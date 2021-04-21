Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    408   KYG9842Z1164

YIP'S CHEMICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(408)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yip Chemical : Inside Information - Possible disposal of the Property or the company holding the Property by way of public tenders

04/21/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Inside Information

Possible disposal of the Property or the company holding the Property by way

of public tenders

This announcement is made by Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that for the best interest of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), the Group, in its ongoing evaluation of maximising the return from disposing or letting Yip's Chemical Building at 13 Yip Cheong Street, On Lok Tsuen, Fanling, New Territories, Hong Kong (the "Property") and after assessing the latest industrial property market situation, is considering the disposal of either the Property or all issued shares (the "Shares") of Big Youth Investments Limited ("Big Youth"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the sole owner of the Property, by way of public tenders.

In this regard, on 21 April 2021 the Group has appointed the sole sales agent (a professional real estate service company which is an independent third party) to market the possible sale of the Property or the Shares by way of two public tenders (the "Tenders"): one in relation to the disposal of the Property ("Property Tender"), another in relation to the disposal of the Shares ("Share Tender").

- 1 -

Marketing of the Tenders is expected to commence in April 2021 and the Tenders are expected to close on or about 23 June 2021. The Group is not obliged to accept any offer received. A party may make offer in both Property Tender and Share Tender, yet the Group will not accept offers in both Property Tender and Share Tender in any event.

If suitable offers are received through the Tenders or otherwise and any of such offers is accepted or the Property or the Shares is/are otherwise agreed to be disposed of in other means, such a transaction may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company and may be subject to the reporting, announcement and/or shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Upon a binding agreement regarding disposal of the Property or the Shares (as the case may be) is entered into, the Company will comply with the applicable requirements under the Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) in relation to the possible disposal of the Property or the Shares (as the case may be) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate, if required by the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded that the disposal of the Property or the Shares (as the case may be) may or may not proceed, and therefore they should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited

Ip Chi Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following:

Non-executive Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ip Chi Shing (Chairman)

Mr. Yip Tsz Hin (Deputy Chairman and

Mr. Wong Yuk*

Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Ho Pak Chuen, Patrick*

Mr. Ip Kwan (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Ku Yee Dao, Lawrence*

Mr. Ho Sai Hou (Chief Financial Officer)

* Independent Non-executive Directors

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YIP'S CHEMICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:36aYIP CHEMICAL  : Inside Information - Possible disposal of the Property or the co..
PU
04/15YIP CHEMICAL  : (1) general mandates to issue and repurchase shares; (2) electio..
PU
04/15YIP CHEMICAL  : Proxy form for the annual general meeting of 3 june 2021
PU
03/18YIP CHEMICAL  : to Pay Dividend as Profit, Revenue Climb in 2020
MT
03/12YIP CHEMICAL  : Change of time of the board meeting
PU
02/05YIP CHEMICAL  : Unit Submits Listing Application to Shenzhen Bourse
MT
2020YIP CHEMICAL  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2020YIP CHEMICAL  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2020YIP CHEMICAL  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2020YIP CHEMICAL  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 776 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
Net income 2020 303 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 161 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
Yield 2020 7,43%
Capitalization 2 160 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 018
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart YIP'S CHEMICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIP'S CHEMICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tsz Hin Yip Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sai Hou Ho CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chi Shing Ip Chairman
Yuk Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Pak Chuen Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YIP'S CHEMICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED31.76%278
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.15%95 502
AIR LIQUIDE4.04%80 085
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.04%52 067
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.16%35 838
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.9.15%32 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ