    2023   TW0002023009

YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2023)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
15.95 TWD   -0.93%
05:35aYIEH PHUI : The intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh United integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works
PU
07/21YIEH PHUI : Announcing the ex-dividend date for 2022.
PU
07/06YIEH PHUI : announces that the board of directors has approved the lifting of the non-compete clause for the management
PU
Yieh Phui : The intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh United integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works

07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 17:14:54
Subject 
 The intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh
United integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works
Date of events 2022/05/04 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/04
2.Company name:Yieh Phui Enterprise
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Yieh Phui Enterprise
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 With the rise of the steel industry of China and Indonesia the
 fierce competition in the stainless steel market, the steel mills of
 various countries have tried to enhance their competitiveness by
 decreasing the cost and increasing market share via strategic
 alliance to reach economy of scale.On May 4, 2022 the board of
 directors of Yieh Phui approved the application to Fair Trade
 Commission the intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh United Steel to
 better integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works
6.Countermeasures:
 Based on the regulation of fair trade, Yieh Phui submitted its
 application for alliance to Fair Trade Commission. Pending approval
 from the authority,Yieh Phui and Yieh United Steel will purchase
 directly or indirectly one third or 50% shares of Tangeng Iron Works.
 All undertakings will be done according to the regulation of asset
 acquisition and security transaction, approval of the board of
 directors and release of related information on the acquisition
 of the shares of Tangeng Iron Works
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
