Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.    1558   CNE1000023R6

YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(1558)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : Form of Proxy for the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting to be held on 4 June 2021

04/15/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

Form of Proxy for the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting

to be held on 4 June 2021

Number of Shares

Related to this Form

H Shares

of Proxy (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of (address)

being the registered holder(s) of

H shares (Note 3)

of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the

Chairman of the meeting or

(Note 4)

of (address)

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2021 first H shareholders class meeting of the Company (the ''2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting'') to be held at Conference Room, 4/F, Administration Building, Dongyangguang Scientific Park, No. 368 Zhen An Zhong Road, Chang'an County, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China, at 11:00 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened on the same day or any adjournment thereof) on Friday, 4 June 2021 (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolution as set out in the notice of 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting dated 16 April 2021 as hereunder indicated and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

For (Note 5)

Against (Note 5)

Abstain (Note 5)

1. To consider and approve the general mandates to the Board to repurchase H Shares.

Date:

Signature (Note 6):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of H shares of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If a number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all H shares of the Company registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
  2. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
  3. Please insert the number of H shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Company is preferred, please strike out the words ''the Chairman of the meeting or'' and insert the name of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialed by the person who signs it.
  5. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked ''FOR'' or insert the number of shares held by you. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked ''AGAINST'' or insert the number of shares held by you. If you want to abstain from voting on any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked ''ABSTAIN'' or insert the number of shares held by you. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote as he/she thinks fit. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or attorney or other officer duly authorized. In case of joint holders, this form of proxy may be signed by any of such joint holders.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy and, if such proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointer pursuant to a power of attorney or other authority, a notarized copy of that power of attorney or other authority must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time for holding of the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (i.e. before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 3 June 2021).
  8. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he or she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding of such shares.
  9. Please be advised that completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any of its adjournments in person should you so wish.
  10. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this form of proxy shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular dated 16 April 2021 of the Company.

Disclaimer

Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
05:27aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Form of Proxy for the 2021 First H Shareh..
PU
05:21aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meet..
PU
05:15aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Notice of 2021 first h shareholders class..
PU
05:05aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : 2020 Report of the Board of Directors 202..
PU
04:53aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Delay in despatch of circular in relation..
PU
04/08YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Delay in despatch of circular in relation..
PU
04/08YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : China Approves Market Launch of YiChang H..
MT
04/07YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Voluntary announcement entacapone tablets..
PU
03/22YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Eyes Tie-Up with Sunshine Lake Pharma in ..
MT
03/21YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Discloseable transactions and continuing ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 064 M 468 M 468 M
Net income 2020 922 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2020 766 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,96x
Yield 2020 4,84%
Capitalization 6 126 M 938 M 937 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,87 CNY
Last Close Price 6,96 CNY
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Cai Jiang General Manager & Executive Director
Qiang Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Xin Fa Tang Chairman
Jin Long Tang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Xin Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-6.23%938
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.61%421 022
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.02%288 425
PFIZER INC.0.95%207 340
NOVARTIS AG-4.51%195 369
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.60%193 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ