Yida China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR AUGUST 2020

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR AUGUST 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for August 2020 as follows:

In August 2020, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB327 million and the Group's attributable contracted sales was approximately RMB300 million. During the same period, the Group's gross floor area (" GFA ") sold was 28,327 sq.m. and the Group's attributable GFA sold was 24,358 sq.m.. The Group's average selling price (the " ASP ") was approximately RMB11,546 per sq.m. and the Group's attributable ASP was approximately RMB12,324 per sq.m..

For the eight months ended 31 August 2020, the Group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB3,329 million and the Group's attributable contracted sales was approximately RMB2,933 million. During the same period, the Group's GFA sold was 315,739 sq.m. and the Group's attributable GFA sold was 260,691 sq.m.. The Group's ASP was approximately RMB10,545 per sq.m. and the Group's attributable ASP was approximately RMB11,252 per sq.m..

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on annual or semi-annual basis. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

