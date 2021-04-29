Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1558   CNE1000023R6

YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1558)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

04/29/2021 | 10:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') (i) dated 19 March 2021 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among other things, the Purchase Transactions (including the annual caps), the Entrusted Transactions (including the annual caps) and Clarithromycin and Azithromycin Purchase Transaction, and (ii) dated 8 April 2021 in relation to delay in despatch of circular (the ''Delay Announcement''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement and the Delay Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing, among other things, details of the Purchase Transactions (including the annual caps), the Entrusted Transactions (including the annual caps) and Clarithromycin and Azithromycin Purchase Transaction, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 30 April 2021. As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date no later than 30 May 2021.

On behalf of the Board

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TANG Xinfa

Chairman

Hubei, the PRC

29 April 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company consists of Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui and Mr. LI Shuang as executive directors; Mr. TANG Xinfa and Mr. Eddy HUANG as non-executive directors; and Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. ZHAO Dayao, Ms. XIANG Ling and Mr. LI Xuechen as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
10:37aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Further delay in despatch of circular in ..
PU
04/20YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Voluntary announcement
PU
04/15YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Form of Proxy for the 2021 First H Shareh..
PU
04/15YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meet..
PU
04/15YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Notice of 2021 first h shareholders class..
PU
04/15YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : 2020 Report of the Board of Directors 202..
PU
04/15YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Delay in despatch of circular in relation..
PU
04/08YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Delay in despatch of circular in relation..
PU
04/08YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : China Approves Market Launch of YiChang H..
MT
04/07YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Voluntary announcement entacapone tablets..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 972 M 460 M 329 M
Net income 2021 681 M 105 M 75,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2 788 M 431 M 309 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 6 168 M 952 M 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,87 CNY
Last Close Price 7,01 CNY
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Cai Jiang General Manager & Executive Director
Qiang Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Xin Fa Tang Chairman
Jin Long Tang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Xin Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-4.87%952
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%426 446
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.17%285 434
PFIZER, INC.4.46%216 489
ABBVIE INC.4.46%197 537
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.76%195 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ