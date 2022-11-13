Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Yinyi Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    000981   CNE000001352

YINYI CO., LTD.

(000981)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
2.370 CNY   -2.87%
10/30Yinyi Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/30Yinyi Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/11Hong Kong Court Dismisses Winding-Up Petitions Against DaFa; Shares Fall 6%
MT
Breakdancing holds firm to its roots but readies for Paris Olympic stage

11/13/2022 | 12:06pm EST
(Makes clear Red Bull are the founders not title sponsors)

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Breakdancing is ready to embrace the Olympic spotlight with its Games debut less than two years away, as the pillar of hip-hop culture returned to its roots in New York this weekend.

The Netherlands' India Sardjoe and United States' Victor Montalvo were crowned the Red Bull BC One World Final champions on Saturday in a celebration of breaking - as participants prefer to call it - in its New York home, as competitors turn their focus toward Olympic qualifying in 2023.

Paris will mark the culmination of breaking's long journey from hip-hop's birthplace at a rec room party in the Bronx 49 years ago to an international phenomenon on sport's biggest stage.

South Korea's Jeon Ji-ye, known on stage as "Freshbella," told Reuters via a translator that she pored over footage of hip-hop's early years, becoming a scholar of breaking's humble roots even as she embraces the Olympic platform.

"I just love the breaking culture itself but honestly when it comes to persuading others to really join into the breaking scene, I still don't really have a concrete answer," she said.

"I'm of course looking forward to participating in the Paris Olympics."

Amir Zakirov, one of the world's top B-Boys, said the Olympic stage offers the chance to show the rest of the world how breaking has flourished in his native Kazakhstan.

"I have plans to win it, of course," he said. "Because I want to show my breaking for a new generation ... we have a real special scene of breaking in my country."

Breaking's inclusion in the Paris Games prompted soul searching among dancers and early pioneers, who questioned whether the art form with deep cultural significance should even be called a sport, when organisers announced it had been added to the Olympic programme two years ago.

In the days leading up to the Red Bull BC One World Final, the company which founded the event made efforts to emphasise breaking's history, piling reporters and enthusiasts onto a hip-hop history tour through the Bronx.

Tour guides educated the international crowd on the basics of breaking before leading them to the unassuming, linoleum-tiled Sedgwick Avenue room where experts agree hip-hop first sprang onto the scene at a birthday party in 1973.

"People think that this was some big concert or something - no! It's a little rec room. This place holds about 100 people," said Grandmaster Caz, a hip-hop pioneer who helped guide the group for Hush Hip Hop Tours.

"That kind of energy can't be contained in a small place like this forever."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 976 M 559 M 559 M
Net income 2021 -2 614 M -368 M -368 M
Net Debt 2021 5 432 M 764 M 764 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 694 M 3 334 M 3 334 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 973
Free-Float 33,3%
Yinyi Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends YINYI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Fang Chief Executive Officer
De Yin Wang President
Chun Er Li Chief Financial Officer
Ji Ye Chairman
Bo Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YINYI CO., LTD.-29.46%3 334
DENSO CORPORATION-20.37%41 003
APTIV PLC-32.28%30 268
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.08%17 896
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.75%15 121
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.87%13 029