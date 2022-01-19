Yieh Phui : Announcing the change of the general manager
01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Time of announcement
18:23:08
Subject
Announcing the change of the general manager
Date of events
2022/01/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/01/19
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Wu Lin-Maw
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Yieh Phui general manager.
5.Name of the new position holder:Jeff Chang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
E-United Group SR. Executive Director Group Management Committee
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment��
8.Reason for the change:new appointment��
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
