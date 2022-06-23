Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2023   TW0002023009

YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2023)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
17.15 TWD   -3.92%
Yieh Phui : announces that the 2022 newly elected directors by the stockholders' meeting

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:21:32
Subject 
 Yieh Phui announces that the 2022 newly elected
directors by the stockholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
directors and independent directors
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Lin I-Shou
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Wu Lin- Maw
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Liang Pyng-Yeong
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Huang Ching-Tsung
independent directors： Sun Chin-Su
independent directors：Yang Der-Yuan
independent directors：Chang Wen-Yi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Lin I-Shou：Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd
Wu Lin- Maw：President of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd,
Liang Pyng-Yeong：Chairman of E United Group Purchase
Management Committee and Special Assistant to the Chairman
Huang Ching-Tsung：Chairman of chia yuan Investment Co.,Ltd.
Sun Chin-Su：Independent Director of Co-Tech Development Corporation
Yang Der-Yuan：Professor of National Kaohsiung University
of Science and Technology
Chang Wen-Yi：Kaohsiung Importers&Exporters Chamber of Commerce
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Lin I-Shou
Directors Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Wu Lin- Maw
Directors Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Liang Pyng-Yeong
Directors Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.
Representative：Huang Ching-Tsung
independent directors：Lee, Chung-Wei
independent directors：Yang Der-Yuan
independent directors：Chang Wen-Yi
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Lin I-Shou：Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
Wu Lin- Maw：Vice Chairman of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
Liang Pyng-Yeong：Chairman of E United Group Purchase
Management Committee and Special Assistant to the Chairman
Huang Ching-Tsung：Chairman of chia yuan Investment Co.,Ltd.
Lee Chung-Wei：Consultant of Shine Tai Express Co.,Ltd.
Yang Der-Yuan：Professor of National Kaohsiung University
of Science and Technology
Chang Wen-Yi：Kaohsiung Importers&Exporters Chamber of Commerce
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
term expired
8.Reason for the change:
term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative：
Lin I-Shou
share holding 61,870,646 shares
Director Kuo Chiao Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative：
Wu Lin- Maw
share holding 61,870,646 shares
Director Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative：
Liang Pyng-Yeong
share holding 20,560,290 shares
Director Chia Yuan Investment & Development Co.,Ltd.Representative：
Huang Ching-Tsung
share holding 20,560,290 shares
independent directors Lee Chung-Wei /share holding 900 shares
independent directors Yang Der-Yuan/share holding 0 shares
independent directors Chang Wen-Yi/share holding 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from 2019/06/21 to 2022/06/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:
2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
not applicable due to the end of the term for all directors
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
not applicable due to the end of the term for all directors
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):
NO
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
none

Disclaimer

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 90 047 M 3 024 M 3 024 M
Net income 2021 5 203 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2021 44 430 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 34 044 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,6%
