UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 9, 2023
Yinfu Gold Corporation
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Wyoming
333-152242
20-8531222
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
Suite 2313, Dongfang Science and Technology Mansion, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China 518000
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
86)755-8316-0998
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
(Former Name or Former Address
if Changed Since Last Report)
Item 5.01: Change in Control:
On February 22, 2023, the Company issued 28,400,000 shares of its common stock at a private placement of US $0.001 per share for proceeds of $28,000.00 to Mr. Bo Shaorong.
On March 09, 2023, Mr. Bo Shaorong purchased 50,000,000 shares common stock from shareholder of Mr.Chen Qiang at US $0.002 per share.
On March 09, 2023, Mr. Bo Shaorong purchased 20,000,000 shares common stock from shareholder LAI Haiying at US $0.002 per share.
By execution of those transactions, Mr. Bo Shaorong holds 98,400,000,or 80.67% shares of the 121,983,993 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. Which means Mr. Bo Shaorong takes control of the Company.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit Number
Description
Share Purchase Agreement between Bo Shaorong and Lai Haiying
|2
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: July 14, 2023
YINFU GOLD CORPORATION
/s/ Jiang Libin
Jiang Libin
President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|3
