YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') (i) dated 19 March 2021 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among other things, the Purchase Transactions (including the annual caps), the Entrusted Transactions (including the annual caps) and Clarithromycin and Azithromycin Purchase Transaction, and (ii) dated 8 April 2021 in relation to delay in despatch of circular (the ''Delay Announcement''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement and the Delay Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing, among other things, details of the Purchase Transactions (including the annual caps), the Entrusted Transactions (including the annual caps) and Clarithromycin and Azithromycin Purchase Transaction, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 30 April 2021. As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date no later than 30 May 2021.

On behalf of the Board

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TANG Xinfa

Chairman

Hubei, the PRC

29 April 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company consists of Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui and Mr. LI Shuang as executive directors; Mr. TANG Xinfa and Mr. Eddy HUANG as non-executive directors; and Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. ZHAO Dayao, Ms. XIANG Ling and Mr. LI Xuechen as independent non-executive directors.