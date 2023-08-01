Q2
YIT Corporation Half-year Report 1-6/2023
Table of contents
Half-year Report January-June 2023
Heikki Vuorenmaa, President and CEO
Guidance and outlook
Market environment
Strategy
6
Results
7
Cash flow
8
Financial position
8
Investments and divestments
8
Housing
9
Business Premises
10
Infrastructure
11
Shares
12
Personnel
12
Governance
12
Significant risks and uncertainties
12
Half-year Report January-June 2023: Tables
14
Half-year Report January-June 2023
Q2: Order book remained stable during the quarter and operating cash flow was positive. Adjusted operating profit decreased to EUR 14 million (25), negatively impacted by low consumer sales.
Second quarter 2023 highlights
- Adjusted operating profit decreased to EUR 14 million (25), and the adjusted operating profit margin to 2.4% (4.5). Profitability was negatively impacted by low consumer sales in Housing, especially in Finland. The comparative period was supported by the sale of two self-developed projects in Business Premises.
- Operating cash flow after investments amounted to EUR 14 million (-132), supported by YIT's actions to improve capital efficiency.
- The Housing segment's consumer sales increased from the first quarter of 2023. Demand was still at a low level in Finland, while the demand in certain Central Eastern European countries improved.
- New consumer apartment start-ups decreased to 522 (1,062). All the new start-ups were in Central Eastern Europe, in countries where demand improved.
- The number of unsold completed apartments decreased slightly to 730 from the first quarter (31 Mar 2023: 747), but increased year-on-year.
- Result for the period was EUR -1 million (16, continuing operations).
- Net interest-bearing debt was at EUR 819 million (435), and gearing at 99% (51).
- YIT's transformation program, launched in February, has progressed faster than originally expected. YIT has identified and launched all measures to achieve the targeted cost savings. Actions taken by the end of the quarter will result in annualised cost savings of EUR 18 million by the end of 2024.
- As part of the transformation program, YIT initiated a strategic review regarding certain assets and operations such as YIT's wind power development portfolio, infrastructure operations in Sweden, and selected investments, including YIT's ownership stake in Tripla Mall. With these measures, YIT has the potential to release approx. EUR 400 million of capital by the end of 2024.
- Order book remained stable during the quarter at EUR 3,540 million (31 Mar 2023: 3,542), supported by strengthened order books in Business Premises and Infrastructure.
- YIT simplified its organisational structure into three agile and customer-focused business segments: Housing, Business Premises, and Infrastructure.
- YIT became the first Finnish construction company to have its emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
- YIT's combined lost time injury frequency weakened to 14.1 (12.0), largely as more accidents were reported by YIT's partners. YIT continued its systematic work to increase transparency and openness in safety communication and to strengthen safety management within the company and with its partners.
- Jennie Stenbom was appointed as EVP, HR, and a member of the Group Management Team. She will start in her position in November 2023 at the latest. Tanja Kauhajärvi acts as Interim EVP, HR. Katja Ahlstedt, the former EVP, HR, left the company on 16 May 2023.
Key figures
EUR million
4-6/23
4-6/22
1-6/23
1-6/22
1-12/22
Revenue
558
545
1,013
1,063
2,403
Operating profit
10
22
2
44
102
Operating profit, %
1.8
4.1
0.2
4.2
4.2
Adjusted operating profit
14
25
10
47
110
Adjusted operating profit margin, %
2.4
4.5
0.9
4.4
4.6
Result before taxes
-1
14
-20
28
74
Result for the period, continuing operations
-1
16
-15
28
63
Result for the period, including discontinued operations
-1
-277
-15
-410
-375
Earnings per share, continuing operations, EUR
-0.01
0.07
-0.08
0.12
0.28
Operating cash flow after investments
14
-132
-197
-173
-281
Net interest-bearing debt
819
435
819
435
569
Gearing ratio, %
99
51
99
51
64
Equity ratio, %
33
37
33
37
36
Return on capital employed, % (ROCE, rolling 12 months)
4.9
7.6
4.9
7.6
8.4
Order book
3,540
4,067
3,540
4,067
3,702
Combined lost time injury frequency (cLTIF, rolling 12 months)
14.1
12.0
14.1
12.0
13.3
Customer satisfaction rate (NPS)
52
48
52
48
49
Russian businesses, sold on 30 May 2022, are reported as discontinued operations.
Unless otherwise noted, the figures in brackets in this report refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.
YIT Corporation
3 (38)
Half-year Report 1-6/2023
Heikki Vuorenmaa, President and CEO
"The second quarter of 2023 included significant milestones for YIT. We launched a simplified new organisational structure and continued our good progress in transforming the company towards its full potential. We took determined actions to improve our performance and capital efficiency. Some of the impacts of our actions can already be seen in our performance this quarter, particularly in our improved cash flow. At the same time, the strong market headwinds in the Finnish housing market persisted. Our profitability was negatively impacted by low consumer sales, and our Group adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 14 million (25) for the quarter.
The demand in the Housing segment continued to be negatively impacted by the rising interest rates and uncertain market outlook, especially in Finland. Although our consumer sales increased compared to the first quarter, the demand was still at a low level in Finland. In contrast, the demand in certain Central Eastern European countries improved. As we did not have any consumer completions in Central Eastern Europe during this quarter, the earnings of the Housing segment fell to a low level. We continued with a careful approach to new start-ups and plot investments, and we therefore decided to only launch new self-developed residential projects in Central Eastern European countries, where the market conditions were more favourable.
The Business Premises segment had an operationally solid quarter, even though the higher construction material prices continued to weigh on margins in projects that were started before the surge in price inflation. I'm pleased that we have succeeded in creating competitive solutions for our customers, which further strengthened the segment's order book. We remain focused on serving our customers and being a trusted partner with market-leading capabilities.
In the Infrastructure segment, our performance was supported by a solid performance in Finland. In Sweden, profitability was burdened by certain low-margin legacy projects. During the quarter, we initiated a strategic review to secure the best possible value creation for the Infrastructure operations in Sweden.
On the Group level, I'm proud of how the whole YIT team has adapted to the challenging market conditions. In the short-term, we have systematically improved our cash management, cost discipline and net working capital efficiency. In addition, our transformation program includes a set of initiatives to strengthen our long-term capabilities and operational efficiency.
During the quarter, we achieved an important step in our sustainability agenda. We became the first Finnish construction company to have our emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Sustainability is an integral enabler of our long-term competitiveness. Our customers expect sustainable solutions, and we want to be in the frontline in providing them. With the science-based targets, we want to take leadership in the industry and encourage our partners to invest in sustainable solutions.
Looking forward, developments in housing markets continue to be a major source of uncertainty for us. Although the demand in certain markets in Central Eastern Europe has improved, the market in Finland is yet to show definite signs of a recovery, and the level of uncertainty in the market remains very high. According to industry estimates, new housing start-ups in the overall Finnish market are expected to reach a multi-year low this year, well below the estimated long-term demand. Such a scenario could have serious repercussions throughout the industry.
We are focusing on implementing our plan and executing the ongoing initiatives to build a stronger and more competitive YIT. We follow market developments closely and remain ready to adapt our agenda accordingly. We will carefully evaluate both risks and opportunities in this exceptional period. I'm confident in YIT's ability to deliver value to our shareholders in the long-term."
Heikki Vuorenmaa
President and CEO
Guidance and outlook for 2023
YIT expects its Group adjusted operating profit for continuing operations to be lower than in 2022, but at least EUR 50 million (2022: EUR 110 million).
In Housing, the demand outlook is expected to gradually recover in the second half of the year. The gradual housing market recovery in Central Eastern Europe is expected to continue into the second half of the year, while the recovery in Finland is expected to become more pronounced only towards the end of the year. In Business Premises and Infrastructure, the underlying operational performance is expected to improve, but certain low-margin legacy projects will still affect Infrastructure's performance.
YIT's performance will be supported by the increased efficiencies from the transformation program launched on 10 February 2023.
Developments in housing markets may have an impact on the outlook. Rising interest rates may have a negative impact on the fair value of investments.
YIT Corporation
4 (38)
Half-year Report 1-6/2023
Market environment
Housing market
In Finland, consumer demand was at a low level as a result of the rising interest rates and weak general consumer confidence. On the investor side, the higher interest rates have also had a clear negative impact on activity levels. Uncertainty in the market remains high, and the market recovery is expected to become more pronounced only towards the end of the year. Housing company loan financing has been challenging due to the increased caution of banks.
In the Baltic and Central Eastern European countries, the elevated inflation and rising interest rates had a negative impact on the market sentiment. However, the demand in certain countries improved. The gradual market recovery is expected to continue into the second half of the year, and the overall market outlook remains stable.
Market environment and outlook, Housing market
Region
Q2
Outlook
Finland
Baltic countries
Central Eastern Europe
Real estate market
In Finland, demand remained moderate. Increased cost pressures have slowed down customers' decision making, but only a few projects have been postponed. On the investor side, the lower availability of financing and higher financing costs have impacted activity levels in transactions and new developments. Inflation in construction materials prices stabilised. The competition for new projects intensified as a result of the overall decline in construction volumes.
In the Baltic and Central Eastern European countries, demand and market activity remained stable, supported especially byprivate-sectordemand for new business premises. Price inflation in construction materials stabilised, but new projectstart-upsare facing challenges due to increased cost pressures and higher financing costs.
Market environment and outlook, Real estate market
Region
Q2
Outlook
Finland
Baltic countries
Central Eastern Europe
Infrastructure market
In Finland, public sector demand remained stable, with several projects in the planning and bidding phase. Private-sector demand is driven by industrial construction and the transition to renewable energy. The decline in construction volumes is reflected in the demand for earthworks and foundation construction, but the outlook for the overall market remains stable in the long run. The development span of infrastructure projects is relatively long, and increased caution could lead to postponements of upcoming projects.
In Sweden, the market remained active due to good demand in both the public and private sectors. However, the price competition for projects also remained intense. Public-sector demand is supported by several ongoing infrastructure projects, and private-sector demand is driven by industrial investments.
Market environment and outlook, Infrastructure market
Region
Q2
Outlook
Finland
Sweden
Q2 market environment
Short-term market outlook
Good
Normal
Weak
Improving
Stable
Weakening
YIT Corporation
5 (38)
Half-year Report 1-6/2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
YIT Oyj published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 06:18:09 UTC.