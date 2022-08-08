Yieh Phui : is to sell land and building to a subsidiary.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Land & building :Kaohsiung Qiaotou Dist Yulin section Land:Kaohsiung Qiaotou Dist Ding Yan Tian section 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Land:Kaohsiung Qiaotou Dist Yulin section & Ding Yan Tian Total size is 83,315.38M2/25,202.91ping,The total is NT$2,545,415,273 Building:Qiaotou Dist Yulin section, Total size:3,865.33M2,1,169.26ping The total is NT$21,657,663 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Shin Yang Steel Co., Ltd.,The subsidiary is 100% owned by Yieh Phui 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: long term operation consideration of the conglomeration 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: Not applicable 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition): The expected earnings from the sale is NT$2.18 billion. Since the buyer is a 100%owned subsidiary, the earning has to be deferred. 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Based on the contract of the land sale as agreed to by the buyer and the seller restrictive covenants in the contract;None 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: price negotiation, Estimation report and the market condition,the board of directors 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: The evaluation is issued by Evermore Real Estate Appraisers Firm and its estimate Is NT$2,568,445,255 Chao Fon Estate Appraiser Affairs and its estimate Is NT$2,565,700,600 11.Name of the professional appraiser: Wu,Gow-Shih Su, Wen Ching 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (2016)Tainan estimate No.000063,(2014)Kaohsiung estimate No.0000091 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price: Not applicable 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: Not applicable 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: Not applicable 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA: Not applicable 17.Name of the CPA firm: Not applicable 18.Name of the CPA: Not applicable 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Not applicable 20.Broker and broker's fee: None 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: The land and building is to be owned by the subsidiary Shin Yang Steel which will fully utilize the value of the real estate. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: None 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/08 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/08/08 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party: Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies: Not applicable 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations: Not applicable 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: None