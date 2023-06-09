Advanced search
    YRD   US98585L1008

YIREN DIGITAL LTD.

(YRD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:55:58 2023-06-08 pm EDT
2.440 USD    0.00%
07:21aYiren Digital : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:23aYirendai : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:01aYiren Digital Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PR
Yiren Digital : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

06/09/2023 | 07:21am EDT
Yiren Digital

Investor Presentation

1Q23

1

Disclaimer

This presentation has been preapred by Yiren Digital soley for information purposes. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else.

This material contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements.

Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yirendai's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements.

Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the credit-techand wealth management business in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this material is as of the date of this material, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

2

Company Overview

3

Yiren Digital: A Leading Digital Personal Financial Management Platform

Credit-Tech

Holistic Wealth

Comprehensive Financial Management Solutions

Cash account

Insurance account

Membership

liquidity Management

Wealth Protection

account

Consumption + Business

Protection

Others

Operation

4

Credit Tech: Technology Driven Loan Facilitation Model

Loan Repayment

Credit Application

Customer Referral

Collections &

AI Risk/Anti-Fraud

Risk Mgmt Services

Borrowers

Post-facilitation

Provides Funding

Services

Intelligent KYC

E-Signing Platform

Funding

Institutional

Funding

Partners

5

Disclaimer

Yirendai Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:20:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 435 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2022 1 195 M 168 M 168 M
Net cash 2022 3 434 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 538 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 064
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Ning Tang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Na Mei Chief Financial Officer
Han Hui Sun Independent Director
Hao Li Independent Director
Hiu Fung Pang Independent Director
fermer