Yida China : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3639)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Yida China Holdings Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Jiang Xiuwen (Chairman and chief executive officer)
Mr. Yu Shiping
Ms. Zheng Xiaohua
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Wang Gang
Mr. Zhang Xiufeng
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Yip Wai Ming
Mr. Guo Shaomu
Mr. Wang Yinping
Mr. Han Gensheng
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Jiang Xiuwen
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Yip Wai Ming
|
C
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Guo Shaomu
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wang Yinping
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Han Gensheng
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 15 September 2020
