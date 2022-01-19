Yieh Phui : Announcing the change of the general manager

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/19 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Wu Lin-Maw 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Yieh Phui general manager. 5.Name of the new position holder:Jeff Chang 6.Resume of the new position holder: E-United Group SR. Executive Director Group Management Committee 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment�� 8.Reason for the change:new appointment�� 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None