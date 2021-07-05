Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Entry Into Term Sheet: Subscription of Shares, Acquisition of Assets & Provision of Convertible Loan

YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201506891C)

ENTRY INTO TERM SHEET FOR, INTER ALIA, (I) SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES; (II) ACQUISITION OF ASSETS; AND (III) PROVISION OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Yinda Infocomm Limited (the "Company", together with the subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company has on 5 July 2021 entered into a term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with The Institute of Machine Learning GmbH ("IML") and the founders of IML, Mr. Adam Hegedüs ("AH") and Mr. Roland Trimmel ("RT", together with AH, the "IML Founders") in respect of the following transactions:

Incorporation of a Singapore company (the " Newco ") by the IML Founders (the " Newco Incorporation "); Subscription of new shares in the Newco by the Company (the " Newco Subscription "); Acquisition of business from IML by the Newco (the " IML Business Acquisition "); Provision by the Company to the Newco of a convertible loan (the " Convertible Loan "); and Grant of Option by the IML Founders in favour of the Company to acquire all of the shares held in Newco by the IML Founders (the " Newco Shares Option ")

The Newco Incorporation, Newco Subscription, IML Business Acquisition, Convertible Loan, and the NewCo Shares Option shall collectively be known as the "Proposed Transactions".

1.2. The Term Sheet shall be subject to, inter alia, the Company, IML, IML Founders and Newco (collectively, the "Parties") entering into definitive agreements on the terms to be agreed (the "Definitive Agrements") no later than two (2) months from the date of the Term Sheet or such other date as may be agreed between the Parties, failing which this Term Sheet will expire, and the Parties shall have no further claim against each other in respect of the Proposed Transactions (the "Term Sheet Period"). Only certain provisions in the Term Sheet relating to, inter alia, Term Sheet Period, exclusivity, confidentiality and governing law, shall be legally binding between the Parties.

2. INFORMATION ON IML, IML FOUNDERS AND ASSETS TO BE ACQUIRED FROM IML

Information on IML and IML Founders in this announcement was provided by IML and IML Founders (as the case may be) which has been extracted and reproduced herein. In respect of such information, the Company has not independently verified the accuracy and correctness of the same and the Company's responsibility is limited to the proper extraction and reproduction herein in the context that the information is being disclosed in this announcement.

2.1. IML

IML was established in Austria in 2019 by the IML Founders, with AH being the sole shareholder and sole director.

