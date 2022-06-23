Yieh Phui : announces that the 2022 stockholders' meeting has lifted the limitation of non-compete clause for director.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/23 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director Lin I-Shou/Wu Lin- Maw/Liang Pyng-Yeong/Huang Ching-Tsung Independent Director Lee Chung-Wei/Yang Der-Yuan/Chang Wen-Yi 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: investment or running in business as those items listed on the business of Yieh Phui The scope may be the same or similar to those of a company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: In the period serves as the directors of Yieh Phui. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The total shares present is 1,581,253,428 shares. The vote is as follows: for 1,559,698,764 shares or 98.63 percent with 694,209 shares against and 20,860,455 abstained. The proposal has been approved. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): not applicable 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: not applicable 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: not applicable 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: not applicable 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: none 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: none 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: none