YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : Form of Proxy for the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting to be held on 4 June 2021
04/15/2021 | 05:27am EDT
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01558)
Form of Proxy for the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting
to be held on 4 June 2021
Number of Shares
Related to this Form
H Shares
of Proxy (Note 1)
I/We (Note 2)
of (address)
being the registered holder(s) of
H shares (Note 3)
of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the
Chairman of the meeting or
(Note 4)
of (address)
as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2021 first H shareholders class meeting of the Company (the ''2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting'') to be held at Conference Room, 4/F, Administration Building, Dongyangguang Scientific Park, No. 368 Zhen An Zhong Road, Chang'an County, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China, at 11:00 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened on the same day or any adjournment thereof) on Friday, 4 June 2021 (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolution as set out in the notice of 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting dated 16 April 2021 as hereunder indicated and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
For (Note 5)
Against (Note 5)
Abstain (Note 5)
1. To consider and approve the general mandates to the Board to repurchase H Shares.
Date:
Signature (Note 6):
Notes:
Please insert the number of H shares of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If a number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all H shares of the Company registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
Please insert the number of H shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Company is preferred, please strike out the words''the Chairman of the meeting or'' and insert the name of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialed by the person who signs it.
Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked''FOR'' or insert the number of shares held by you. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked ''AGAINST'' or insert the number of shares held by you. If you want to abstain from voting on any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked ''ABSTAIN'' or insert the number of shares held by you. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote as he/she thinks fit. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or attorney or other officer duly authorized. In case of joint holders, this form of proxy may be signed by any of such joint holders.
To be valid, this form of proxy and, if such proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointer pursuant to a power of attorney or other authority, a notarized copy of that power of attorney or other authority must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time for holding of the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (i.e. before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 3 June 2021).
Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he or she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding of such shares.
Please be advised that completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any of its adjournments in person should you so wish.
Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this form of proxy shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular dated 16 April 2021 of the Company.
