The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto included in this Annual Report on Form 10- K. All dollar amounts are stated in thousands.

Overview

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ("Yield10" or the "Company") is an agricultural bioscience company focused on the large-scale production of low carbon sustainable products from processing Camelina seed using the oilseed Camelina sativa ("Camelina") as a platform crop. These seed products include:

•Camelina oil for use as a low carbon biofuel feedstock

•Omega-3 oils for nutrition

•PHA Bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions

The co-product from producing these seed products is Camelina meal which has a protein content of over 40% and is currently approved for use in a range of animal feed rations.

Our commercial plan is based on developing and releasing a series of proprietary elite Camelina seed varieties incorporating genetic traits from our development pipeline which offer improved on-farm performance that we anticipate will lead to increased acreage adoption and seed and grain product revenue. We also plan to create additional value for our shareholders by licensing yield and seed oil traits from our pipeline to large seed companies for commercialization in major food crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts and has an Oilseed Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada .

Government Grants

On February 26, 2021 , Yield10 Oilseeds, Inc. ("YOI"), the Company's wholly-owned Canadian research subsidiary, received a research grant through the Industrial Research Assistance Program ("IRAP") administered by National Research Council Canada ("NRC"). The objective of the grant was to provide financial research assistance to innovative, early-stage 48

small and medium-sized enterprises. Under the terms of the agreement, NRC agreed to contribute up to a maximum of $39 for payroll costs incurred by YOI during the period from December 20, 2020 to March 13, 2021 . During the first quarter of 2021, YOI submitted claims for eligible payroll costs and recognized grant revenue for the full amount of the award. During 2018, we entered into a sub-award with Michigan State University ("MSU") to support a Department of Energy ("DOE") funded grant entitled "A Systems Approach to Increasing Carbon Flux to Seed Oil." Our participation under this five-year grant has been awarded incrementally on an annual basis with the first year commencing on September 15, 2017 . Funding for this sub-award for the full grant amount of $2,957 was appropriated by the U.S. Congress through the contractual year ending in September 2022 . During the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 , we recognized $450 and $575 , respectively, from this sub-award. As of December 31, 2022 , proceeds of $60 remain to be recognized under our MSU sub-award as shown in the table below. During June 2022 , the parties amended the sub-award to extend its termination date to September 15, 2023 , to allow Yield10 time to utilize the remaining grant funds. Remaining amount to be recognized Total revenue as of Funding Total Government recognized through December 31,

Contract/Grant

Program Title Agency Funds December 31, 2022 2022

Expiration

Subcontract from Michigan State University project funded by DOE Department of $ 2,957 $

2,897 $ 60 September 15, 2023 entitled "A Systems Approach to Energy Increasing Carbon Flux to Seed Oil" Funding from National Research Council Canada through its National Industrial Research Assistance Research 39 39 - March 13,

2021

Program (NRC-IRAP) entitled Council Canada " Innovation Assistance Program " Total $ 2,996 $ 2,936 $ 60

Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments

Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The preparation of these consolidated financial statements often requires us to make judgments and accounting estimates that can materially affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. These judgments and estimates can have a significant effect on the financial statements because they result primarily from estimates about the effects of matters that are inherently uncertain. We make these estimates and judgments based on guidance provided by current GAAP, historical experience and various other assumptions that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. Our actual results may differ from these estimates.

We believe that the specific accounting policies and significant judgments described below are the most critical to aid in fully understanding and evaluating our consolidated financial condition and results of operations.

Stock-Based Compensation

The accounting standards for stock-based compensation require that all stock-based awards be recognized as an expense in the consolidated financial statements and that such expense be measured based on the fair value of the award. We use the Black-Scholes option-pricing model to value our service-based option grants and to determine the related compensation expense to be recognized over each award's vesting period. Calculating the fair value of stock-based payment awards using modeling techniques requires the use of assumptions. These assumptions represent our best estimates, but the estimates involve inherent uncertainties and the application of judgment. We adjust our modeling assumptions when valuing new stock awards based on actual experience.

Income Taxes

Due to the Company's history of annual income tax losses, it has never incurred significant income tax expense. We have, however, historically recorded and disclosed in our financial statements significant deferred income tax assets for net operating loss carry forwards and research tax credits that may be available to offset future taxable income. We routinely assess the realizability of the Company's deferred tax assets and have historically concluded that it is unlikely that deferred tax assets derived from our U.S. operations will be realized under current accounting standards and therefore we have consistently maintained a full valuation allowance against these tax assets. Our U.S. deferred tax assets are also subject to 49

substantial annual limitation under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 due to stock ownership changes that have occurred, primarily as a result of our securities offerings. The calculation of Section 382 limitations is highly judgmental and the calculations are complex. Based on an analysis completed during 2021, we have concluded that all of our historical U.S. deferred tax assets generated through November 31, 2019 are no longer available to us for future use to offset taxable income. Through December 31, 2022 , YOI performed research and development services for Yield10 under a research services agreement subject to intercompany transfer pricing regulations established in the U.S. and Canada . These regulations required that YOI earn an arms-length profit from the research services, calculated in accordance with U.S. and Canadian tax regulations. YOI has historically filed for research tax credit carryforwards in the past that have been used to offset its taxable income generated as a result of the intercompany profit. These accumulated Canadian research credits were recorded as a deferred tax asset within our consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 , based on our judgment that YOI would continue to earn taxable income in the future and the deferred tax asset would be realized. However, in our current estimation, the negative evidence related to the Company's decline in its cash and short-term investment balances through the end of 2022 now outweighs the positive evidence of YOI's historic earnings. We believe that it is now more likely than not that the remaining deferred tax assets will not be utilized and, as such, we have recorded a full valuation allowance against the remaining deferred tax asset in Canada .

Securities Offerings

We offer our securities for sale to public and private investors from time to time. The structure of these offerings can be relatively straight-forward or they can be highly complex, requiring significant judgment in their accounting treatment and financial reporting. Our historical offerings completed to date have included different classes of securities, including common stock, convertible preferred stock and warrants with various exercise prices and terms. Depending on the facts and circumstances of each offering, including; the offering and market price of our common stock, the amount of cash proceeds received, the fair value determination of each type of security issued, the availability of authorized and unissued common shares to support conversion of preferred shares or the exercise of the warrants, the specific terms of securities purchase agreements and other factors that may come into consideration, the shares of an offering may be recorded as permanent or temporary equity within our balance sheets. The fair value of warrants issued in an offering, under certain situations, may be recorded as a liability and be subject to mark-to-market adjustments on each balance sheet date based on changes in their fair value determined using the Black-Scholes valuation model. We carefully analyze our securities offerings to ensure that we record them in accordance with current accounting guidance.

Lease Accounting

As a lessee, we follow the lease accounting guidance codified in ASC 842. Under this guidance, a lease is classified as a finance lease if any of five criteria described in the guidance apply to the lease. Any lease not classified as a finance lease is classified as an operating lease with expense recognition occurring on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. The application of this guidance requires judgment. Under ASC 842, a lease liability is recorded on the commencement date of a lease and is calculated as the present value of the remaining lease payments, using the interest rate implicit in the lease, or if that rate is not readily determinable, using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. A right-of-use asset equal to the lease liability is also recorded with adjustments made, as necessary, for lease prepayments, lease accruals, initial direct costs and lessor lease incentives that may be present within the terms of the lease. If a lease subject to ASC 842 is amended, the right-of-use asset and lease liability are adjusted, if appropriate. These mathematical calculations to comply with ASC 842 can be complex.

Comparison of the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Revenue Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change Grant revenue $ 450 $ 614 $ (164)

Grant revenue was $450 and $614 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. All of the grant revenue recorded during the year ended December 31, 2022 was derived from the Company's DOE sub-award with MSU.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , grant revenue of $575 and $39 was recognized from the DOE sub-award and the short-term NRC grant that was awarded to YOI in February 2021 , respectively.

We anticipate that grant revenue will decrease during the year ended December 31, 2023 in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2022 , as a result of lower remaining grant appropriations of $60 that we expect to earn during the first quarter of 2023 from our MSU sub-award that ends in September 2023 . We currently cannot assess whether additional U.S. or Canadian government research grants will be awarded to us during 2023. Our forecast related to grant revenue is subject to change, however, should we receive new grants or if our ability to earn revenue from our existing grant is negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We contracted with growers in Canada and the U.S. for small-scale Camelina winter grain production in the fall of 2022, for approximately 1,000 total acres, to supply oil to the renewable diesel fuel market. Harvest of this first winter commercial grain production is expected to occur in the summer of 2023, at which time we anticipate that we may begin to recognize grain revenue in amounts scaled to the grain yield and the number of acres under contract. Future grain revenue derived from our upcoming spring 2023 grower agreements and future growing seasons will be based, among other things, on our ability to scale up commercial seed production, engage with growers and enter into offtake agreements with customers in the renewable diesel market. Operating Expenses Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change Research and development expenses $ 7,750 $ 6,201 $ 1,549 General and administrative expenses 6,151 6,105 46 Total operating expenses $ 13,901 $ 12,306 $ 1,595

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expense increased by $1,549 , or 25%, from $6,201 during the year ended December 31, 2021 to $7,750 during the year ended December 31, 2022 . The 2022 increase is primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefits expense, expanded crop trial costs, higher third-party research services, costs associated with pre-commercial Camelina seed production and increased facility-related expenses. Employee compensation and benefits increased by $497 from $3,547 during the year ended December 31, 2021 to $4,044 during the year ended December 31, 2022 . The increase is primarily the result of a $600 increase in payroll charges generated from annual employee compensation increases and our hiring of additional staff. Stock-based employee compensation expense also increased by $82 during the year ended December 31, 2022 due to employee stock options awarded during the past year. Lower recruiting related expenses of $74 offset a portion of these increased employee related expenses. Crop trial expense increased by $366 during the year ended December 31, 2022 in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2021 and primarily stems from our evaluation of Camelina plant varieties, including those demonstrating herbicide tolerance. Third-party research services increased by $154 during the year ended December 31, 2022 in comparison to the previous year and is primarily the result of DNA sequencing and other analytical work undertaken for regulatory purposes. During the year ended December 31, 2022 , we also incurred $226 in charges for pre-commercial Camelina seed production, including seed multiplication, cleaning, packaging and storage costs. We did not have similar expenses during the year ended December 31, 2021 . Facility-related expenses increased by $138 during the year ended December 31, 2022 , primarily as a result of our leasing additional laboratory and greenhouse space in support of our Camelina research activities in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada . Based on current planning and forecasting, we anticipate that our research and development expenses during the year ended December 31, 2023 will increase above levels incurred during the year ended December 31, 2022 , as we continue our efforts to develop and commercialize Camelina plant varieties for the following markets: feedstock oil for renewable diesel, PHA bioplastics, omega-3 oil for nutraceuticals, and aquaculture fish feed and as a protein meal to be used in animal feed markets. The increased expenses will include employee compensation and benefits from recent and future personnel hiring, further expansion of our crop trial programs, seed scale up and pre-commercial Camelina production activities. Our forecast related to research and development expense is subject to change and may be impacted by our ability to raise additional working capital to support our planned operations, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the advent of third-party collaborations or other business opportunities that could alter our plans. 51

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $6,151 and $6,105 for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 , respectively. The increase of $46 , or 1%, was primarily due to increased employee compensation and benefits expense that increased by $66 , from $2,762 during the year ended December 31, 2021 to $2,828 during the year ended December 31, 2022 . The net increase was primarily the result of a $146 increase in stock-based compensation expense partially offset by reductions in employee payroll and bonus expenses of $32 and lower recruiting-related expenses of $56 . Based on current planning and forecasting, we anticipate that our general and administrative expenses during the year ended December 31, 2023 will increase to levels above expenses incurred during the year ended December 31, 2022 , as we scale up activities in support of our commercial growth, including increasing employee headcount, legal expenses, license payments and travel-related expenses in support of business development. Our forecast related to general and administrative expense is subject to change and may be impacted by our ability to raise additional working capital to support our plans, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the advent of new third-party collaborations or other business opportunities that could alter our plans.

Other Income (Expense), net

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change Gain on investment in related party $ - $ 700 $ (700) Other income (expense), net 41 (3) 44 Total other income (expense), net $ 41 $ 697 $ (656)

Gain on Investment in Related Party

During 1999, Yield10 entered into a technology sublicense agreement with Tepha, Inc. ("Tepha"), a privately held related party engaged in the development of medical products. Yield10 received 648,149 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock of Tepha ("Tepha Shares") during 2002 as consideration for outstanding license payments due to Yield10 totaling $700 . During 2005, the Company determined the value of the Tepha Shares was impaired resulting in their write off through a charge to other income (expense). In May 2021 , the board of directors of Tepha approved and authorized the merger of Tepha with Becton Dickinson Global Holdings, Inc. ("Becton Dickinson"). On July 26, 2021 , Yield10 received cash consideration of $700 in exchange for the surrender of its Tepha Shares upon the closing of the sale of Tepha to Becton Dickinson. As a result, the Company recorded the $700 as a gain on investment in related party within other income (expense) during the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Interest Income (expense), net

Other income (expense) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was derived primarily from investment income earned from the Company's cash equivalents and investments offset by interest expense and investment management fees incurred during the year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Since our inception, we have incurred significant expenses related to our research, development and commercialization efforts, which in recent years have been focused on Camelina. With the exception of 2012, we have recorded annual losses since the Company's initial founding, including our fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . As of December 31, 2022 , we had an accumulated deficit of $399,697 . Our total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2022 , totaled $4,347 as compared to $15,990 at December 31, 2021 . As of December 31, 2022 , we had no outstanding debt. Our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at December 31, 2022 were held for working capital purposes. As of December 31, 2022 , we had restricted cash of $264 , which consisted of $229 held in connection with the lease agreement for our Woburn, Massachusetts facility and $35 held in connection with our corporate credit card program.

Investments are made in accordance with our corporate investment policy, as approved by our Board of Directors. The primary objective of this policy is to preserve principal, and consequently, investments are limited to high quality

corporate debt, U.S. Treasury bills and notes, money market funds, bank debt obligations, municipal debt obligations and asset-backed securities. The policy establishes maturity and concentration limits, and liquidity requirements. As of December 31, 2022 , we were in compliance with this policy.

Material Cash Requirements

Subject to obtaining additional working capital funding, we currently anticipate net cash usage of $13,000 to $14,000 to fund our operations during 2023, including our expanded research and development, administrative and Camelina commercial launch activities. We require cash to fund our working capital needs, to purchase capital assets, to pay our lease obligations and other operating costs. The primary sources of our liquidity have historically included equity financings, government research grants and income earned on cash equivalents and short-term investments. We routinely enter into contractual commitments with third parties to support our operating activities. The more significant of these commitments includes real estate operating leases for our office, laboratory and greenhouse facilities located in the U.S. and Canada . In addition, we typically enter into annual premium funding arrangements through our insurance broker that allows us to spread the payment of our directors' and officers' liability and other business insurance premiums over the terms of the policies. Our material commitments also include arrangements with third party growers located in North and South America for the execution of crop trials and seed scale-up activities to further our trait development goals and to progress the commercial development of our Camelina plant varieties. The aggregate cost of these contracted crop activities is substantial. In the fall of 2022, we also began entering into Camelina grain production contracts for the winter 2022/2023 season that contain minimum guaranteed payments per acre as an incentive for growers to work with us. From time-to-time, we also enter into exclusive research licensing and collaboration arrangements with third parties for the development of intellectual property related to trait development. These long-term agreements typically include initial licensing payments and future contingent milestone payments associated with regulatory filings and approvals as well as potential royalty payments based on future product sales. Generally, these licensing arrangements contain early termination provisions within the terms of the respective agreements.

The Company has no off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(b) of Regulation S-K of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Going Concern

We follow the guidance of ASC Topic 205-40, Presentation of Financial Statements-Going Concern, in order to determine whether there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date our financial statements are issued. Based on our current cash forecast, we expect that our present capital resources will not be sufficient to fund our planned operations for at least that period of time, which raises substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. This forecast of cash resources is forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, and the actual amount of expenses could vary materially and adversely as a result of a number of factors. Our ability to continue operations after our current cash resources are exhausted will depend upon our ability to obtain additional financing through, among other sources, public or private equity financing, secured or unsecured debt financing, equity or debt bridge financing, warrant holders' ability and willingness to exercise the Company's outstanding warrants, and additional government research grants or collaborative arrangements with third parties, as to which no assurances can be given. We do not know whether additional financing will be available on terms favorable or acceptable to us when needed, if at all. If additional funds are not available when required, we will be forced to curtail our research efforts, explore strategic alternatives and/or wind down our operations and pursue options for liquidating our remaining assets, including intellectual property and equipment. If we issue equity or debt securities to raise additional funds, (i) the Company may incur fees associated with such issuance, (ii) our existing stockholders will experience dilution from the issuance of new equity securities, (iii) the Company may incur ongoing interest expense and be required to grant a security interest in Company assets in connection with any debt issuance, and (iv) the new equity or debt securities may have rights, preferences and privileges senior to those of our existing stockholders. In addition, utilization of our net operating loss and research and development credit carryforwards may be subject to significant annual limitations under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 due to ownership changes resulting from future equity financing transactions. If we raise additional funds through collaboration, licensing or other similar arrangements, it may be necessary to relinquish valuable rights to our potential products or proprietary technologies or grant licenses on terms that are not favorable to the Company. 53

At-The-Market ("ATM") Program

On January 24, 2023 , we entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim"), under which we may offer and sell shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $4,200 from time to time through Maxim, acting exclusively as the Company's sales agent (the "Offering"). On January 24, 2023 , we filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Offering under our existing Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No 333-254830), which was declared effective on April 2, 2021 . We intend to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes. Maxim will be entitled to compensation at a fixed commission rate of 2.75% of the gross sales price per share sold. In addition, we agreed to reimburse Maxim for its costs and out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with its services, including the fees and out-of-pocket expenses of its legal counsel. We are not obligated to make any sales under the Sales Agreement and no assurance can be given that we will sell any shares,, or the dates on which any such sales will take place. The Sales Agreement will continue until the earliest of (i) twelve (12) months following the date of the Sales Agreement, (ii) the sale of shares thereunder having an aggregate offering price of $4,200 , and (iii) the termination by us upon ten (10) days written notice or by Maxim immediately upon written notification to the Company. From January 24, 2023 through March 14, 2023 , we issued 94,665 shares of common stock in connection with the ATM at per share prices between $3.03 and $4.08 , resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $290 after subtracting sales commissions. Fiscal Year 2022 Cash Usage Net cash used in operating activities was $11,404 during the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to net cash used by operating activities during 2021 of $9,253 . Net cash used by operations during the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily reflects the net loss of $13,566 , cash payments made to reduce the Company's lease liabilities of $520 and our payment of 2021 bonus compensation of $378 during early 2022. Non-cash charges offsetting a portion of the net loss include depreciation and amortization expense of $263 , stock-based compensation expense of $1,903 , our 401(k) stock matching contribution expense of $133 and non-cash lease expense of $393 resulting from amortization of our right-of-use asset. The net cash usage for operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2021 of $9,253 was primarily the result of the Company's net loss of $11,031 , cash payments to reduce the Company's lease liabilities of $463 and our payment of 2020 bonus compensation of $460 . Non-cash charges offsetting a portion of the net loss included depreciation and amortization expense of $220 , stock-based compensation expense of $1,675 , our 401(k) stock matching contribution expense of $112 and non-cash lease expense of $358 . Net cash of $8,522 was provided by investing activities during the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to net cash used for investing activities during 2021 of $4,578 . During the year ended December 31, 2022 , the Company purchased $2,445 in short-term investments, primarily U.S. Treasury notes and federal agency bonds. Also during 2022, $11,121 of our short-term investments matured and converted to cash. During the year ended December 31, 2021 , we purchased $10,639 in similar short-term investments and investments totaling $6,250 matured and converted to cash. Net cash of $37 was used by financing activities during the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $15,746 during the year ended December 31, 2021 . During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company completed a public offering of 1,040,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $12.25 per share, receiving proceeds of $12,740 before issuance costs of $747 . Also during 2021, a total of 481,973 Series A and Series B warrants issued in the Company's November 2019 securities offering were exercised by warrant holders, providing $3,856 in cash proceeds.

Related Party Transactions

During 1999, the Company entered into a technology sublicense agreement with Tepha, which was a related party engaged in the development of medical products. Yield10 received 648,149 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 54

of Tepha during 2002 as consideration for outstanding license payments due to Yield10 totaling $700 . In July 2021 , Tepha merged with Becton Dickinson and we received cash consideration of $700 in exchange for our Tepha Shares.

Recent Accounting Standards Changes

For a discussion of recent accounting standards please read Note 2, Summary of Significant Accounting Policies, to our consolidated financial statements included in this report.