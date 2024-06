Yiren Digital Ltd is a holding company mainly engaged in the operation of a digital personal financial management platform, and the provision of holistic wealth solutions, credit and financial solutions to individual borrowers and small business owners. The Company operates through three segments. The Yiren Wealth segment is engaged in the operation of a wealth solution platform for the mass affluent population and provides comprehensive wealth solutions. The Yiren Credit segment is engaged in the operation of a credit-tech platform that provides individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online and offline, multi-channel loan products. The Others segment is engaged in the electronic commerce business that provides products such as skin care and beauty, electronics and appliances and allow users to finance purchases through loan products, while providing customized non-financial products and services. The Company is also engaged in the insurance business.

Sector Consumer Lending