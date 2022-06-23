Yieh Phui : announces that the 2022 newly elected directors by the stockholders' meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
directors and independent directors
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Lin I-Shou
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Wu Lin- Maw
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Liang Pyng-Yeong
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Huang Ching-Tsung
independent directors： Sun Chin-Su
independent directors：Yang Der-Yuan
independent directors：Chang Wen-Yi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Lin I-Shou：Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd
Wu Lin- Maw：President of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd,
Liang Pyng-Yeong：Chairman of E United Group Purchase
Management Committee and Special Assistant to the Chairman
Huang Ching-Tsung：Chairman of chia yuan Investment Co.,Ltd.
Sun Chin-Su：Independent Director of Co-Tech Development Corporation
Yang Der-Yuan：Professor of National Kaohsiung University
of Science and Technology
Chang Wen-Yi：Kaohsiung Importers&Exporters Chamber of Commerce
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Lin I-Shou
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Wu Lin- Maw
Directors Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Liang Pyng-Yeong
Directors Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Huang Ching-Tsung
independent directors：Lee, Chung-Wei
independent directors：Yang Der-Yuan
independent directors：Chang Wen-Yi
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Lin I-Shou：Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
Wu Lin- Maw：Vice Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
Liang Pyng-Yeong：Chairman of E United Group Purchase
Management Committee and Special Assistant to the Chairman
Huang Ching-Tsung：Chairman of chia yuan Investment Co.,Ltd.
Lee Chung-Wei：Consultant of Shine Tai Express Co.,Ltd.
Yang Der-Yuan：Professor of National Kaohsiung University
of Science and Technology
Chang Wen-Yi：Kaohsiung Importers&Exporters Chamber of Commerce
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
term expired
8.Reason for the change:
term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative：
Lin I-Shou
share holding 61,870,646 shares
Director Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative：
Wu Lin- Maw
share holding 61,870,646 shares
Director Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative：
Liang Pyng-Yeong
share holding 20,560,290 shares
Director Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative：
Huang Ching-Tsung
share holding 20,560,290 shares
independent directors Lee Chung-Wei /share holding 900 shares
independent directors Yang Der-Yuan/share holding 0 shares
independent directors Chang Wen-Yi/share holding 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from 2019/06/21 to 2022/06/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:
2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
not applicable due to the end of the term for all directors
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
not applicable due to the end of the term for all directors
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):
NO
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
none