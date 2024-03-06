Yintai Gold Co., Ltd. held its 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of 2024 on 05 March 2024, approved the appointment of Song Zhongshan as a non-independent director.
Yintai Gold Co., Ltd.
Equities
000975
CNE0000012L4
Diversified Mining
|15.95 CNY
|+1.27%
|+7.70%
|+6.33%
|Yintai Gold Co., Ltd. Appoints song Zhongshan as A Non-Independent Director
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.33%
|6.08B
|-12.02%
|147B
|-13.13%
|110B
|-17.57%
|59.58B
|+2.88%
|47.94B
|-11.03%
|38.56B
|-10.31%
|26.29B
|-4.82%
|20.05B
|-3.22%
|15.75B
|+12.68%
|13.22B
