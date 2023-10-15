Certain A Shares of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.

Certain A Shares of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1112 days starting from 28-SEP-2020 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

The Company?s controlling shareholder, Bathos Company Limited, WCL Holdings Limited, Wilmar China Limited, Wilmar International Limited and Wilmar China (Bermuda) Limited committed that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.



The directors, supervisors and management personnel in the Company committed that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.



The Company?s controlling shareholder, WCL Holdings Limited, Wilmar China Limited, Wilmar International Limited and Wilmar China (Bermuda) Limited committed that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



Shanghai Broadsea Investment Co committed that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.