Yip Chemical : Inside Information - Possible disposal of the Property or the company holding the Property by way of public tenders

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Inside Information

Possible disposal of the Property or the company holding the Property by way

of public tenders

This announcement is made by Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that for the best interest of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), the Group, in its ongoing evaluation of maximising the return from disposing or letting Yip's Chemical Building at 13 Yip Cheong Street, On Lok Tsuen, Fanling, New Territories, Hong Kong (the "Property") and after assessing the latest industrial property market situation, is considering the disposal of either the Property or all issued shares (the "Shares") of Big Youth Investments Limited ("Big Youth"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the sole owner of the Property, by way of public tenders.

In this regard, on 21 April 2021 the Group has appointed the sole sales agent (a professional real estate service company which is an independent third party) to market the possible sale of the Property or the Shares by way of two public tenders (the "Tenders"): one in relation to the disposal of the Property ("Property Tender"), another in relation to the disposal of the Shares ("Share Tender").

- 1 -