YIT : ESITYSMATERIAALI (ENGLANNIKSI)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TRIPLA, HELSINKI, FINLAND Interim report January-September 2020 Harri-Pekka Kaukonen − Chairman of the Board Antti Inkilä − Interim President and CEO Ilkka Salonen − CFO Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by, and the information contained herein (unless otherwise indicated) has been provided by YIT Corporation (the "Company"). By attending the meeting or event where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations. This presentation is being furnished to you solely for your information on a confidential basis and may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, in whole or in part, to any other person. This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company and the transactions discussed in this presentation, including the merits and risks involved. This presentation includes "forward-looking statements". These statements contain the words "anticipate", "will", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The Company cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. Neither the Company nor any other person undertakes any obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation. 2 Interim report January-September 2020 More life in sustainable cities 15 minutes' city 3 Interim report January-September 2020 Strategic actions to adjust business mix Increase asset values Service offering in co-opeartion with service partners Focus on Partnerships and co-investments

co-investments Large urban development projects

Housing portfolio A B SERVICES SustainableX urban development Strengthen development pipeline Plot reserve

Partnerships

Project development capability Concentrate on Self-developed and design projects 4 Interim report January-September 2020 Group-wide cornerstones to drive performance and build capabilities Success with Top performance customers and partners Stepping up Happy people sustainability 5 Interim report January-September 2020 PURJEENTEKIJÄNKUJA, HELSINKI, FINLAND Financial targets unchanged ROCE, % >12 11 6 // 2018 1 2019 Target 1pro forma, excluding IFRS 16 6 Interim report January-September 2020 GEARING, % 81 54 30-50 // 2018 2 2019 Target 2excluding IFRS16 DIVIDEND PER SHARE 0.27 0.28 Growing // 2018 2019 Target Q3: Good results in housing segments supported by strong apartment sales Adjusted Business premises operating profit negatively impacted by €16 a margin reduction of the Tripla project million (26) and a write-down Profitability, Coronavirus pandemic: capital efficiency and Proactive adaptation strong balance sheet to rapidly changing in focus environment 7 Interim report January-September 2020 SUITA, KAZAN, RUSSIA Safety is in the core of our operations COMBINED LOST TIME INJURY FREQUENCY (LTIF), rolling 12 months 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 LTIF (per one million hours worked) LTIF target (<9) LTIF, rolling 12 months 10.0 injuries of YIT's own employees and subcontractors per million hours worked 8 Interim report January-September 2020 HENRIKSDAL WATER TREATMENT PLANT, SWEDEN Order book at a good level, margins improving REVENUE, € million 1,152 808 708 700 687 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 ORDER BOOK, € million 4,764 4,131 3,848 4,074 3,831 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 9 Interim report January-September 2020 Good results in housing segments, offset by a loss in Business premises ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT, € million 121 26 8 5 16 Q3 adjusted operating profit margin 2.4% 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 (3.2) 10 Interim report January-September 2020 TRIPLA WORKERY EAST, HELSINKI, FINLAND Strong improvement in Housing Russia ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT, € million 14 16 3Q19 3Q20 12 10 7 5 3 0 -7 -19 Housing FIN Housing Business Infrastructure Partnership & CEE RUS premises projects properties 11 Interim report January-September 2020 TARMO, ST.PETERSBURG, RUSSIA KONEPAJA, HELSINKI, FINLAND Housing Finland and CEE Strong sales and improved profitability Adjusted Housing sales operating profit €16 supported by digitalisation million (14) and YIT brand Apartment Living services start-ups at continued to good level grow COMPLETED CONSUMER APARTMENTS, units 2,000 1,000 0 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Finland CEE Unsold completed, total 12 Interim report January-September 2020 TARMO, ST.PETERSBURG, RUSSIA Housing Russia Record-high apartment sales AdjustedRevenue operating profit increased by €7 41% million (0) Apartment salesStrategic measures +120% proceeding as planned y-o-y APARTMENT SALES, units 1,500 1,000 500 0 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Continuing units Operations to be closed 13 Interim report January-September 2020 REDING TOWER 2, BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA Business premises Margin reduction and write-down burdened the result ORDER BOOK, € million Adjusted 1,500 operating profit €18 million €-19 margin reduction in Tripla project million (-7) 1,000 500 €7 million Solid and inventory healthy write-down order book 0 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 14 Interim report January-September 2020 Real estate management1 1Reported in Partnership properties since 2Q20 AALTO-YLIOPISTO METRO STATION, HELSINKI, FINLAND Infrastructure projects Stable performance Adjusted Preparations to operating profit close-down €10 infrastructure business in million (12) Norway Production Order book volumes decreased due decreased in to several large Scandinavia projects about and the Baltics to be completed ORDER BOOK, € million 1,500 1,000 500 0 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 15 Interim report January-September 2020 PIKKUSIRKKU, RIIHIMÄKI, FINLAND Partnership properties Investment portfolio widened PORTFOLIO VALUE, € million Adjusted New associated operating profit company €5 established to strengthen million (3) housing portfolio Order book €305 Portfolio value million €260 0 from real estate million management 16 Interim report January-September 2020 Cash flow negative, improved y-o-y OPERATING CASH FLOW AFTER INVESTMENTS, € million 247 132 -27 -48 -9 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 CASH FLOW OF INVESTMENTS, million -22 -30 -37 -10 -52 -3 -81 -2 -4 -9 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Associated companies and joint ventures Plot investments 17 Interim report January-September 2020 Strong liquidity position remains NET INTEREST-BEARING DEBT, million 983 942 862 715 740 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 MATURITY STRUCTURE1, million 207 159 118 0 10 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025- 1 Excluding housing company loans related to unsold apartments, € 194 million, commercial papers, € 215 million and IFRS 16 lease liabilities, € 262 million. 18 Interim report January-September 2020 Financial key ratios weakened slightly EQUITY RATIO AND GEARING, % 100% 84% 80% 60% 40% 20% 31% 0% 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Gearing Equity ratio NET DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA ratio 5 4 3.8 3 2 1 0 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 19 Interim report January-September 2020 Market outlook stable with limited visibility Business Infrastructure Partnership Housing premises projects properties Finland Russia Baltic countries Central European countries Sweden Q3 market situation Q4 market outlook Good Normal Weak Improving Stable Weakening 20 Interim report January-September 2020 Completions expected to peak in Q4 ESTIMATED COMPLETIONS OF CONSUMER APARTMENT PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, units In addition, 1,740 revenue from 1,500 apartments under 900 construction recognised over time (POC): 1200 • 2,104 for investors • 5,950 in Russia 2,908 2,600 404 218 38 1,100 100 592 600 100 700 471 470 400 200 FY 2019 FY 2020 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 ACTUAL ESTIMATE ACT ACT ACT EST EST EST EST EST Finland CEE 21 Interim report January-September 2020 Guidance for 2020 reinstated Group adjusted operating profit €90-110 million During the rest of the year, YIT expects its projects to be completed on schedule despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, possible decisions by authorities, such as closing down construction sites widely or slow acceptance processes in completion, may lead to temporary shutdowns and cause postponements of revenue and profit into 2021. 22 Interim report January-September 2020 YIT'S HEADQUARTERS, HELSINKI, FINLAND Management agenda TOP PERFORMANCE SUCCESS WITH CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS Improve project Continue to expand management to drive digital services profitability STEPPING UP SUSTAINABILITY HAPPY PEOPLE Continue to develop Ensure health and climate action plan safety of our people 23 Interim report January-September 2020 TRIPLA WORKERY EAST, HELSINKI, FINLAND Additional information YIT Investor Relations investorrelations@yit.fi Tommi Järvenpää Vice President, Investor Relations +358 40 576 0288 tommi.jarvenpaa@yit.fi Hanna Valonen Investor Relations Specialist +358 400 846 556 hanna.valonen@yit.fi Follow YIT IR on Twitter twitter.com/ YITInvestors 24 Interim report January-September 2020 YIT's Q4 financial statements bulletin will be published on 3 Feb 2021 TRIPLA, HELSINKI, FINLAND HELSINKI-VANTAA AIRPORT, FINLAND 1 Appendices 25 Interim report January-September 2020 Appendices Key figures Housing sales and start-ups III. Share ownership

IV. Debt structure V. Investment portfolio 26 Interim report January-September 2020 KEILALAMPI, ESPOO, FINLAND I. Key figures € million 7-9/20 7-9/19 1-9/20 1-9/19 1-12/19 Revenue 687 808 2,094 2,239 3,392 Operating profit -16 18 -20 -17 80 Operating profit margin, % -2.4 2.3 -0.9 -0.7 2.4 Adjusted operating profit 16 26 29 45 165 Adjusted operating profit margin, % 2.4 3.2 1.4 2.0 4.9 Result before taxes -27 7 -52 -47 40 Result for the period, continuing operations -26 6 -44 -54 5 Result for the period -26 27 -12 -58 15 Earnings per share, EUR -0.12 0.13 -0.06 -0.28 0.07 Operating cash flow after investments -9 -27 190 -81 51 Net interest-bearing debt 740 983 740 983 862 Gearing ratio, % 84 101 84 101 81 Equity ratio, % 31 31 31 31 34 Adjusted return on capital employed, % 8.9 9.0 8.9 9.0 11.1 (ROCE, rolling 12 months) Order book 3,831 4,764 3,831 4,764 4,131 27 Interim report January-September 2020 Housing Finland II. Sales and start-ups2019-2020 SOLD APARTMENTS, units APARTMENT START-UPS, units 1800 1600 1,481 1,372 1,080 1600 1400 939 1,274 1400 546 1200 1200 1000 897 845 1000 800 261 428 717 725 800 728 363 198 600 584 600 527 469 400 433 401 400 354 200 200 0 0 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 To consumers To investors (funds) 1,637 993 1,091 863 907 546 799 353 247 664 363 636 644 660 428 198 510 545 436 438 236 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 To consumers To investors (funds) 28 Interim report January-September 2020 Housing CEE II. Sales and start-ups2019-2020 SOLD APARTMENTS, units APARTMENT START-UPS, units Of projects earlier sold to YCE Housing I fund or a 998 JV, and recorded as investor sales, YIT sold 57 1000 apartments further to consumers (3Q19: 83) 634 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 368 800 665 442 590 600 357 98 374 98 344 98 249 400 345 236 259 276 266 319 249 236 158 10 200 162 148 90 0 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 To consumers To investors (funds) To consumers 29 Interim report January-September 2020 Housing Russia II. Sales and start-ups2019-2020 SOLD APARTMENTS, units 1600 1,461 140% 1400 120% 1200 928 100% 1000 862 80% 722 725 750 800 662 600 60% 54% 58% 48% 40% 400 42% 42% 42% 44% 200 20% 0 0% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Sold apartments Financed with mortgage (%) 30 Interim report January-September 2020 APARTMENT START-UPS, units 1400 1,281 1200 502 1000 906 320 807 775 800 779 807 300 594 571 600 153 320 483 582 400 418 483 475 200 274 0 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Continuing units Moscow and Moscow region III. Share ownership, 30 September 2020 MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SHAREHOLDERS SHARES % OF SHARE CAPITAL 1. Tercero Invest AB 24,650,000 11.68 2. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 15,954,975 7.55 3. PNT Group Oy 15,296,799 7.25 4. Conficap Oy 8,886,302 4.21 5. Pentti Heikki Oskari Estate 8,146,215 3.86 6. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 5,984,339 2.83 7. Forstén Noora Eva Johanna 5,115,529 2.42 8. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company 4,396,850 2.08 9. Herlin Antti 3,560,180 1.69 10. Pentti Lauri Olli Samuel 3,398,845 1.61 Ten largest total 95,381,034 45.18 Nominee registered shares 23,618,191 11.19 Other shareholders 92,100,628 43.63 Total 211,099,853 100.00 31 Interim report January-September 2020 NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHARE OF NOMINEE- REGISTERED AND NON-FINNISH OWNERSHIP 46,704 45,950 43,752 44,312 43,619 43,178 43,215 44,656 41,944 40,016 36,547 36,064 32,476 37.9% 32.2% 34.8% 33.8% 29.3% 29.5% 26.3% 16.0% 15.0% 14.8% 14.6% 13.8% 14.0% Number of shareholders Nominee-registered and non-Finnish ownership, % of share capital IV. Debt structure, 30 September 2020 INTEREST-BEARING DEBT PORTFOLIO, million 4% 21% 23% 18% 17% 17% Bonds Commercial papers Housing corporation loans related to unsold apartments Loans from financial institutions Lease liabilities Other interest-bearing debt 32 Interim report January-September 2020 INTEREST RATE DISTRIBUTION OF INTEREST PORTFOLIO1 44% 56% Fixed rate Floating rate 1 Excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities, EUR 262 million Partnership properties V. Investment portfolio and estimated timelines COMPLETED AND ONGOING > €2 billion Equity investments Tripla Mall Ky Associated companies and joint ventures Tieyhtiö Vaalimaa Oy (PPP project) Regenero Oy (Keilaniemi area) ÅB Lunastustontti I Ky (plot fund) YCE Housing I Ky (project development fund) ÅB Kodit Ky (real estate fund) FinCap Asunnot Oy (real estate fund) OP Kodit Ky (real estate fund) OPPORTUNITIES > €2 billion Vallila Campus Otava property1 Maria 01 Trigoni Helsinki High Rise1 Helsinki Garden1 Plot investment Rental apartment joint venture Wind farms YIT'S OWNERSHIP YIT'S EQUITY FAIR VALUATION INVESTMENT STARTED COMMITMENT 38.75% 117 M€ 4Q19 20% 5 M€5 3Q193 50% 8 M€2 - 20% 10 M€ - 40% 15 M€ - 40% 18 M€ 4Q194 49% 11 M€ 4Q194 40% 20 M€ - 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Planning and zoning period Estimated construction period Income for Partnership properties segment 33 Interim report January-September 2020 2027 2028 2029 2030 Illustration of potential exit period Construction subject to required decisions YIT's current equity investment in Regenero Oy Fair valuation of a loan receivable Completed investment properties measured at fair value Includes also shareholder loans Attachments Original document

