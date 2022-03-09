Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2023   TW0002023009

YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2023)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yieh Phui : The board of directors decided the day for the 2022 stockholders' meeting and other matters.

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 16:58:51
Subject 
 The board of directors
decided the day for the 2022 stockholders'
meeting and other matters.
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/09
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/23
3.Shareholders meeting location:
No. 38, Dazhai St.,Zihe Vil.,Ziguan Dist., Kaohsiung City
Zihe Community Center
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)The report of the operation of 2021
(2)The Auditing Committee audits the final financial statement
    of 2021.
(3)The report on the remuneration of the emplyees and directors for 2021
(4)The report on the distribution of the cash dividend of the bonus
for stockholders
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Approve the final financial statement for 2021.
(2)Approve the distribution of retained earnings for 2021.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Discussion on the distribution of the stock dividend of the bonus
for stockholders and the transfer of earnings as capital for 2021.
(2)Proposal on Modifying the
 "procedures of acquisition and disposal of assets"
of Yieh-Phui.
(3)Proposal on Modifying the
  "corporate charter" of Yieh-Phui.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
(1)Election of the directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
(1)Lifting the limitation of non-compete clause.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:
none
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Yieh-Phui will announce the amount of earning of 2021
 to be declared as dividends forty days ahead of the
stockholder's meeting.
(2)Yieh Phui will take the proposals from stockholders from
April 16 to April 26 of 2022.
(3)The venue for taking care of stockholders' proposals is the
 Dept of Treasury of Yieh Phui.
(4)Address:No. 369, Yuliao Road, Qiaotou District,
 Kaohsiung City 82544
(5)All of the matters stated herein are executed following
 the Company Act Article 172-1.

Disclaimer

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
04:11aYIEH PHUI : The board of directors decided the day for the 2022 stockholders' meeting and ..
PU
03/08YIEH PHUI : announces for Yieh-Phui (China) and Yieh-Phui (Hong Kong) that the board of di..
PU
01/31YIEH PHUI : honorably obtained " Award for World-Class TPM Achievement, 2021" by Japan Ins..
PU
01/19YIEH PHUI : Announcing the change of the general manager
PU
01/19YIEH PHUI : To select a vice chairman for Yieh Phui
PU
01/19YIEH PHUI : Announcing the changes of the director of corporate governance, financial mana..
PU
01/19Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/19Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd. Appoints Wu Lin-Maw as Vice Chairman
CI
2021YIEH PHUI : Announcing the change of the representative of the director of the legal perso..
PU
2021YIEH PHUI : announces that the board of directors has approved the auction of the land and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 55 422 M 1 953 M 1 953 M
Net income 2020 735 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net Debt 2020 45 722 M 1 612 M 1 612 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 956 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 23,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Lin Mao Wu President, General Manager & Director
Yung Hsien Chen Vice President-Finance & Executive Vice President
Yi Shou Lin Chairman
Ting-Kuo Shih Vice President-Technology
Wen-Bin Lin Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-8.10%1 549
NUCOR10.35%33 899
ARCELORMITTAL-7.11%25 894
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.20%20 112
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.0.73%16 921
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION5.00%15 697