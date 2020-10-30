YIT : ESITYSMATERIAALI (ENGLANNIKSI)

This presentation has been prepared by, and the information contained herein (unless otherwise indicated) has been provided by YIT Corporation (the "Company"). By attending the meeting or event where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations. This presentation is being furnished to you solely for your information on a confidential basis and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, in whole or in part, to any other person.
Interim report January-September 2020
More life in sustainable cities
Interim report January-September 2020
Strategic actions to adjust business mix
Increase asset values
Service offering in co-opeartion with service partners
Focus on
Partnershipsand co-investments
Large urban development projects
Housing portfolio
A
B
SERVICES
SustainableX urban
development
Strengthen development pipeline
Plot reserve
Partnerships
Project development capability
Concentrate on
Self-developedand design projects
Interim report January-September 2020
Group-wide cornerstones to drive performance and build capabilities
Success with
Top performance customers and partners
Stepping up
Happy people
sustainability
Interim report January-September 2020
PURJEENTEKIJÄNKUJA, HELSINKI, FINLAND
Financial targets unchanged
ROCE, %
>12
11
6
//
2018 1 2019 Target
1pro forma, excluding IFRS 16
Interim report January-September 2020
GEARING, %
81
54
30-50
//
2018 2 2019 Target
2excluding IFRS16
DIVIDEND PER SHARE
0.270.28 Growing
//
2018 2019 Target
Q3: Good results in housing segments supported by strong apartment sales
Adjusted
Business premises
operating profit
negatively impacted by
€16
a margin reduction of the
Tripla project
million (26)
and a write-down
Profitability,
Coronavirus pandemic:
capital efficiency and
Proactive adaptation
strong balance sheet
to rapidly changing
in focus
environment
Interim report January-September 2020
SUITA, KAZAN, RUSSIA
Safety is in the core of our operations
COMBINED LOST TIME INJURY
FREQUENCY (LTIF),
rolling 12 months
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
LTIF (per one million hours worked)
LTIF target (<9)
LTIF,
rolling 12 months
10.0
injuries of YIT's own
employees and subcontractors
per million hours worked
HENRIKSDAL WATER
TREATMENT PLANT, SWEDEN
Order book at a good level, margins improving
REVENUE, € million
1,152
808
708 700 687
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
ORDER BOOK, € million
4,764
4,131
3,848
4,074
3,831
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Good results in housing segments, offset by a loss in Business premises
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT, € million
121
26
8 5
16
Q3 adjusted
operating profit
margin
2.4%
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
(3.2)
TRIPLA WORKERY EAST, HELSINKI, FINLAND
Strong improvement in Housing Russia
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT, € million
14
16
3Q19
3Q20
12
10
7
5
3
0
-7
-19
Housing FIN
Housing
Business
Infrastructure Partnership
& CEE
RUS
premises
projects
properties
TARMO, ST.PETERSBURG, RUSSIA
KONEPAJA, HELSINKI, FINLAND
Housing Finland and CEE
Strong sales and improved profitability
Adjusted
Housing sales
operating profit
€16
supported by
digitalisation
million (14)
and YIT brand
Apartment
Living services
start-ups at
continued to
good level
grow
COMPLETED CONSUMER APARTMENTS, units
2,000
1,000
0
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
Finland
CEE
Unsold completed, total
12
TARMO, ST.PETERSBURG, RUSSIA
Housing Russia
Record-high apartment sales
AdjustedRevenue
operating profit increased by
€7 41%
million (0)
Apartment
salesStrategic measures +120% proceeding as planned
y-o-y
APARTMENT SALES, units
1,500
1,000
500
0
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
Continuing units Operations to be closed
REDING TOWER 2, BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA
Business premises
Margin reduction and write-down burdened the result
ORDER BOOK, € million
Adjusted
1,500
operating profit
€18 million
€-19
margin reduction
in Tripla project
million (-7)
1,000
500
€7 million
Solid and
inventory
healthy
write-down
order book
0
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
Real estate management1
1Reported in Partnership properties since 2Q20
AALTO-YLIOPISTO METRO STATION, HELSINKI, FINLAND
Infrastructure projects
Stable performance
Adjusted
Preparations to
operating profit
close-down
€10
infrastructure
business in
million (12)
Norway
Production
Order book
volumes
decreased due
decreased in
to several large
Scandinavia
projects about
and the Baltics
to be completed
ORDER BOOK, € million
1,500
1,000
500
0
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
PIKKUSIRKKU, RIIHIMÄKI, FINLAND
Partnership properties
Investment portfolio widened
PORTFOLIO VALUE, € million
Adjusted
New associated
operating profit
company
€5
established to
strengthen
million (3)
housing portfolio
Order book
€305
Portfolio value
million
€260
0
from real estate
million
management
Cash flow negative, improved y-o-y
OPERATING CASH FLOW AFTER
INVESTMENTS, € million
247
132
-27
-48
-9
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
CASH FLOW OF INVESTMENTS,
million
-22
-30
-37
-10
-52
-3
-81
-2
-4
-9
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Associated companies and joint ventures Plot investments
Strong liquidity position remains
NET INTEREST-BEARING DEBT,
million
983
942
862
715 740
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
MATURITY STRUCTURE1,
million
207
159
118
0
10
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025-
1 Excluding housing company loans related to unsold apartments, € 194 million, commercial papers, € 215 million and IFRS 16 lease liabilities, € 262 million.
Financial key ratios weakened slightly
EQUITY RATIO AND GEARING, %
100%
84%
80%
60%
40%
20%
31%
0%
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
Gearing
Equity ratio
NET DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA ratio
5
4
3.8
3
2
1
0
4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20
Market outlook stable with limited visibility
Business
Infrastructure Partnership
Housing
premises
projects
properties
Finland
Russia
Baltic countries
Central European countries
Sweden
Q3 market situation
Q4 market outlook
Good
Normal
Weak
Improving
Stable
Weakening
Completions expected to peak in Q4
ESTIMATED COMPLETIONS OF
CONSUMER APARTMENT PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, units
In addition,
1,740
revenue from
1,500
apartments under
900
construction recognised
over time (POC):
1200 •
2,104 for investors
•
5,950 in Russia
2,908
2,600
404
218
38
1,100
100
592
600
100
700
471
470
400
200
FY 2019
FY 2020
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
ACTUAL
ESTIMATE
ACT
ACT
ACT
EST
EST
EST
EST
EST
Finland
CEE
Guidance for 2020 reinstated
Group adjusted operating profit
€90-110
million
During the rest of the year, YIT expects its projects to be completed on schedule despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, possible decisions by authorities, such as closing down construction sites widely or slow acceptance processes in completion, may lead to temporary shutdowns and cause postponements of revenue and profit into 2021.