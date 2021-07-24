Log in
    42F   SG1BF8000005

YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED

(42F)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/23
0.23 SGD   -8.00%
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Profit Guidance

07/24/2021 | 02:48am EDT
YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201506891C)

PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED

31 MAY 2021

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Yinda Infocomm Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that, based on a preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated financial results for the full year ended 31 May 2021 ("FY2021"), the Group is expected to report a net loss for FY2021.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the beginning of 2020, the Group's telecommunications business in Singapore and Thailand continues to be disrupted as projects undertaken at work sites cannot be carried out and completion is therefore delayed. As a result, the Company is expected to further record impairment on the investment cost and receivables from these subsidiaries, and the Group is expected to record allowances for expected credit loss on third parties receivables and contract assets. Furthermore, the Company also incurred significantly higher legal and professional fees on various corporate exercises undertaken during the financial year.

The Group had, in January 2021 identified business opportunities in the digital identity space and in early April 2021 completed the diversification into the field of development and provision of identity management biometric technology solutions through the acquisition of a 51% interest in International Biometrics Pte. Ltd. ("InterBio") and investment in Tech5 SA through a convertible loan. Notwithstanding that InterBio only contributed to approximately 2 months of revenue to the Group, it demonstrated profitability which has helped to offset the Group's overall losses.

The Group is in the process of finalising its unaudited financial results for FY2021. Further details of the Group's financial results will be disclosed when the Company announces its unaudited financial results for FY2021.

In the meantime, shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mr. Pierre Prunier

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

23 July 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Ong Hwee Li (telephone no.: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

1

Disclaimer

Yinda Infocomm Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 06:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
