUSTRIAL : The Board of Directors Approved the 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
06/24YI JINN INDUSTRIAL : To announce the record date for cash dividend and cash distribution from capital surplus
PU
06/24Yi Jinn Industrial Co., Ltd. Announces Total Amount of Cash Dividend
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yi Jinn Industrial : The Board of Directors Approved the 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YI JINN INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 14:01:28
Subject 
 The Board of Directors Approved the 2022
Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/10
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2379204
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):359995
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2218442
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2128691
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2011151
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):967188
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.34
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):19951613
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):10939419
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5103729
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Yi Jinn Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YI JINN INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
02:14aYI JINN INDUSTRIAL : The Board of Directors Approved the 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial St..
PU
06/24YI JINN INDUSTRIAL : To announce the record date for cash dividend and cash distribution f..
PU
06/24Yi Jinn Industrial Co., Ltd. Announces Total Amount of Cash Dividend
CI
06/24Yi Jinn Industrial Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend from Capital Surplus
CI
05/15Yi Jinn Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
03/30YI JINN INDUSTRIAL : Subsidiary,YI TONG FIBER CO.,LTD Announcement for the acquisition of ..
PU
03/28Yi Jinn Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/23YI JINN INDUSTRIAL : Directors' Proposal for Dividend Distribution Plan and Cash Distribut..
PU
03/23YI JINN INDUSTRIAL : Announcement for the acquisition of real property
PU
2021Yi Jinn Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 146 M - -
Net income 2021 201 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 3 870 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart YI JINN INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yi Jinn Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YI JINN INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mao Cheng Weng General Manager & Director
Cheng Tien Chan Chairman & Head-Finance
Shan Kuei Lai Independent Director
Tien Chang Huang Independent Director
Yu Min Lai Director, Head-Accounting & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YI JINN INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-11.25%129
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-18.79%8 762
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-10.02%1 737
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-31.27%1 153
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-23.19%884
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-29.22%869