BEIJING, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital"), an AI-powered platform offering a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, is pleased to announce that its proprietary intelligence platform, DiTing, has surpassed one billion decisions as of March 31, 2024. This milestone underscores the data-tech based system's robust capabilities in leveraging advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to support dynamic and reliable financial decision-making.

Established in the year of 2020, the DiTing platform is an AI-driven intelligent decision-making system capable of supporting over 50 independent business lines simultaneously, with effective data separation and protection. The system excels in massive data accumulation and high-speed decision processing capabilities. Currently, the platform is integrated with over 1,000 data sources, including internal and external channels, and is connected to more than 30 thousand features with 130 thousand rules. Upon data collection, decisions can be made within 100 milliseconds by DiTing, setting a new industry standard. Over the years, the DiTing system has been utilized across a wide range of business scenarios by various financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, and fintech platforms.

Within Yiren Digital, DiTing is employed across various business segments, including risk pricing and control, marketing and customer analysis, product testing, and data protection, enhancing the company's operational efficiency and risk management capabilities, thereby contributing to improved profitability.

On the technological front, the platform employs advanced AI and machine learning algorithms for rapid and precise data analysis. It also adopts cloud computing technology, enabling distributed storage and processing of massive data sets, thereby enhancing efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, real-time monitoring is conducted to promptly detect and report anomalies, ensuring operational stability.

DiTing stands out for its high scalability and versatile applicability across various sectors. Utilizing a visual configuration approach, it empowers business professionals to efficiently design and tailor their strategies for diverse scenarios, facilitating the creation of automated business strategy management platforms. Moreover, the AI-powered platform integrates key functionalities including data source integration, online testing, access control, data reporting, and log monitoring. This comprehensive suite supports a high-performance, multi-institutional platform model, providing clients with a seamless, end-to-end automated decision-making service.

DiTing was recently honored as a standout example of financial technology innovation at the third "Jinxintong" Fintech Innovation & Case Collection and Application Awards. This recognition not only validates the platform's innovative impact but also highlights Yiren Digital's substantial contribution to the fintech industry.

