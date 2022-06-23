Yieh Phui : announces that the 2022 newly elected directors by the stockholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): directors and independent directors 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd. Representative：Lin I-Shou Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd. Representative：Wu Lin- Maw Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd. Representative：Liang Pyng-Yeong Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd. Representative：Huang Ching-Tsung independent directors： Sun Chin-Su independent directors：Yang Der-Yuan independent directors：Chang Wen-Yi 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Lin I-Shou：Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd Wu Lin- Maw：President of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd, Liang Pyng-Yeong：Chairman of E United Group Purchase Management Committee and Special Assistant to the Chairman Huang Ching-Tsung：Chairman of chia yuan Investment Co.,Ltd. Sun Chin-Su：Independent Director of Co-Tech Development Corporation Yang Der-Yuan：Professor of National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology Chang Wen-Yi：Kaohsiung Importers&Exporters Chamber of Commerce 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd. Representative：Lin I-Shou Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd. Representative：Wu Lin- Maw Directors Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd. Representative：Liang Pyng-Yeong Directors Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd. Representative：Huang Ching-Tsung independent directors：Lee, Chung-Wei independent directors：Yang Der-Yuan independent directors：Chang Wen-Yi 6.Resume of the new position holder: Lin I-Shou：Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Wu Lin- Maw：Vice Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Liang Pyng-Yeong：Chairman of E United Group Purchase Management Committee and Special Assistant to the Chairman Huang Ching-Tsung：Chairman of chia yuan Investment Co.,Ltd. Lee Chung-Wei：Consultant of Shine Tai Express Co.,Ltd. Yang Der-Yuan：Professor of National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology Chang Wen-Yi：Kaohsiung Importers&Exporters Chamber of Commerce 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired 8.Reason for the change: term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative： Lin I-Shou share holding 61,870,646 shares Director Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative： Wu Lin- Maw share holding 61,870,646 shares Director Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative： Liang Pyng-Yeong share holding 20,560,290 shares Director Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative： Huang Ching-Tsung share holding 20,560,290 shares independent directors Lee Chung-Wei /share holding 900 shares independent directors Yang Der-Yuan/share holding 0 shares independent directors Chang Wen-Yi/share holding 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): from 2019/06/21 to 2022/06/20 11.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/06/23 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: not applicable due to the end of the term for all directors 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: not applicable due to the end of the term for all directors 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: not applicable 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"): NO 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: none