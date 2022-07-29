Yieh Phui : The intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh United integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/04 2.Company name:Yieh Phui Enterprise 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Yieh Phui Enterprise 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: With the rise of the steel industry of China and Indonesia the fierce competition in the stainless steel market, the steel mills of various countries have tried to enhance their competitiveness by decreasing the cost and increasing market share via strategic alliance to reach economy of scale.On May 4, 2022 the board of directors of Yieh Phui approved the application to Fair Trade Commission the intention of Yieh Phui and Yieh United Steel to better integrate the business with Tangeng Iron Works 6.Countermeasures: Based on the regulation of fair trade, Yieh Phui submitted its application for alliance to Fair Trade Commission. Pending approval from the authority,Yieh Phui and Yieh United Steel will purchase directly or indirectly one third or 50% shares of Tangeng Iron Works. All undertakings will be done according to the regulation of asset acquisition and security transaction, approval of the board of directors and release of related information on the acquisition of the shares of Tangeng Iron Works 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none