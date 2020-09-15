Yida China : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that following the resignation of Mr. Zhou Yaogen, Mr. Zhang Xiufeng ("Mr. Zhang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 15 September 2020.

The biographical details of Mr. Zhang are as follows:

Mr. Zhang Xiufeng (張修楓)

Mr. Zhang, aged 37, doctorate holder, is currently the deputy general manager of the Strategic Investment Department of China Minsheng Jiaye Investment Co., Ltd. (中民嘉業投資有限公司)

("CMIG Jiaye"), the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor's degree in law from Shanghai University in 2005, a master's degree in sociology from Shanghai University in 2008, and a doctor of philosophy from Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany in 2015. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Zhang worked as a research fellow at Technical

University of Darmstadt, Germany. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Zhang served as the Shanghai and Jiangsu regional investment director of Country Garden Holdings Co., Ltd. (碧桂園控股有限公司) (Hong Kong

Stock Code: 2007). From 2016 to 2019, he successively served as the director, deputy general manager

and platform responsible person of the Strategic Investment Center of Zhongliang Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (中梁控股集團有限公司) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 2772). Since 2019, Mr. Zhang served as the

deputy general manager of global home and housing business group of Yuexing Group Co., Ltd. (月星集 團有限公司). Mr. Zhang joined CMIG Jiaye as the deputy general manager of the Strategic Investment

Department in December 2019. Mr. Zhang currently serves as a director of Ningbo Ligong Environment And Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (寧波理工環境能源科技股份有限公司) (Shenzhen stock code:

002322). Mr. Zhang has nearly ten years of experience in real estate development and investment and urban development research.

Mr. Zhang has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a fixed term of three years commencing from 15 September 2020, and he will be entitled to a director's fee of HK$60,000 per annum for his directorship in the Company, which was determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities as well as the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Zhang will hold office until the first general meeting of the Company after his appointment and is subject to re-election at such general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhang (i) does not hold any other positions with any members of the Group; (ii) does not, nor did he in the past three years, hold any directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas or other major appointments and professional qualifications; (iii) does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iv) does not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).