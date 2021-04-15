Log in
YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED

(42F)
Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Executive Director

04/15/2021 | 05:41am EDT
Appointment of Executive Director - Mr Ngo Yit Sung

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Ong Hwee Li (Tel +65 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

Yinda Infocomm Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11,5 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
Net income 2020 -3,16 M -2,37 M -2,37 M
Net Debt 2020 5,60 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,1 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre Prunier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xing Yi Song Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Heng Haw Cheam Lead Independent Director
Qun Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Eng Hai Aw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED53.13%71
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.92%238 771
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.12%131 802
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.72%120 611
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.88%93 985
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.46%91 268
