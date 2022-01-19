Yieh Phui : Announcing the changes of the director of corporate governance, financial manager, accounting manager, the speaker and acting speaker

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): corporate governance officer, financial officer, accounting officer, spokesperson, acting spokesperson 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/19 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Corporate governance officer: Chen, Yung-Hsien / Executive Vice President Financial officer: Chen, Yung-Hsien / Executive Vice President Accounting officer: Lin, Chien-Hung / Assistant Vice president Investment Division Spokesperson: Chen, Yung-Hsien / Executive Vice President Acting spokesperson: Tien ,Wen Chung/ SR. Accounting & Investment Assistant Vice President 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Corporate governance officer: Huang ,Mao Lieh / Assistant Vice president, Finance Department Financial officer: Huang ,Mao Lieh / Assistant Vice president, Finance Department Accounting officer: Tien ,Wen Chung/ Accounting & Investment SR.Assistant Vice President Spokesperson: Tien ,Wen Chung/ Accounting & Investment SR. Assistant Vice President Acting spokesperson:Huang ,Mao Lieh / Assistant Vice president, Finance Department 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):job relocation 6.Reason for the change:job relocation 7.Effective date:2022/02/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None