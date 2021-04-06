Yinda Infocomm : Proposed Subscription Of 33,600,000 New Ordinary Shares Of The Company At S$0.125 Per Share

YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED

(Company Registration No: 201506891C)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 33,600,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF S$0.125 PER SHARE

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the announcements dated 26 January 2021, 30 January 2021, 4 February 2021, 15 February 2021 and 31 March 2021 (the "Announcements") and the shareholders' circular dated 16 March 2021 (the "Circular").

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Yinda Infocomm Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Announcements and the Circular in relation to, among others, the proposed subscription of an aggregate of 33,600,000 new ordinary shares (the "Subscription Shares") in the capital of the Company to, Mr. Hing Chow Yuen, Mr. Chee Tuck Hong and Mr. Chee Tai Chiew (the "Subscribers") at an issue price of S$0.125 per Subscription Share.

The Board wishes to announce that, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement, the Company has received an aggregate amount of S$4,200,000 from the Subscribers. Accordingly, the Company has on 6 April 2021 allotted and issued 33,600,000 Subscription Shares to the Subscribers and the Proposed Subscription has been completed.

The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu with and carry all rights similar to the existing Shares except for any dividends, right, allotment or other distributions, the record date for which falls on or before the issue date of the Subscription Shares.

Following the aforesaid allotment and issue of shares and the allotment and issue of consideration shares as disclosed separately in the Company's announcement of 6 April 2021, the share capital of the Company has increased from 470,333,333 Shares to 647,266,333 Shares.

By Order of the Board

Mr Tan Chee Bun Gordon

Executive Director

6 April 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Ong Hwee Li (Tel +65 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

