Yieh Phui : announces that the board of directors has approved the lifting of the non-compete clause for the management
07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:38:45
Subject
Yieh Phui announces that the board
of directors has approved the lifting of the
non-compete clause for the management
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/06
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:
Chen-Wu Chang Tien-Chi Chang Hsien-Tung Liu Ching-Tsung Huang
Hsien-Yao Chang Chia-Cheng Lin Yung-Hsien Chen Wei-Cheng Chen
Yang-Cheng Lan Shih-Chi Yang Ting-Kuo Shih Cheng-Feng Wu
Wen-Pin Lin Sen-Long Chen Kuo-Lin Yang Yong-Fang Zhang
Wen-Chih Liu Chuan-Hsiang Huang Wen-Chao Huang Shun-Chin Tsao
Jung-Chang Liao Chiu-Lin Pan Chi-Chen Li Sheng-Wei Sung
Chien-Hung Lin Wei-Cheng Chen Tien Ming-Chi Wei-Kung Chang
Chun-Kai Huang Yuan-Hsing Kuo Wen-Cheng Pan Wen-I. Weng
Ping-Lin Yang Chung-Chan Chiang Wen-Chung Tien Chia-En Kuo
Wei-Pin Kan Chen-Hsiang Lin Hui-Fung Li Hui-Jung Liao
Zhi-Jian Cheng Wen-Hong Chen Fu-Cai Huang Tian-fu Hong
Chin-Liang, Tsai Wei-Min Chen Chao-Hsien, Li Chi-Min Chou
Cheng-Yen Hsieh Chun-Jen Su Hsuan-Chih Tuan Chia-Yu Cheng
Chin-Fu Huang Chi-Jui Chang Kuo-Yun Hsu Mao-Lieh Huang
Yung-Huang Hu Kuo-Liang Yang Te-Jen Huang I-Cheng Lo
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
The same as the items listed on the business of Yieh Phui
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
The period serves on the management of Yieh Phui
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
approved by all members of the board of directors
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
not applicable
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
none
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:
none
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
none
Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.