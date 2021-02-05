YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions - Tercero Invest AB
YIT Corporation has received the following notification:
YIT Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tercero Invest AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Ehrnrooth, Alexander
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: YIT Oyj
LEI: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80_20210204173745_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800643
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 350,000 Unit price: 3.7004 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 350,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.7004 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800643
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 350,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 350,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
For further information, please contact:
Tommi Järvenpää, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa@yit.fi
YIT CORPORATION
Juha Jauhiainen
Corporate General Counsel
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com
YIT is the largest Finnish and a significant North European urban developer and construction company. Our goal is to create more sustainable, functional and attractive cities and living environments. We develop and build apartments, business premises and entire areas. We also specialise in demanding infrastructure construction. We own properties together with our partners, which supports the implementation of our significant development projects. We also provide our customers with services that increase the value of properties. We employ approximately 7,400 professionals in ten countries: Finland, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Our revenue in 2020 was approximately EUR 3.1 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com