Yieh Hsing : Announcement of the expansion plan of Yieh Hsing Pingnan plant

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/01/06 2.Content of the investment plan:Yieh Hsing Pingnan plant expansion plan 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:about NT 1.272 billion 4.Projected date of the investment:from 2022 5.Source of capital funds:own funds and bank loans 6.Specific purpose:In response to market demand, improve product competitiveness and comply with energy-saving and carbon-reduction policies 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none