YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3639)
Yida China : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

09/15/2020 | 05:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that Mr. Zhou Yaogen has resigned to act as a non-executive Director with effect from 15 September 2020 due to his own decision to devote more time to his other personal commitments.

Mr. Zhou Yaogen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in respect of his resignation as a non-executive Director.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Zhou Yaogen for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.

1

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that following the resignation of Mr. Zhou Yaogen, Mr. Zhang Xiufeng ("Mr. Zhang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 15 September 2020.

The biographical details of Mr. Zhang are as follows:

Mr. Zhang Xiufeng (張修楓)

Mr. Zhang, aged 37, doctorate holder, is currently the deputy general manager of the Strategic Investment Department of China Minsheng Jiaye Investment Co., Ltd. (中民嘉業投資有限公司)

("CMIG Jiaye"), the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor's degree in law from Shanghai University in 2005, a master's degree in sociology from Shanghai University in 2008, and a doctor of philosophy from Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany in 2015. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Zhang worked as a research fellow at Technical

University of Darmstadt, Germany. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Zhang served as the Shanghai and Jiangsu regional investment director of Country Garden Holdings Co., Ltd. (碧桂園控股有限公司) (Hong Kong

Stock Code: 2007). From 2016 to 2019, he successively served as the director, deputy general manager

and platform responsible person of the Strategic Investment Center of Zhongliang Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (中梁控股集團有限公司) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 2772). Since 2019, Mr. Zhang served as the

deputy general manager of global home and housing business group of Yuexing Group Co., Ltd. (月星集 團有限公司). Mr. Zhang joined CMIG Jiaye as the deputy general manager of the Strategic Investment

Department in December 2019. Mr. Zhang currently serves as a director of Ningbo Ligong Environment And Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (寧波理工環境能源科技股份有限公司) (Shenzhen stock code:

002322). Mr. Zhang has nearly ten years of experience in real estate development and investment and urban development research.

Mr. Zhang has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a fixed term of three years commencing from 15 September 2020, and he will be entitled to a director's fee of HK$60,000 per annum for his directorship in the Company, which was determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities as well as the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Zhang will hold office until the first general meeting of the Company after his appointment and is subject to re-election at such general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhang (i) does not hold any other positions with any members of the Group; (ii) does not, nor did he in the past three years, hold any directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas or other major appointments and professional qualifications; (iii) does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iv) does not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

2

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any information relating to Mr. Zhang's appointment to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, or other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Zhang to the Board.

By order of the Board

Yida China Holdings Limited

Jiang Xiuwen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Xiuwen, Mr. Yu Shiping and Ms. Zheng Xiaohua, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Gang and Mr. Zhang Xiufeng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yip Wai Ming, Mr. Guo Shaomu, Mr. Wang Yinping and Mr. Han Gensheng.

3

