YIT

(YIT)
YIT : ESITYSMATERIAALI (ENGLANNIKSI)

10/30/2020 | 06:30am EDT

TRIPLA, HELSINKI, FINLAND

Interim report January-September 2020

Harri-Pekka Kaukonen Chairman of the Board

Antti Inkilä Interim President and CEO

Ilkka Salonen CFO

2

Interim report January-September 2020

More life in sustainable cities

15

minutes'

city

3

Interim report January-September 2020

Strategic actions to adjust business mix

Increase asset values

  • Service offering in co-opeartion with service partners

Focus on

  • Partnerships and co-investments
  • Large urban development projects
  • Housing portfolio

A

B

SERVICES

SustainableX urban

development

Strengthen development pipeline

  • Plot reserve
  • Partnerships
  • Project development capability

Concentrate on

  • Self-developedand design projects

4

Interim report January-September 2020

Group-wide cornerstones to drive performance and build capabilities

Success with

Top performance customers and partners

Stepping up

Happy people

sustainability

5

Interim report January-September 2020

PURJEENTEKIJÄNKUJA, HELSINKI, FINLAND

Financial targets unchanged

ROCE, %

>12

11

6

//

2018 1 2019 Target

1pro forma, excluding IFRS 16

6

Interim report January-September 2020

GEARING, %

81

54

30-50

//

2018 2 2019 Target

2excluding IFRS16

DIVIDEND PER SHARE

0.27 0.28 Growing

//

2018 2019 Target

Q3: Good results in housing segments supported by strong apartment sales

Adjusted

Business premises

operating profit

negatively impacted by

€16

a margin reduction of the

Tripla project

million (26)

and a write-down

Profitability,

Coronavirus pandemic:

capital efficiency and

Proactive adaptation

strong balance sheet

to rapidly changing

in focus

environment

7

Interim report January-September 2020

SUITA, KAZAN, RUSSIA

Safety is in the core of our operations

COMBINED LOST TIME INJURY

FREQUENCY (LTIF),

rolling 12 months

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

LTIF (per one million hours worked)

LTIF target (<9)

LTIF,

rolling 12 months

10.0

injuries of YIT's own

employees and subcontractors

per million hours worked

8

Interim report January-September 2020

HENRIKSDAL WATER

TREATMENT PLANT, SWEDEN

Order book at a good level, margins improving

REVENUE, € million

1,152

808

708 700 687

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

ORDER BOOK, € million

4,764

4,131

3,848

4,074

3,831

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

9

Interim report January-September 2020

Good results in housing segments, offset by a loss in Business premises

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT, € million

121

26

8 5

16

Q3 adjusted

operating profit

margin

2.4%

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

(3.2)

10

Interim report January-September 2020

TRIPLA WORKERY EAST, HELSINKI, FINLAND

Strong improvement in Housing Russia

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT, € million

14

16

3Q19

3Q20

12

10

7

5

3

0

-7

-19

Housing FIN

Housing

Business

Infrastructure Partnership

& CEE

RUS

premises

projects

properties

11

Interim report January-September 2020

TARMO, ST.PETERSBURG, RUSSIA

KONEPAJA, HELSINKI, FINLAND

Housing Finland and CEE

Strong sales and improved profitability

Adjusted

Housing sales

operating profit

€16

supported by

digitalisation

million (14)

and YIT brand

Apartment

Living services

start-ups at

continued to

good level

grow

COMPLETED CONSUMER APARTMENTS, units

2,000

1,000

0

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

Finland

CEE

Unsold completed, total

12

Interim report January-September 2020

TARMO, ST.PETERSBURG, RUSSIA

Housing Russia

Record-high apartment sales

AdjustedRevenue

operating profit increased by

€7 41%

million (0)

Apartment

salesStrategic measures +120% proceeding as planned

y-o-y

APARTMENT SALES, units

1,500

1,000

500

0

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

Continuing units Operations to be closed

13

Interim report January-September 2020

REDING TOWER 2, BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA

Business premises

Margin reduction and write-down burdened the result

ORDER BOOK, € million

Adjusted

1,500

operating profit

€18 million

€-19

margin reduction

in Tripla project

million (-7)

1,000

500

€7 million

Solid and

inventory

healthy

write-down

order book

0

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

14

Interim report January-September 2020

Real estate management1

1Reported in Partnership properties since 2Q20

AALTO-YLIOPISTO METRO STATION, HELSINKI, FINLAND

Infrastructure projects

Stable performance

Adjusted

Preparations to

operating profit

close-down

€10

infrastructure

business in

million (12)

Norway

Production

Order book

volumes

decreased due

decreased in

to several large

Scandinavia

projects about

and the Baltics

to be completed

ORDER BOOK, € million

1,500

1,000

500

0

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

15

Interim report January-September 2020

PIKKUSIRKKU, RIIHIMÄKI, FINLAND

Partnership properties

Investment portfolio widened

PORTFOLIO VALUE, € million

Adjusted

New associated

operating profit

company

€5

established to

strengthen

million (3)

housing portfolio

Order book

€305

Portfolio value

million

€260

0

from real estate

million

management

16

Interim report January-September 2020

Cash flow negative, improved y-o-y

OPERATING CASH FLOW AFTER

INVESTMENTS, € million

247

132

-27

-48

-9

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

CASH FLOW OF INVESTMENTS,

  • million

-22

-30

-37

-10

-52

-3

-81

-2

-4

-9

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Associated companies and joint ventures Plot investments

17

Interim report January-September 2020

Strong liquidity position remains

NET INTEREST-BEARING DEBT,

  • million

983

942

862

715 740

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

MATURITY STRUCTURE1,

  • million

207

159

118

0

10

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025-

1 Excluding housing company loans related to unsold apartments, € 194 million, commercial papers, € 215 million and IFRS 16 lease liabilities, € 262 million.

18

Interim report January-September 2020

Financial key ratios weakened slightly

EQUITY RATIO AND GEARING, %

100%

84%

80%

60%

40%

20%

31%

0%

3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

Gearing

Equity ratio

NET DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA ratio

5

4

3.8

3

2

1

0

4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20

19

Interim report January-September 2020

Market outlook stable with limited visibility

Business

Infrastructure Partnership

Housing

premises

projects

properties

Finland

Russia

Baltic countries

Central European countries

Sweden

Q3 market situation

Q4 market outlook

Good

Normal

Weak

Improving

Stable

Weakening

20

Interim report January-September 2020

Completions expected to peak in Q4

ESTIMATED COMPLETIONS OF

CONSUMER APARTMENT PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, units

In addition,

1,740

revenue from

1,500

apartments under

900

construction recognised

over time (POC):

1200

2,104 for investors

5,950 in Russia

2,908

2,600

404

218

38

1,100

100

592

600

100

700

471

470

400

200

FY 2019

FY 2020

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

ACTUAL

ESTIMATE

ACT

ACT

ACT

EST

EST

EST

EST

EST

Finland

CEE

21

Interim report January-September 2020

Guidance for 2020 reinstated

Group adjusted operating profit

€90-110

million

During the rest of the year, YIT expects its projects to be completed on schedule despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, possible decisions by authorities, such as closing down construction sites widely or slow acceptance processes in completion, may lead to temporary shutdowns and cause postponements of revenue and profit into 2021.

22

Interim report January-September 2020

YIT'S HEADQUARTERS, HELSINKI, FINLAND

Management agenda

TOP PERFORMANCE

SUCCESS WITH

CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS

Improve project

Continue to expand

management to drive

digital services

profitability

STEPPING UP SUSTAINABILITY

HAPPY PEOPLE

Continue to develop

Ensure health and

climate action plan

safety of our people

23

Interim report January-September 2020

TRIPLA WORKERY EAST, HELSINKI, FINLAND

Additional information

YIT Investor Relations

investorrelations@yit.fi

Tommi Järvenpää

Vice President, Investor Relations +358 40 576 0288

tommi.jarvenpaa@yit.fi

Hanna Valonen

Investor Relations Specialist

+358 400 846 556

hanna.valonen@yit.fi

Follow YIT IR

on Twitter

twitter.com/

YITInvestors

24

Interim report January-September 2020

YIT's Q4 financial

statements bulletin will be published on

3 Feb 2021

TRIPLA, HELSINKI, FINLAND

HELSINKI-VANTAA AIRPORT, FINLAND

1

Appendices

25

Interim report January-September 2020

Appendices

  1. Key figures
  1. Housing sales and start-ups III. Share ownership
    IV. Debt structure

V. Investment portfolio

26

Interim report January-September 2020

KEILALAMPI, ESPOO, FINLAND

I. Key figures

€ million

7-9/20

7-9/19

1-9/20

1-9/19

1-12/19

Revenue

687

808

2,094

2,239

3,392

Operating profit

-16

18

-20

-17

80

Operating profit margin, %

-2.4

2.3

-0.9

-0.7

2.4

Adjusted operating profit

16

26

29

45

165

Adjusted operating profit margin, %

2.4

3.2

1.4

2.0

4.9

Result before taxes

-27

7

-52

-47

40

Result for the period, continuing operations

-26

6

-44

-54

5

Result for the period

-26

27

-12

-58

15

Earnings per share, EUR

-0.12

0.13

-0.06

-0.28

0.07

Operating cash flow after investments

-9

-27

190

-81

51

Net interest-bearing debt

740

983

740

983

862

Gearing ratio, %

84

101

84

101

81

Equity ratio, %

31

31

31

31

34

Adjusted return on capital employed, %

8.9

9.0

8.9

9.0

11.1

(ROCE, rolling 12 months)

Order book

3,831

4,764

3,831

4,764

4,131

27

Interim report January-September 2020

Housing Finland

II. Sales and start-ups2019-2020

SOLD APARTMENTS, units

APARTMENT START-UPS, units

1800

1600

1,481

1,372

1,080

1600

1400

939

1,274

1400

546

1200

1200

1000

897

845

1000

800

261

428

717

725

800

728

363

198

600

584

600

527

469

400

433

401

400

354

200

200

0

0

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

To consumers

To investors (funds)

1,637

993

1,091

863

907

546

799

353

247

664

363

636

644

660

428

198

510

545

436

438

236

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

To consumers

To investors (funds)

28

Interim report January-September 2020

Housing CEE

II. Sales and start-ups2019-2020

SOLD APARTMENTS, units

APARTMENT START-UPS, units

Of projects earlier sold to YCE Housing I fund or a

998

JV, and recorded as investor sales, YIT sold 57

1000

apartments further to consumers (3Q19: 83)

634

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

368

800

665

442

590

600

357

98

374

98

344

98

249

400

345

236

259

276

266

319

249

236

158

10

200

162

148

90

0

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

To consumers

To investors (funds)

To consumers

29

Interim report January-September 2020

Housing Russia

II. Sales and start-ups2019-2020

SOLD APARTMENTS, units

1600

1,461

140%

1400

120%

1200

928

100%

1000

862

80%

722

725

750

800

662

600

60%

54%

58%

48%

40%

400

42%

42%

42%

44%

200

20%

0

0%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Sold apartments

Financed with mortgage (%)

30

Interim report January-September 2020

APARTMENT START-UPS, units

1400

1,281

1200

502

1000

906

320

807

775

800

779

807

300

594

571

600

153

320

483

582

400

418

483

475

200

274

0

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Continuing units

Moscow and Moscow region

III. Share ownership, 30 September 2020

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

SHAREHOLDERS

SHARES

% OF SHARE

CAPITAL

1.

Tercero Invest AB

24,650,000

11.68

2. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

15,954,975

7.55

3. PNT Group Oy

15,296,799

7.25

4.

Conficap Oy

8,886,302

4.21

5.

Pentti Heikki Oskari Estate

8,146,215

3.86

6.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

5,984,339

2.83

7.

Forstén Noora Eva Johanna

5,115,529

2.42

8.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company

4,396,850

2.08

9.

Herlin Antti

3,560,180

1.69

10. Pentti Lauri Olli Samuel

3,398,845

1.61

Ten largest total

95,381,034

45.18

Nominee registered shares

23,618,191

11.19

Other shareholders

92,100,628

43.63

Total

211,099,853

100.00

31

Interim report January-September 2020

NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHARE OF NOMINEE-

REGISTERED AND NON-FINNISH OWNERSHIP

46,704

45,950

43,752 44,312

43,619

43,178 43,215 44,656

41,944

40,016

36,547 36,064

32,476

37.9%

32.2% 34.8% 33.8%

29.3% 29.5%

26.3%

16.0%

15.0%

14.8%

14.6%

13.8%

14.0%

Number of shareholders

Nominee-registered and non-Finnish ownership, % of share capital

IV. Debt structure, 30 September 2020

INTEREST-BEARING DEBT PORTFOLIO,

  • million

4%

21%

23%

18%

17%

17%

Bonds

Commercial papers

Housing corporation loans related to unsold apartments

Loans from financial institutions

Lease liabilities

Other interest-bearing debt

32

Interim report January-September 2020

INTEREST RATE DISTRIBUTION OF

INTEREST PORTFOLIO1

44%

56%

Fixed rate

Floating rate

1 Excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities, EUR 262 million

Partnership properties

V. Investment portfolio and estimated timelines

COMPLETED AND ONGOING > €2 billion

Equity investments

Tripla Mall Ky

Associated companies and joint ventures

Tieyhtiö Vaalimaa Oy (PPP project)

Regenero Oy (Keilaniemi area) ÅB Lunastustontti I Ky (plot fund)

YCE Housing I Ky (project development fund) ÅB Kodit Ky (real estate fund)

FinCap Asunnot Oy (real estate fund)

OP Kodit Ky (real estate fund)

OPPORTUNITIES > €2 billion

Vallila Campus

Otava property1

Maria 01

Trigoni Helsinki High Rise1

Helsinki Garden1

Plot investment

Rental apartment joint venture

Wind farms

YIT'S OWNERSHIP

YIT'S EQUITY

FAIR VALUATION

INVESTMENT

STARTED

COMMITMENT

38.75%

117 M€

4Q19

20%

5 M€5

3Q193

50%

8 M€2

-

20%

10 M€

-

40%

15 M€

-

40%

18 M€

4Q194

49%

11 M€

4Q194

40%

20 M€

-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Planning and zoning period

Estimated construction period

Income for Partnership properties segment

33

Interim report January-September 2020

2027

2028

2029

2030

Illustration of potential exit period

  1. Construction subject to required decisions
  2. YIT's current equity investment in Regenero Oy
  3. Fair valuation of a loan receivable
  4. Completed investment properties measured at fair value
  5. Includes also shareholder loans

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 10:29:08 UTC

