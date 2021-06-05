Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Acquisition of 51% of InterBio - Entry into Second Supplemental Agreement

YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED
ACQUISITION OF 51.0% SHAREHOLDING IN THE TOTAL ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF INTERNATIONAL BIOMETRICS PTE. LTD.
ENTRY INTO SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT
1. INTRODUCTION
The board of directors ("Board") of Yinda Infocomm Limited ("Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Group") refers to its earlier announcements dated 26 January 2021, 5 April 2021 and 6 April 2021 (collectively, the "Previous Announcements"), as well as the circular despatched to shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on 16 March 2021 (the "Circular").
All capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements and the Circular.
2. ENTRY INTO SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT
In the announcement dated 6 April 2021, it was agreed in the Supplemental Agreement that one of the Conditions (clause 4.11 of the InterBio SPA1) (the "Remaining Condition") is re-designated as an obligation to be satisfied as soon as possible and in any event on or before the date falling sixty
days from the date of the Supplemental Agreement (the "Remaining Condition Fulfilment Date").
As the Remaining Condition has not been fulfilled, the Seller Shareholders, Sellers and the Company have entered into a second supplemental agreement on 5 June 2021 (the "Second Supplemental Agreement"), to extend the Remaining Condition Fulfilment Date for six (6) months from 5 June 2021 to 5 December 2021, on the basis that the relevant parties shall use their best endeavours to do all such things as necessary and desirable to, satisfy, or procure the satisfaction of, the Remaining Condition as soon as possible and in any event on or before the extended Remaining Condition Fulfilment Date.
FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are material developments.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
1 Clause 4.11 of the InterBio SPA relates to "the repayment in full of all outstanding amounts owed by the Company to its shareholders". The only outstanding amounts owed by the Company to its shareholders are pursuant to a US$200,000 zero interest loan extended by Professional Calibre Limited.
By Order of the Board
Mr. Pierre Prunier
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
5 June 2021
