Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Entry into Term Sheet - Extension of Term Sheet Period

YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 201506891C)
ENTRY INTO TERM SHEET FOR, INTER ALIA, (I) SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES; (II) ACQUISITION OF ASSETS; AND (III) PROVISION OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN
EXTENSION OF TERM SHEET PERIOD
INTRODUCTION
The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Yinda Infocomm Limited (the "Company", together with the subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement dated 5 July 2021 (the "Previous Announcement"). Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings as ascribed to them in the Previous Announcement.
EXTENSION OF TERM SHEET PERIOD
The Board wishes to announce that IML, IML Founders and the Company have mutually agreed to extend the Term Sheet Period by eight (8) days to 13 September 2021.
As at the date of this announcement, the parties are actively working on finalising the Definitive Agreements.
FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Board will make further announcement(s) in relation to the Proposed Transactions as and when required.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Shareholders should note that the Proposed Transactions remain subject to, amongst others, the entry into the Definitive Agreements and the relevant conditions precedent being fulfilled. There is no certainty or assurance that the Definitive Agreements will be entered into, the conditions precedent for the Proposed Transactions will be fulfilled, the Proposed Transactions will be completed or that no changes will be made to the terms of the Proposed Transactions. Shareholders, securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements by the Company carefully when dealing with the Shares and securities of the Company. Shareholders, securityholders, and investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their Shares or securities of the Company.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Mr. Pierre Prunier
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
4 September 2021
