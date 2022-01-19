Yieh Phui : To select a vice chairman for Yieh Phui
01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Time of announcement
18:22:25
Subject
To select a vice chairman for Yieh Phui
Date of events
2022/01/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/01/19
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Vice Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:None
5.Name of the new position holder:Wu Lin-Maw
6.Resume of the new position holder:general manager
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
