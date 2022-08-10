Yi Jinn Industrial : The Board of Directors Approved the 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Provided by: YI JINN INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
14:01:28
Subject
The Board of Directors Approved the 2022
Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/10
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2379204
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):359995
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2218442
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2128691
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2011151
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):967188
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.34
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):19951613
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):10939419
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5103729
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Yi Jinn Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.