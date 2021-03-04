Yincheng International : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR FEBRUARY 2021

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that, for February 2021, the aggregated contracted sales of the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, amounted to approximately RMB1,493.0 million, the contracted gross floor area amounted to approximately 64,903 square meters and the average contracted selling price amounted to approximately RMB23,004 per square meter.

From January to February 2021, the aggregated contracted sales of the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, amounted to approximately RMB3,583.4 million, the aggregated contracted gross floor area amounted to approximately 137,910 square meters and the average contracted selling price amounted to approximately RMB25,984 per square meter.

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is prepared based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only.

Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to consult licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

