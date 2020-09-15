Yida China : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Yida China Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Jiang Xiuwen (Chairman and chief executive officer)

Mr. Yu Shiping

Ms. Zheng Xiaohua

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wang Gang

Mr. Zhang Xiufeng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Yip Wai Ming

Mr. Guo Shaomu

Mr. Wang Yinping

Mr. Han Gensheng

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. Jiang Xiuwen M C Mr. Yip Wai Ming C M Mr. Guo Shaomu M M Mr. Wang Yinping M C M Mr. Han Gensheng M M M

Notes: