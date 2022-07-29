Yieh Phui : The intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh United integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works
07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
17:14:54
Subject
The intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh
United integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works
Date of events
2022/05/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/04
2.Company name:Yieh Phui Enterprise
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Yieh Phui Enterprise
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
With the rise of the steel industry of China and Indonesia the
fierce competition in the stainless steel market, the steel mills of
various countries have tried to enhance their competitiveness by
decreasing the cost and increasing market share via strategic
alliance to reach economy of scale.On May 4, 2022 the board of
directors of Yieh Phui approved the application to Fair Trade
Commission the intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh United Steel to
better integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works
6.Countermeasures:
Based on the regulation of fair trade, Yieh Phui submitted its
application for alliance to Fair Trade Commission. Pending approval
from the authority,Yieh Phui and Yieh United Steel will purchase
directly or indirectly one third or 50% shares of Tangeng Iron Works.
All undertakings will be done according to the regulation of asset
acquisition and security transaction, approval of the board of
directors and release of related information on the acquisition
of the shares of Tangeng Iron Works
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
