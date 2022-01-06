Yieh Hsing : Announcement of the expansion plan of Yieh Hsing Pingnan plant
01/06/2022 | 03:18am EST
Provided by: YIEH HSING ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/01/06
Time of announcement
16:10:59
Subject
Announcement of the expansion plan of Yieh
Hsing Pingnan plant
Date of events
2022/01/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/01/06
2.Content of the investment plan:Yieh Hsing Pingnan
plant expansion plan
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:about
NT 1.272 billion
4.Projected date of the investment:from 2022
5.Source of capital funds:own funds and bank loans
6.Specific purpose:In response to market demand,
improve product competitiveness and comply with
energy-saving and carbon-reduction policies
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Yieh Hsing Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:17:04 UTC.