  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yieh Phui Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2023   TW0002023009

YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(2023)
  Report
Yieh Phui : board of directors approved the consolidated financial statements of 2021

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YIEH PHUI ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 16:59:07
Subject 
 Yieh Phui board of directors approved the consolidated
financial statements of 2021
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):90,046,653
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):10,901,153
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,033,468
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):6,316,348
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5,220,453
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,202,838
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.75
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):95,141,053
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):62,245,428
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):31,504,388
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
