Yieh Phui : announces that the 2022 stockholders' meeting has lifted the limitation of non-compete clause for director.
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:17:11
Subject
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/23
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Director Lin I-Shou/Wu Lin- Maw/Liang Pyng-Yeong/Huang Ching-Tsung
Independent Director Lee Chung-Wei/Yang Der-Yuan/Chang Wen-Yi
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
investment or running in business as those items listed on the business
of Yieh Phui The scope may be the same or similar to those of a company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
In the period serves as the directors of Yieh Phui.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The total shares present is 1,581,253,428 shares.
The vote is as follows: for 1,559,698,764 shares or 98.63 percent
with 694,209 shares against and 20,860,455 abstained. The proposal
has been approved.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
not applicable
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
none
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
none
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
none
