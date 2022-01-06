Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yieh Hsing Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2007   TW0002007002

YIEH HSING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2007)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Yieh Hsing : Announcement of the expansion plan of Yieh Hsing Pingnan plant

01/06/2022 | 03:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YIEH HSING ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/06 Time of announcement 16:10:59
Subject 
 Announcement of the expansion plan of Yieh
Hsing Pingnan plant
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 15
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/01/06
2.Content of the investment plan:Yieh Hsing Pingnan
plant expansion plan
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:about
 NT 1.272 billion
4.Projected date of the investment:from 2022
5.Source of capital funds:own funds and bank loans
6.Specific purpose:In response to market demand,
 improve product competitiveness and comply with
 energy-saving and carbon-reduction policies
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Yieh Hsing Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5 590 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2020 -470 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net Debt 2020 4 924 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 825 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart YIEH HSING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yieh Hsing Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIEH HSING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sen-Long Chen General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Ching Sheng Yu Head-Finance Department & Deputy Spokesman
Lin Mao Wu Chairman
Chin Shu Sun Independent Director
Wen Yi Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YIEH HSING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-3.77%392
NUCOR CORPORATION7.51%33 417
ARCELORMITTAL5.53%30 659
TATA STEEL LIMITED5.92%19 346
POSCO7.65%18 668
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION3.99%15 516