Research: 85% of urban residents are satisfied with their current residential area

According to a barometer commissioned by YIT, 85% of urban residents are satisfied with their current residential area, especially many who live in the city centre are satisfied with their current situation (88%). The city centre has the best pull among people from Helsinki, Tampere, Turku and Kuopio residents. The share of people considering moving to the surrounding areas of the large cities has decreased from last year. Porvoo is now the number one destination for those considering a move, with an 8% increase in popularity. The second being Kirkkonummi and the third being Järvenpää.

The results come from the Sustainable Urban Environments 2022 barometer, carried out in September and October, to find out what types of urban environments are valued and wanted to be developed in Finland. The participating city dwellers expressed their views on themes such as homes, working environments, urban environments, transport and retail. The barometer*, conducted by YIT and Prior Konsultointi, was answered by more than 1,400 Finns living in cities.

Large difference between men and women who are concerned about climate change

Between men and women there is a big difference on this point. 32% of men are very concerned about climate change. For women, the figure is 50%. Approximately 60% of women living in larger cities are worried about climate change. Half of the residents living in larger cities keep themselves up to date on their carbon footprint and continuously take environmental actions, 38% need guidance and 12% are not interested about the topic. Concerns about climate change have grown slowly. In 2019, 37% of respondents were very concerned about climate change, while in 2022 the figure is 40%.

YIT's seminar on urban development will be held for the 10th time this year

YIT's Rakkaudella rakennetut kaupungit event will take place today, 3 November 2022. This year's theme is sustainability in the construction value chain. One company can only achieve a fraction of what the entire construction sector can do together to reduce its carbon footprint. YIT wants to challenge the whole network to join in making the construction sector more sustainable and to think together about the sustainability of construction so that we can make a tangible impact at all stages. Our mission is to create better living environments. The seminar will also feature the publication of the results of the Sustainable Urban Environments barometer.

Media representatives are warmly welcome to attend the Rakkaudella rakennetut kaupungit event either live or via webinar on Thursday 3 November from 9 till noon. Registration by email: press@yit.fi



Further reading:

Download the Sustainable Urban Environments barometer



For further information, please contact:

Juha Kostiainen, Executive Vice President, Sustainable Urban Development, YIT. Media inquiries through Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Maija Taimi, Senior Vice President, Communications, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 50 487 1561, maija.taimi@yit.fi



YIT is the largest Finnish and a significant North European development and construction company. For 110 years, we have been creating better living environments for our customers: functional homes for sustainable living, future-proof public and commercial buildings and infrastructure for smoother flow of people, businesses and society. We employ 5,500 professionals in nine countries: Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Our revenue in 2021 was EUR 2.7 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com/en/

*The Sustainable urban environments barometer survey is directed at the residents of Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, Jyväskylä and Kuopio. The number of respondents for the online panel this year was 1,074 + 348 (separate sample of office workers). The data represents the population of 18-75 years old residents of cities by gender and age. Prior Konsultointi conducted the survey as an assignment of YIT.