    YRD   US98585L1008

YIREN DIGITAL LTD.

(YRD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/09 04:10:00 pm
4.11 USD   +7.87%
YIREN DIGITAL  : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
YIRENDAI : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
YIREN DIGITAL  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
Yiren Digital : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

06/09/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Q1 2021

Investor Presentation

June 2021

1

Safe Harbor Statement

This material contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-

looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements.

Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yirendai's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements.

Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and

policies relating to the credit-tech and wealth management business in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to

meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliancewith the NYSE's continued listing criteria.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this material is as of the date of this material, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

2

Contents

1

Yiren Digital Overview

3

Business Highlights

Leading Digital Personal Financial Services Platform in China

Wealth Management: One-Stop Asset Allocation-based Service for the Mass Affluent Investors

Consumer Credit: Full Spectrum of Credit Products with Both Online & Offline Channels

Data and Technology at Core

Strong Industry Partnership

4

Positioned as a Leading Digital Personal Financial Management Platform

Income

Generation

Protection

Consumption

5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yirendai Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 968 M - -
Net income 2021 104 M - -
Net cash 2021 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 320 M 320 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 728
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart YIREN DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yiren Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIREN DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,79 $
Last Close Price 3,81 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ning Tang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Na Mei Chief Financial Officer
Jiangxu Xiang Chief Technology Officer
Han Hui Sun Independent Director
Chaomei Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YIREN DIGITAL LTD.14.07%320
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%736 830
NETFLIX, INC.-8.94%218 327
PROSUS N.V.-3.30%167 471
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.20%93 363
NASPERS LIMITED-0.88%90 755