Yieh Phui : board of directors approved the consolidated financial statements of 2021

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/09 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):90,046,653 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,901,153 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,033,468 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,316,348 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,220,453 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,202,838 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.75 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):95,141,053 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):62,245,428 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):31,504,388 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA