  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2023   TW0002023009

YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2023)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
17.15 TWD   -3.92%
YIEH PHUI : The board of director approve the member of the Fifth Remuneration Committee
PU
YIEH PHUI : announces that the 2022 newly elected directors by the stockholders' meeting
PU
YIEH PHUI : announces that the 2022 stockholders' meeting has lifted the limitation of non-compete clause for director.
PU
Yieh Phui : announces that the 2022 stockholders' meeting has lifted the limitation of non-compete clause for director.

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:17:11
Subject 
 Yieh Phui announces that the 2022 stockholders'
meeting has lifted the limitation of non-compete
clause for director.
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/23
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Director Lin I-Shou/Wu Lin- Maw/Liang Pyng-Yeong/Huang Ching-Tsung
Independent Director  Lee Chung-Wei/Yang Der-Yuan/Chang Wen-Yi
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
investment or running in business as those items listed on the business
of Yieh Phui The scope may be the same or similar to those of a company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
In the period serves as the directors of Yieh Phui.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The total shares present is 1,581,253,428 shares.
The vote is as follows: for 1,559,698,764 shares or 98.63 percent
with 694,209 shares against and 20,860,455 abstained. The proposal
has been approved.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
not applicable
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
none
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
none
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
none

Disclaimer

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 90 047 M 3 024 M 3 024 M
Net income 2021 5 203 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2021 44 430 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 34 044 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lin Mao Wu President, General Manager & Director
Yung Hsien Chen Vice President-Finance & Executive Vice President
Yi Shou Lin Chairman
Ting-Kuo Shih Vice President-Technology
Wen-Bin Lin Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-32.21%1 143
NUCOR-5.53%28 692
ARCELORMITTAL-20.31%20 065
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-11.66%14 126
TATA STEEL LIMITED-24.61%13 105
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.70%12 878