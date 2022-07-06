Yieh Phui : announces that the board of directors has approved the lifting of the non-compete clause for the management

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/06 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Chen-Wu Chang Tien-Chi Chang Hsien-Tung Liu Ching-Tsung Huang Hsien-Yao Chang Chia-Cheng Lin Yung-Hsien Chen Wei-Cheng Chen Yang-Cheng Lan Shih-Chi Yang Ting-Kuo Shih Cheng-Feng Wu Wen-Pin Lin Sen-Long Chen Kuo-Lin Yang Yong-Fang Zhang Wen-Chih Liu Chuan-Hsiang Huang Wen-Chao Huang Shun-Chin Tsao Jung-Chang Liao Chiu-Lin Pan Chi-Chen Li Sheng-Wei Sung Chien-Hung Lin Wei-Cheng Chen Tien Ming-Chi Wei-Kung Chang Chun-Kai Huang Yuan-Hsing Kuo Wen-Cheng Pan Wen-I. Weng Ping-Lin Yang Chung-Chan Chiang Wen-Chung Tien Chia-En Kuo Wei-Pin Kan Chen-Hsiang Lin Hui-Fung Li Hui-Jung Liao Zhi-Jian Cheng Wen-Hong Chen Fu-Cai Huang Tian-fu Hong Chin-Liang, Tsai Wei-Min Chen Chao-Hsien, Li Chi-Min Chou Cheng-Yen Hsieh Chun-Jen Su Hsuan-Chih Tuan Chia-Yu Cheng Chin-Fu Huang Chi-Jui Chang Kuo-Yun Hsu Mao-Lieh Huang Yung-Huang Hu Kuo-Liang Yang Te-Jen Huang I-Cheng Lo 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: The same as the items listed on the business of Yieh Phui 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: The period serves on the management of Yieh Phui 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act): approved by all members of the board of directors 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): not applicable 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: not applicable 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: not applicable 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: not applicable 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: none 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio: none 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: none