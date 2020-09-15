Log in
Yida China : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

09/15/2020 | 05:47am EDT

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3639)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Yida China Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Jiang Xiuwen (Chairman and chief executive officer)

Mr. Yu Shiping

Ms. Zheng Xiaohua

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wang Gang

Mr. Zhang Xiufeng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Yip Wai Ming

Mr. Guo Shaomu

Mr. Wang Yinping

Mr. Han Gensheng

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Jiang Xiuwen

M

C

Mr. Yip Wai Ming

C

M

Mr. Guo Shaomu

M

M

Mr. Wang Yinping

M

C

M

Mr. Han Gensheng

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 15 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yida China Holdings Limited published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
