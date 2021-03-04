Log in
YINCHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(1902)
Yincheng International : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR FEBRUARY 2021

03/04/2021 | 04:07am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR FEBRUARY 2021

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that, for February 2021, the aggregated contracted sales of the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, amounted to approximately RMB1,493.0 million, the contracted gross floor area amounted to approximately 64,903 square meters and the average contracted selling price amounted to approximately RMB23,004 per square meter.

From January to February 2021, the aggregated contracted sales of the Group, together with its joint ventures and associates, amounted to approximately RMB3,583.4 million, the aggregated contracted gross floor area amounted to approximately 137,910 square meters and the average contracted selling price amounted to approximately RMB25,984 per square meter.

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is prepared based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only.

Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to consult licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

By order of the Board

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd.

HUANG Qingping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ma Baohua, Mr. Zhu Li, Mr. Wang Zheng and Ms. Shao Lei; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Qingping and Mr. Xie Chenguang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Shimin, Mr. Chan Peng Kuan and Mr. Lam Ming Fai.

Disclaimer

Yincheng International Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 9 092 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net income 2019 150 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2019 7 626 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
Yield 2019 1,00%
Capitalization 3 390 M 524 M 524 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 821
Free-Float 28,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bao Hua Ma President & Executive Director
Ying Ning Wang Financial Director
Qing Ping Huang Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Engineer
Shi Min Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YINCHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO., LTD.18.07%524
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.16.72%58 497
VONOVIA SE-10.27%36 642
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.44%27 078
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-11.51%16 049
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.86%15 448
