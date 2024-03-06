Yintai Gold Co., Ltd. formerly Yintai Resources Co., Ltd., is a China-based company mainly engaged in the mining and metal trading of precious metals and non-ferrous metals. The Company's mineral resources are mainly gold mines, and the products are mainly qualifying gold. The Company's main products also include silver-lead concentrates and zinc concentrates. The Company's products are used to sell to smelting companies and traders, produce a variety of battery products, alloys and power materials and applied to chemical materials, electronic power and nuclear industries. The Company mainly conducts its businesses within the domestic market.

Sector Diversified Mining