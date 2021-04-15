YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : Form of Proxy for the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting to be held on 4 June 2021

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

Form of Proxy for the 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting

to be held on 4 June 2021

Number of Shares Related to this Form H Shares of Proxy (Note 1) I/We (Note 2) of (address) being the registered holder(s) of H shares (Note 3)

of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the

Chairman of the meeting or (Note 4)

of (address)

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2021 first H shareholders class meeting of the Company (the ''2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting'') to be held at Conference Room, 4/F, Administration Building, Dongyangguang Scientific Park, No. 368 Zhen An Zhong Road, Chang'an County, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China, at 11:00 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened on the same day or any adjournment thereof) on Friday, 4 June 2021 (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolution as set out in the notice of 2021 First H Shareholders Class Meeting dated 16 April 2021 as hereunder indicated and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION For (Note 5) Against (Note 5) Abstain (Note 5)

1. To consider and approve the general mandates to the Board to repurchase H Shares.

Date: Signature (Note 6):

Notes: