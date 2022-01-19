Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2023   TW0002023009

YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2023)
  Report
Yieh Phui : Announcing the changes of the director of corporate governance, financial manager, accounting manager, the speaker and acting speaker

01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 18:22:52
Subject 
 Announcing the changes of the director
of corporate governance, financial manager,
accounting manager, the speaker and acting speaker
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
corporate governance officer, financial officer,
accounting officer, spokesperson, acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/19
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Corporate governance officer: Chen, Yung-Hsien /
                              Executive Vice President
Financial officer: Chen, Yung-Hsien /
                   Executive Vice President
Accounting officer: Lin, Chien-Hung /
                    Assistant Vice president Investment Division
Spokesperson: Chen, Yung-Hsien / Executive Vice President
Acting spokesperson: Tien ,Wen Chung/
                     SR. Accounting & Investment Assistant
                     Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Corporate governance officer: Huang ,Mao Lieh /
                              Assistant Vice president, Finance  Department
Financial officer: Huang ,Mao Lieh /
                   Assistant Vice president, Finance Department
Accounting officer: Tien ,Wen Chung/
                    Accounting & Investment SR.Assistant Vice President
Spokesperson: Tien ,Wen Chung/
              Accounting & Investment SR. Assistant Vice President
Acting spokesperson:Huang ,Mao Lieh /
                    Assistant Vice president, Finance  Department
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):job relocation
6.Reason for the change:job relocation
7.Effective date:2022/02/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
