Yieh Phui : The board of directors decided the day for the 2022 stockholders' meeting and other matters.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/09 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/23 3.Shareholders meeting location: No. 38, Dazhai St.,Zihe Vil.,Ziguan Dist., Kaohsiung City Zihe Community Center 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)The report of the operation of 2021 (2)The Auditing Committee audits the final financial statement of 2021. (3)The report on the remuneration of the emplyees and directors for 2021 (4)The report on the distribution of the cash dividend of the bonus for stockholders 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)Approve the final financial statement for 2021. (2)Approve the distribution of retained earnings for 2021. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Discussion on the distribution of the stock dividend of the bonus for stockholders and the transfer of earnings as capital for 2021. (2)Proposal on Modifying the "procedures of acquisition and disposal of assets" of Yieh-Phui. (3)Proposal on Modifying the "corporate charter" of Yieh-Phui. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: (1)Election of the directors 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: (1)Lifting the limitation of non-compete clause. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: none 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Yieh-Phui will announce the amount of earning of 2021 to be declared as dividends forty days ahead of the stockholder's meeting. (2)Yieh Phui will take the proposals from stockholders from April 16 to April 26 of 2022. (3)The venue for taking care of stockholders' proposals is the Dept of Treasury of Yieh Phui. (4)Address:No. 369, Yuliao Road, Qiaotou District, Kaohsiung City 82544 (5)All of the matters stated herein are executed following the Company Act Article 172-1.