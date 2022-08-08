Yieh Phui : is to sell land and building to a subsidiary.

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land & building :Kaohsiung Qiaotou Dist Yulin section
Land:Kaohsiung Qiaotou Dist Ding Yan Tian section
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Land:Kaohsiung Qiaotou Dist Yulin section & Ding Yan Tian Total size is
83,315.38M2/25,202.91ping,The total is NT$2,545,415,273
Building:Qiaotou Dist Yulin section,
Total size:3,865.33M2,1,169.26ping
The total is NT$21,657,663
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Shin Yang Steel Co., Ltd.,The subsidiary is 100% owned by Yieh Phui
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
long term operation consideration of the conglomeration
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):
The expected earnings from the sale is
NT$2.18 billion. Since the buyer is a 100%owned subsidiary,
the earning has to be deferred.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Based on the contract of the land sale as agreed to
by the buyer and the seller
restrictive covenants in the contract;None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit: price negotiation,
Estimation report and the market condition,the board of directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
The evaluation is issued by Evermore Real
Estate Appraisers Firm and
its estimate Is NT$2,568,445,255
Chao Fon Estate Appraiser Affairs and its estimate Is NT$2,565,700,600
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Wu,Gow-Shih Su, Wen Ching
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(2016)Tainan estimate No.000063,(2014)Kaohsiung estimate No.0000091
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:
Not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:
Not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:
Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:
Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:
Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:
Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:
None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
The land and building is to be owned by the
subsidiary Shin Yang Steel
which will fully utilize the value of the real estate.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:
Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/08
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/08/08
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:
Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:
Not applicable
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:
Not applicable
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None