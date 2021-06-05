Log in
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Acquisition of 51% of InterBio - Entry into Second Supplemental Agreement

06/05/2021 | 04:57am EDT
YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201506891C)

ACQUISITION OF 51.0% SHAREHOLDING IN THE TOTAL ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF INTERNATIONAL BIOMETRICS PTE. LTD.

  • ENTRY INTO SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

1. INTRODUCTION

  1. The board of directors ("Board") of Yinda Infocomm Limited ("Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Group") refers to its earlier announcements dated 26 January 2021, 5 April 2021 and 6 April 2021 (collectively, the "Previous Announcements"), as well as the circular despatched to shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on 16 March 2021 (the "Circular").
  2. All capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements and the Circular.

2. ENTRY INTO SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

  1. In the announcement dated 6 April 2021, it was agreed in the Supplemental Agreement that one of the Conditions (clause 4.11 of the InterBio SPA1) (the "Remaining Condition") is re-designated as an obligation to be satisfied as soon as possible and in any event on or before the date falling sixty
    1. days from the date of the Supplemental Agreement (the "Remaining Condition Fulfilment Date").
  3. As the Remaining Condition has not been fulfilled, the Seller Shareholders, Sellers and the Company have entered into a second supplemental agreement on 5 June 2021 (the "Second Supplemental Agreement"), to extend the Remaining Condition Fulfilment Date for six (6) months from 5 June 2021 to 5 December 2021, on the basis that the relevant parties shall use their best endeavours to do all such things as necessary and desirable to, satisfy, or procure the satisfaction of, the Remaining Condition as soon as possible and in any event on or before the extended Remaining Condition Fulfilment Date.
  1. FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT
    The Company will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are material developments.
  2. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
    Shareholders, securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements by the Company carefully when dealing with the Shares and securities of the Company. Shareholders, securityholders, and investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their Shares or securities of the Company.

1 Clause 4.11 of the InterBio SPA relates to "the repayment in full of all outstanding amounts owed by the Company to its shareholders". The only outstanding amounts owed by the Company to its shareholders are pursuant to a US$200,000 zero interest loan extended by Professional Calibre Limited.

1

By Order of the Board

Mr. Pierre Prunier

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

5 June 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Ong Hwee Li (Tel +65 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

2

Disclaimer

Yinda Infocomm Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 08:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
