Yieh Phui : Announcing the changes of the director of corporate governance, financial manager, accounting manager, the speaker and acting speaker

Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
corporate governance officer, financial officer,
accounting officer, spokesperson, acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/19
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Corporate governance officer: Chen, Yung-Hsien /
Executive Vice President
Financial officer: Chen, Yung-Hsien /
Executive Vice President
Accounting officer: Lin, Chien-Hung /
Assistant Vice president Investment Division
Spokesperson: Chen, Yung-Hsien / Executive Vice President
Acting spokesperson: Tien ,Wen Chung/
SR. Accounting & Investment Assistant
Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Corporate governance officer: Huang ,Mao Lieh /
Assistant Vice president, Finance Department
Financial officer: Huang ,Mao Lieh /
Assistant Vice president, Finance Department
Accounting officer: Tien ,Wen Chung/
Accounting & Investment SR.Assistant Vice President
Spokesperson: Tien ,Wen Chung/
Accounting & Investment SR. Assistant Vice President
Acting spokesperson:Huang ,Mao Lieh /
Assistant Vice president, Finance Department
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):job relocation
6.Reason for the change:job relocation
7.Effective date:2022/02/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None