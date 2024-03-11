BEIJING, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 before U.S. market opens on Thursday, on March 21, 2024.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2024 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 21, 2024).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10037668-ghu76t.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rqq7rpic.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

