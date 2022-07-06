Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2023   TW0002023009

YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2023)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
16.55 TWD   +1.85%
04:54aYIEH PHUI : announces that the board of directors has approved the lifting of the non-compete clause for the management
PU
07/01YIEH PHUI : Shareholder Meeting Document
PU
06/23YIEH PHUI : The items decided by the stockholders'meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yieh Phui : announces that the board of directors has approved the lifting of the non-compete clause for the management

07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 16:38:45
Subject 
 Yieh Phui announces that the board
of directors has approved the lifting of the
non-compete clause for the management
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/06
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
Chen-Wu Chang Tien-Chi Chang Hsien-Tung Liu Ching-Tsung Huang
Hsien-Yao Chang Chia-Cheng Lin Yung-Hsien Chen Wei-Cheng Chen
Yang-Cheng Lan Shih-Chi Yang Ting-Kuo Shih Cheng-Feng Wu
Wen-Pin Lin Sen-Long Chen Kuo-Lin Yang Yong-Fang Zhang
Wen-Chih Liu Chuan-Hsiang Huang Wen-Chao Huang Shun-Chin Tsao
Jung-Chang Liao Chiu-Lin Pan Chi-Chen Li Sheng-Wei Sung
Chien-Hung Lin Wei-Cheng Chen Tien Ming-Chi Wei-Kung Chang
Chun-Kai Huang Yuan-Hsing Kuo Wen-Cheng Pan Wen-I. Weng
Ping-Lin Yang Chung-Chan Chiang Wen-Chung Tien Chia-En Kuo
Wei-Pin Kan Chen-Hsiang Lin Hui-Fung Li Hui-Jung Liao
Zhi-Jian Cheng Wen-Hong Chen Fu-Cai Huang Tian-fu Hong
Chin-Liang, Tsai Wei-Min Chen Chao-Hsien, Li Chi-Min Chou
Cheng-Yen Hsieh Chun-Jen Su Hsuan-Chih Tuan Chia-Yu Cheng
Chin-Fu Huang Chi-Jui Chang Kuo-Yun Hsu Mao-Lieh Huang
Yung-Huang Hu Kuo-Liang Yang Te-Jen Huang I-Cheng Lo
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
The same as the items listed on the business of Yieh Phui
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
The period serves on the management of Yieh Phui
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
approved by all members of the board of directors
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
not applicable
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
none
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:
none
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
none

Disclaimer

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
04:54aYIEH PHUI : announces that the board of directors has approved the lifting of the non-comp..
PU
07/01YIEH PHUI : Shareholder Meeting Document
PU
06/23YIEH PHUI : The items decided by the stockholders'meeting
PU
06/23YIEH PHUI : The board of director approve the member of the Fifth Remuneration Committee
PU
06/23YIEH PHUI : announces that the 2022 newly elected directors by the stockholders' meeting
PU
06/23YIEH PHUI : announces that the 2022 stockholders' meeting has lifted the limitation of non..
PU
06/23Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd. Announces Auditing Committee Changes
CI
06/23Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd. Approves Board Elections
CI
06/23YIEH PHUI : Shareholder Meeting Document
PU
06/16YIEH PHUI : announces that the donation to I-Shou University has been approved by the boar..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 90 047 M 3 016 M 3 016 M
Net income 2021 5 203 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2021 44 430 M 1 488 M 1 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 32 853 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lin Mao Wu President, General Manager & Director
Yung Hsien Chen Vice President-Finance & Executive Vice President
Yi Shou Lin Chairman
Ting-Kuo Shih Vice President-Technology
Wen-Bin Lin Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-34.58%1 100
NUCOR-8.37%27 830
ARCELORMITTAL-25.78%18 071
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-13.11%13 701
TATA STEEL LIMITED-22.60%13 276
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.37%13 047