YIT

YIT
CORRECTION to YIT Corporation's stock exchange release on Managers' transactions on 5 February 2021 at 9:15 a.m.

02/05/2021 | 06:48am EST
CORRECTION YIT Corporation's stock exchange release on Managers' transactions on 5 February 2021 at 9:15 a.m.

YIT corrects the stock exchange release on Managers' transactions published on 5 February 2021 at 9:15 a.m. In the original stock exchange release, the unit price and weighted average price were incorrect. The correct unit price is EUR 4.7004 and the correct weighted average price is EUR 4.7004.

Corrected information below:

YIT Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tercero Invest AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Ehrnrooth, Alexander

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: YIT Oyj

LEI: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80_20210204173745_3

Amendment comment:

The unit price and weighted average price (3.7004) were incorrect in the notification on 4 February 2021. The correct price for both is EUR 4.7004.

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800643

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 350,000 Unit price: 4.7004 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 350,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.7004 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800643

Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 350,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 350,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

For further information, please contact:
Tommi Järvenpää, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Tommi Järvenpää
Vice President, Investor Relations

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and a significant North European urban developer and construction company. Our goal is to create more sustainable, functional and attractive cities and living environments. We develop and build apartments, business premises and entire areas. We also specialise in demanding infrastructure construction. We own properties together with our partners, which supports the implementation of our significant development projects. We also provide our customers with services that increase the value of properties. We employ approximately 7,400 professionals in ten countries: Finland, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Our revenue in 2020 was approximately EUR 3.1 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 11:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
