Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Profit Guidance

YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201506891C)

PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED

31 MAY 2021

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Yinda Infocomm Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that, based on a preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated financial results for the full year ended 31 May 2021 ("FY2021"), the Group is expected to report a net loss for FY2021.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the beginning of 2020, the Group's telecommunications business in Singapore and Thailand continues to be disrupted as projects undertaken at work sites cannot be carried out and completion is therefore delayed. As a result, the Company is expected to further record impairment on the investment cost and receivables from these subsidiaries, and the Group is expected to record allowances for expected credit loss on third parties receivables and contract assets. Furthermore, the Company also incurred significantly higher legal and professional fees on various corporate exercises undertaken during the financial year.

The Group had, in January 2021 identified business opportunities in the digital identity space and in early April 2021 completed the diversification into the field of development and provision of identity management biometric technology solutions through the acquisition of a 51% interest in International Biometrics Pte. Ltd. ("InterBio") and investment in Tech5 SA through a convertible loan. Notwithstanding that InterBio only contributed to approximately 2 months of revenue to the Group, it demonstrated profitability which has helped to offset the Group's overall losses.

The Group is in the process of finalising its unaudited financial results for FY2021. Further details of the Group's financial results will be disclosed when the Company announces its unaudited financial results for FY2021.

In the meantime, shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mr. Pierre Prunier

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

23 July 2021

