The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. All dollar amounts are stated in thousands.

Overview

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ("Yield10" or the "Company") is an agricultural bioscience company focused on the large-scale production of low carbon sustainable products from processing Camelina seed using the oilseed Camelina sativa ("Camelina") as a platform crop. These seed products include:

•Camelina oil for use as a low carbon biofuel feedstock

•Omega-3 oils for nutrition

•PHA Bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions

The co-product from producing these seed products is Camelina meal which has a protein content of over 40% and is currently approved for use in a range of animal feed rations.



Our commercial plan is based on developing and releasing a series of proprietary
elite Camelina seed varieties incorporating genetic traits from our development
pipeline which offer improved on-farm performance that we anticipate will lead
to increased acreage adoption and seed and grain product revenue. We also plan
to create additional value for our shareholders by licensing yield and seed oil
traits from our pipeline to large seed companies for commercialization in major
food crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in
Woburn, Massachusetts and has an Oilseed Center of Excellence in Saskatoon,
Saskatchewan, Canada.

Government Grants



On February 26, 2021, Yield10 Oilseeds, Inc. ("YOI"), the Company's wholly-owned
Canadian research subsidiary, received a research grant through the Industrial
Research Assistance Program ("IRAP") administered by National Research Council
Canada ("NRC"). The objective of the grant was to provide financial research
assistance to innovative, early-stage

Table of Contents



small and medium-sized enterprises. Under the terms of the agreement, NRC agreed
to contribute up to a maximum of $39 for payroll costs incurred by YOI during
the period from December 20, 2020 to March 13, 2021. During the first quarter of
2021, YOI submitted claims for eligible payroll costs and recognized grant
revenue for the full amount of the award.

During 2018, we entered into a sub-award with Michigan State University ("MSU")
to support a Department of Energy ("DOE") funded grant entitled "A Systems
Approach to Increasing Carbon Flux to Seed Oil." Our participation under this
five-year grant has been awarded incrementally on an annual basis with the first
year commencing on September 15, 2017. Funding for this sub-award for the full
grant amount of $2,957 was appropriated by the U.S. Congress through the
contractual year ending in September 2022. During the years ended December 31,
2022 and December 31, 2021, we recognized $450 and $575, respectively, from this
sub-award.

As of December 31, 2022, proceeds of $60 remain to be recognized under our MSU
sub-award as shown in the table below. During June 2022, the parties amended the
sub-award to extend its termination date to September 15, 2023, to allow Yield10
time to utilize the remaining grant funds.

                                                                                                                      Remaining
                                                                                                                    amount to be
                                                                                                                     recognized
                                                                                          Total revenue                 as of
                                             Funding           Total Government         recognized through          December 31,

Contract/Grant


Program Title                                 Agency                Funds               December 31, 2022               2022

Expiration

Subcontract from Michigan State University project funded by DOE Department of $ 2,957 $

             2,897          $         60           September 15, 2023
entitled "A Systems Approach to           Energy
Increasing Carbon Flux to Seed Oil"
Funding from National Research
Council Canada through its                National
Industrial Research Assistance            Research                        39                           39                     -             March 13,

2021


Program (NRC-IRAP) entitled               Council Canada
"Innovation Assistance Program"
Total                                                          $       2,996          $             2,936          $         60

Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments



Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The
preparation of these consolidated financial statements often requires us to make
judgments and accounting estimates that can materially affect the amounts
reported in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. These
judgments and estimates can have a significant effect on the financial
statements because they result primarily from estimates about the effects of
matters that are inherently uncertain. We make these estimates and judgments
based on guidance provided by current GAAP, historical experience and various
other assumptions that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. Our
actual results may differ from these estimates.

We believe that the specific accounting policies and significant judgments described below are the most critical to aid in fully understanding and evaluating our consolidated financial condition and results of operations.

Stock-Based Compensation



The accounting standards for stock-based compensation require that all
stock-based awards be recognized as an expense in the consolidated financial
statements and that such expense be measured based on the fair value of the
award. We use the Black-Scholes option-pricing model to value our service-based
option grants and to determine the related compensation expense to be recognized
over each award's vesting period. Calculating the fair value of stock-based
payment awards using modeling techniques requires the use of assumptions. These
assumptions represent our best estimates, but the estimates involve inherent
uncertainties and the application of judgment. We adjust our modeling
assumptions when valuing new stock awards based on actual experience.

Income Taxes



  Due to the Company's history of annual income tax losses, it has never
incurred significant income tax expense. We have, however, historically recorded
and disclosed in our financial statements significant deferred income tax assets
for net operating loss carry forwards and research tax credits that may be
available to offset future taxable income. We routinely assess the realizability
of the Company's deferred tax assets and have historically concluded that it is
unlikely that deferred tax assets derived from our U.S. operations will be
realized under current accounting standards and therefore we have consistently
maintained a full valuation allowance against these tax assets. Our U.S.
deferred tax assets are also subject to

Table of Contents



substantial annual limitation under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of
1986 due to stock ownership changes that have occurred, primarily as a result of
our securities offerings. The calculation of Section 382 limitations is highly
judgmental and the calculations are complex. Based on an analysis completed
during 2021, we have concluded that all of our historical U.S. deferred tax
assets generated through November 31, 2019 are no longer available to us for
future use to offset taxable income.

Through December 31, 2022, YOI performed research and development services for
Yield10 under a research services agreement subject to intercompany transfer
pricing regulations established in the U.S. and Canada. These regulations
required that YOI earn an arms-length profit from the research services,
calculated in accordance with U.S. and Canadian tax regulations. YOI has
historically filed for research tax credit carryforwards in the past that have
been used to offset its taxable income generated as a result of the intercompany
profit. These accumulated Canadian research credits were recorded as a deferred
tax asset within our consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021, based on
our judgment that YOI would continue to earn taxable income in the future and
the deferred tax asset would be realized. However, in our current estimation,
the negative evidence related to the Company's decline in its cash and
short-term investment balances through the end of 2022 now outweighs the
positive evidence of YOI's historic earnings. We believe that it is now more
likely than not that the remaining deferred tax assets will not be utilized and,
as such, we have recorded a full valuation allowance against the remaining
deferred tax asset in Canada.

Securities Offerings



  We offer our securities for sale to public and private investors from time to
time. The structure of these offerings can be relatively straight-forward or
they can be highly complex, requiring significant judgment in their accounting
treatment and financial reporting. Our historical offerings completed to date
have included different classes of securities, including common stock,
convertible preferred stock and warrants with various exercise prices and terms.
Depending on the facts and circumstances of each offering, including; the
offering and market price of our common stock, the amount of cash proceeds
received, the fair value determination of each type of security issued, the
availability of authorized and unissued common shares to support conversion of
preferred shares or the exercise of the warrants, the specific terms of
securities purchase agreements and other factors that may come into
consideration, the shares of an offering may be recorded as permanent or
temporary equity within our balance sheets. The fair value of warrants issued in
an offering, under certain situations, may be recorded as a liability and be
subject to mark-to-market adjustments on each balance sheet date based on
changes in their fair value determined using the Black-Scholes valuation model.
We carefully analyze our securities offerings to ensure that we record them in
accordance with current accounting guidance.

Lease Accounting



As a lessee, we follow the lease accounting guidance codified in ASC 842. Under
this guidance, a lease is classified as a finance lease if any of five criteria
described in the guidance apply to the lease. Any lease not classified as a
finance lease is classified as an operating lease with expense recognition
occurring on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. The application
of this guidance requires judgment. Under ASC 842, a lease liability is recorded
on the commencement date of a lease and is calculated as the present value of
the remaining lease payments, using the interest rate implicit in the lease, or
if that rate is not readily determinable, using the lessee's incremental
borrowing rate. A right-of-use asset equal to the lease liability is also
recorded with adjustments made, as necessary, for lease prepayments, lease
accruals, initial direct costs and lessor lease incentives that may be present
within the terms of the lease. If a lease subject to ASC 842 is amended, the
right-of-use asset and lease liability are adjusted, if appropriate. These
mathematical calculations to comply with ASC 842 can be complex.

Comparison of the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



Revenue

                                                 Year ended
                                                December 31,
                                              2022        2021       Change

                       Grant revenue        $   450      $ 614      $ (164)

Grant revenue was $450 and $614 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. All of the grant revenue recorded during the year ended December 31, 2022 was derived from the Company's DOE sub-award with MSU.


Table of Contents

During the year ended December 31, 2021, grant revenue of $575 and $39 was recognized from the DOE sub-award and the short-term NRC grant that was awarded to YOI in February 2021, respectively.



We anticipate that grant revenue will decrease during the year ended December
31, 2023 in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2022, as a result of lower
remaining grant appropriations of $60 that we expect to earn during the first
quarter of 2023 from our MSU sub-award that ends in September 2023. We currently
cannot assess whether additional U.S. or Canadian government research grants
will be awarded to us during 2023. Our forecast related to grant revenue is
subject to change, however, should we receive new grants or if our ability to
earn revenue from our existing grant is negatively impacted by the COVID-19
pandemic.

We contracted with growers in Canada and the U.S. for small-scale Camelina
winter grain production in the fall of 2022, for approximately 1,000 total
acres, to supply oil to the renewable diesel fuel market. Harvest of this first
winter commercial grain production is expected to occur in the summer of 2023,
at which time we anticipate that we may begin to recognize grain revenue in
amounts scaled to the grain yield and the number of acres under contract. Future
grain revenue derived from our upcoming spring 2023 grower agreements and future
growing seasons will be based, among other things, on our ability to scale up
commercial seed production, engage with growers and enter into offtake
agreements with customers in the renewable diesel market.

Operating Expenses

                                                           Year ended
                                                          December 31,
                                                       2022          2021        Change

           Research and development expenses        $  7,750      $  6,201      $ 1,549
           General and administrative expenses         6,151         6,105           46
           Total operating expenses                 $ 13,901      $ 12,306      $ 1,595

Research and Development Expenses



Research and development expense increased by $1,549, or 25%, from $6,201 during
the year ended December 31, 2021 to $7,750 during the year ended December 31,
2022. The 2022 increase is primarily due to higher employee compensation and
benefits expense, expanded crop trial costs, higher third-party research
services, costs associated with pre-commercial Camelina seed production and
increased facility-related expenses. Employee compensation and benefits
increased by $497 from $3,547 during the year ended December 31, 2021 to $4,044
during the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase is primarily the result of
a $600 increase in payroll charges generated from annual employee compensation
increases and our hiring of additional staff. Stock-based employee compensation
expense also increased by $82 during the year ended December 31, 2022 due to
employee stock options awarded during the past year. Lower recruiting related
expenses of $74 offset a portion of these increased employee related expenses.
Crop trial expense increased by $366 during the year ended December 31, 2022 in
comparison to the year ended December 31, 2021 and primarily stems from our
evaluation of Camelina plant varieties, including those demonstrating herbicide
tolerance. Third-party research services increased by $154 during the year ended
December 31, 2022 in comparison to the previous year and is primarily the result
of DNA sequencing and other analytical work undertaken for regulatory purposes.
During the year ended December 31, 2022, we also incurred $226 in charges for
pre-commercial Camelina seed production, including seed multiplication,
cleaning, packaging and storage costs. We did not have similar expenses during
the year ended December 31, 2021. Facility-related expenses increased by $138
during the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of our leasing
additional laboratory and greenhouse space in support of our Camelina research
activities in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Based on current planning and forecasting, we anticipate that our research and
development expenses during the year ended December 31, 2023 will increase above
levels incurred during the year ended December 31, 2022, as we continue our
efforts to develop and commercialize Camelina plant varieties for the following
markets: feedstock oil for renewable diesel, PHA bioplastics, omega-3 oil for
nutraceuticals, and aquaculture fish feed and as a protein meal to be used in
animal feed markets. The increased expenses will include employee compensation
and benefits from recent and future personnel hiring, further expansion of our
crop trial programs, seed scale up and pre-commercial Camelina production
activities. Our forecast related to research and development expense is subject
to change and may be impacted by our ability to raise additional working capital
to support our planned operations, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
or the advent of third-party collaborations or other business opportunities that
could alter our plans.

Table of Contents

General and Administrative Expenses



General and administrative expenses were $6,151 and $6,105 for the fiscal years
ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase of
$46, or 1%, was primarily due to increased employee compensation and benefits
expense that increased by $66, from $2,762 during the year ended December 31,
2021 to $2,828 during the year ended December 31, 2022. The net increase was
primarily the result of a $146 increase in stock-based compensation expense
partially offset by reductions in employee payroll and bonus expenses of $32 and
lower recruiting-related expenses of $56.

Based on current planning and forecasting, we anticipate that our general and
administrative expenses during the year ended December 31, 2023 will increase to
levels above expenses incurred during the year ended December 31, 2022, as we
scale up activities in support of our commercial growth, including increasing
employee headcount, legal expenses, license payments and travel-related expenses
in support of business development. Our forecast related to general and
administrative expense is subject to change and may be impacted by our ability
to raise additional working capital to support our plans, the potential impact
of the COVID-19 pandemic or the advent of new third-party collaborations or
other business opportunities that could alter our plans.

Other Income (Expense), net



                                                            Year ended
                                                           December 31,
                                                         2022         2021       Change
            Gain on investment in related party       $    -         $ 700      $ (700)
            Other income (expense), net                   41            (3)         44
            Total other income (expense), net         $   41         $ 697      $ (656)

Gain on Investment in Related Party



During 1999, Yield10 entered into a technology sublicense agreement with Tepha,
Inc. ("Tepha"), a privately held related party engaged in the development of
medical products. Yield10 received 648,149 shares of Series A Convertible
Preferred Stock of Tepha ("Tepha Shares") during 2002 as consideration for
outstanding license payments due to Yield10 totaling $700. During 2005, the
Company determined the value of the Tepha Shares was impaired resulting in their
write off through a charge to other income (expense). In May 2021, the board of
directors of Tepha approved and authorized the merger of Tepha with Becton
Dickinson Global Holdings, Inc. ("Becton Dickinson"). On July 26, 2021, Yield10
received cash consideration of $700 in exchange for the surrender of its Tepha
Shares upon the closing of the sale of Tepha to Becton Dickinson. As a result,
the Company recorded the $700 as a gain on investment in related party within
other income (expense) during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Interest Income (expense), net



  Other income (expense) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31,
2021 was derived primarily from investment income earned from the Company's cash
equivalents and investments offset by interest expense and investment management
fees incurred during the year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources



Since our inception, we have incurred significant expenses related to our
research, development and commercialization efforts, which in recent years have
been focused on Camelina. With the exception of 2012, we have recorded annual
losses since the Company's initial founding, including our fiscal year ended
December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, we had an accumulated deficit of
$399,697. Our total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments as of December 31, 2022, totaled $4,347 as compared to $15,990 at
December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, we had no outstanding debt.

Our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at December 31, 2022 were
held for working capital purposes. As of December 31, 2022, we had restricted
cash of $264, which consisted of $229 held in connection with the lease
agreement for our Woburn, Massachusetts facility and $35 held in connection with
our corporate credit card program.

Investments are made in accordance with our corporate investment policy, as approved by our Board of Directors. The primary objective of this policy is to preserve principal, and consequently, investments are limited to high quality


Table of Contents



corporate debt, U.S. Treasury bills and notes, money market funds, bank debt
obligations, municipal debt obligations and asset-backed securities. The policy
establishes maturity and concentration limits, and liquidity requirements. As of
December 31, 2022, we were in compliance with this policy.

Material Cash Requirements



Subject to obtaining additional working capital funding, we currently anticipate
net cash usage of $13,000 to $14,000 to fund our operations during 2023,
including our expanded research and development, administrative and Camelina
commercial launch activities.

We require cash to fund our working capital needs, to purchase capital assets,
to pay our lease obligations and other operating costs. The primary sources of
our liquidity have historically included equity financings, government research
grants and income earned on cash equivalents and short-term investments.

We routinely enter into contractual commitments with third parties to support
our operating activities. The more significant of these commitments includes
real estate operating leases for our office, laboratory and greenhouse
facilities located in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, we typically enter into
annual premium funding arrangements through our insurance broker that allows us
to spread the payment of our directors' and officers' liability and other
business insurance premiums over the terms of the policies. Our material
commitments also include arrangements with third party growers located in North
and South America for the execution of crop trials and seed scale-up activities
to further our trait development goals and to progress the commercial
development of our Camelina plant varieties. The aggregate cost of these
contracted crop activities is substantial. In the fall of 2022, we also began
entering into Camelina grain production contracts for the winter 2022/2023
season that contain minimum guaranteed payments per acre as an incentive for
growers to work with us. From time-to-time, we also enter into exclusive
research licensing and collaboration arrangements with third parties for the
development of intellectual property related to trait development. These
long-term agreements typically include initial licensing payments and future
contingent milestone payments associated with regulatory filings and approvals
as well as potential royalty payments based on future product sales. Generally,
these licensing arrangements contain early termination provisions within the
terms of the respective agreements.

The Company has no off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(b) of Regulation S-K of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Going Concern



We follow the guidance of ASC Topic 205-40, Presentation of Financial
Statements-Going Concern, in order to determine whether there is substantial
doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the
date our financial statements are issued. Based on our current cash forecast, we
expect that our present capital resources will not be sufficient to fund our
planned operations for at least that period of time, which raises substantial
doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. This forecast
of cash resources is forward-looking information that involves risks and
uncertainties, and the actual amount of expenses could vary materially and
adversely as a result of a number of factors. Our ability to continue operations
after our current cash resources are exhausted will depend upon our ability to
obtain additional financing through, among other sources, public or private
equity financing, secured or unsecured debt financing, equity or debt bridge
financing, warrant holders' ability and willingness to exercise the Company's
outstanding warrants, and additional government research grants or collaborative
arrangements with third parties, as to which no assurances can be given. We do
not know whether additional financing will be available on terms favorable or
acceptable to us when needed, if at all. If additional funds are not available
when required, we will be forced to curtail our research efforts, explore
strategic alternatives and/or wind down our operations and pursue options for
liquidating our remaining assets, including intellectual property and equipment.

If we issue equity or debt securities to raise additional funds, (i) the Company
may incur fees associated with such issuance, (ii) our existing stockholders
will experience dilution from the issuance of new equity securities, (iii) the
Company may incur ongoing interest expense and be required to grant a security
interest in Company assets in connection with any debt issuance, and (iv) the
new equity or debt securities may have rights, preferences and privileges senior
to those of our existing stockholders. In addition, utilization of our net
operating loss and research and development credit carryforwards may be subject
to significant annual limitations under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code
of 1986 due to ownership changes resulting from future equity financing
transactions. If we raise additional funds through collaboration, licensing or
other similar arrangements, it may be necessary to relinquish valuable rights to
our potential products or proprietary technologies or grant licenses on terms
that are not favorable to the Company.

Table of Contents

At-The-Market ("ATM") Program



On January 24, 2023, we entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (the
"Sales Agreement") with Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim"), under which we may offer and
sell shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value per share, having an aggregate
offering price of up to $4,200 from time to time through Maxim, acting
exclusively as the Company's sales agent (the "Offering"). On January 24, 2023,
we filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in
connection with the Offering under our existing Registration Statement on Form
S-3 (File No 333-254830), which was declared effective on April 2, 2021. We
intend to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily for working capital and
general corporate purposes. Maxim will be entitled to compensation at a fixed
commission rate of 2.75% of the gross sales price per share sold. In addition,
we agreed to reimburse Maxim for its costs and out-of-pocket expenses incurred
in connection with its services, including the fees and out-of-pocket expenses
of its legal counsel.

We are not obligated to make any sales under the Sales Agreement and no
assurance can be given that we will sell any shares,, or the dates on which any
such sales will take place. The Sales Agreement will continue until the earliest
of (i) twelve (12) months following the date of the Sales Agreement, (ii) the
sale of shares thereunder having an aggregate offering price of $4,200, and
(iii) the termination by us upon ten (10) days written notice or by Maxim
immediately upon written notification to the Company.

From January 24, 2023 through March 14, 2023, we issued 94,665 shares of common
stock in connection with the ATM at per share prices between $3.03 and $4.08,
resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $290 after subtracting
sales commissions.

Fiscal Year 2022 Cash Usage

Net cash used in operating activities was $11,404 during the year ended
December 31, 2022, compared to net cash used by operating activities during 2021
of $9,253. Net cash used by operations during the year ended December 31, 2022
primarily reflects the net loss of $13,566, cash payments made to reduce the
Company's lease liabilities of $520 and our payment of 2021 bonus compensation
of $378 during early 2022. Non-cash charges offsetting a portion of the net loss
include depreciation and amortization expense of $263, stock-based compensation
expense of $1,903, our 401(k) stock matching contribution expense of $133 and
non-cash lease expense of $393 resulting from amortization of our right-of-use
asset. The net cash usage for operating activities during the year ended
December 31, 2021 of $9,253 was primarily the result of the Company's net loss
of $11,031, cash payments to reduce the Company's lease liabilities of $463 and
our payment of 2020 bonus compensation of $460. Non-cash charges offsetting a
portion of the net loss included depreciation and amortization expense of $220,
stock-based compensation expense of $1,675, our 401(k) stock matching
contribution expense of $112 and non-cash lease expense of $358.

Net cash of $8,522 was provided by investing activities during the year ended
December 31, 2022, compared to net cash used for investing activities during
2021 of $4,578. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company purchased
$2,445 in short-term investments, primarily U.S. Treasury notes and federal
agency bonds. Also during 2022, $11,121 of our short-term investments matured
and converted to cash. During the year ended December 31, 2021, we purchased
$10,639 in similar short-term investments and investments totaling $6,250
matured and converted to cash.

Net cash of $37 was used by financing activities during the year ended
December 31, 2022, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of
$15,746 during the year ended December 31, 2021. During the year ended
December 31, 2021, the Company completed a public offering of 1,040,000 shares
of its common stock at a price of $12.25 per share, receiving proceeds of
$12,740 before issuance costs of $747. Also during 2021, a total of 481,973
Series A and Series B warrants issued in the Company's November 2019 securities
offering were exercised by warrant holders, providing $3,856 in cash proceeds.

Related Party Transactions



During 1999, the Company entered into a technology sublicense agreement with
Tepha, which was a related party engaged in the development of medical products.
Yield10 received 648,149 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

Table of Contents



of Tepha during 2002 as consideration for outstanding license payments due to
Yield10 totaling $700. In July 2021, Tepha merged with Becton Dickinson and we
received cash consideration of $700 in exchange for our Tepha Shares.

Recent Accounting Standards Changes

For a discussion of recent accounting standards please read Note 2, Summary of Significant Accounting Policies, to our consolidated financial statements included in this report.

