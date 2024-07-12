BEIJING, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD), an AI-powered platform providing financial and lifestyle services in China, recently released its first ESG report. The report underscores Yiren Digital's mission of "Better Lives Through Digital Innovation," highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Here are the highlights at a glance.

***Technological Innovation Enhances Customer Experiences***

Yiren Digital has developed a business strategy based on "AI + Diversified Scenarios" and launched the "AI Lab" program. Applying AI models across various business scenarios, Yiren Digital has made its services safer, more efficient, and more intelligent. In 2023, Yiren Digital provided over 2.1 million intelligent customer services, significantly enhancing efficiency and user experience. With AI integrated into all operations and a focus on user-centric service practices, the company achieved high customer satisfaction rates across its three business lines: 94% for financial services, 96% for insurance brokerage, and 95% for consumption and lifestyle services.

Moreover, Yiren Digital prioritizes user information security and privacy protection. The company enhanced its security capabilities through system building, safety protocols, emergency management, and security audits. In 2023, Yiren Digital's products obtained ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification and National Level 3 Classified Protection Certification. Furthermore, the company developed the Hawkeye anti-fraud model, identifying and tagging over 20,000 clients from potentially dubious sources during the year by using a joint mechanism of "AI automatic identification + manual assistance," thereby contributing to safeguarding the financial industry ecosystem.

***Empowering Customers through Inclusive Financial Solutions and Societal Contributions***

Yiren Digital has focused on financial inclusiveness over the past decade, meeting the comprehensive financial service needs of individuals and small businesses and ensuring equal financial service access for all via technology innovations. In 2023, the company facilitated RMB 3.6 billion in loans through its Yixianghua platform, providing inclusive and flexible financial solutions to individuals underserved by traditional financial services. This included unsecured credit loans to over 460,000 micro and small business owners coming from over 300 prefecture-level and 2,600 county-level regions.

Yiren Digital's insurance brokerage business actively fulfills social responsibilities and contributes to society. In support of workers in emerging forms of employment, the company provided accident insurance protection to 100,000 flexible workers in Wuhan through its "New Resident Care" project. These services extend to online ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers, and couriers, who are traditionally underserved by social security due to their employment status. Additionally, Yiren Digital integrates insurance with public welfare, offering financial education and public welfare insurance protection for families of the mentally challenged.

***Leading Green and Low-Carbon Development***

The company advocates for green finance and continues efforts in environmentally friendly and low-carbon development, guiding funds towards industries like environmental protection, energy conservation, and clean energy. Yiren Digital restricts loans to businesses in high-energy consumption, high-pollution, and excess capacity industries, rejects the funding applications of customers who have touched the "red line" of environmental protection. In 2023, the company facilitated RMB 12.55 million in credit to 483 business owners in the environmental protection monitoring industry while rejecting applications from 327 business owners with environmental violation records. Over 100 environmental protection indicators were integrated into its risk control model.

Additionally, Yiren Digital integrates environmental protection principles into daily operations. By the end of 2023, over 90% of electrical equipment in Yiren Digital's Beijing offices had energy-saving labels. The company prioritizes leasing data centers with green building designs and low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), aiming for an average PUE of 1.3 by 2024.

The full report is available at: https://ir.yiren.com/ESG-Reports

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yiren-digitals-first-esg-report-highlights-at-a-glance-302195756.html

SOURCE Yiren Digital