"The second quarter of 2023 included significant milestones for YIT. We launched a simplified new organisational structure and continued our good progress in transforming the company towards its full potential. We took determined actions to improve our performance and capital efficiency. Some of the impacts of our actions can already be seen in our performance this quarter, particularly in our improved cash flow. At the same time, the strong market headwinds in the Finnish housing market persisted. Our profitability was negatively impacted by low consumer sales, and our Group adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 14 million (25) for the quarter.

The demand in the Housing segment continued to be negatively impacted by the rising interest rates and uncertain market outlook, especially in Finland. Although our consumer sales increased compared to the first quarter, the demand was still at a low level in Finland. In contrast, the demand in certain Central Eastern European countries improved. As we did not have any consumer completions in Central Eastern Europe during this quarter, the earnings of the Housing segment fell to a low level. We continued with a careful approach to new start-ups and plot investments, and we therefore decided to only launch new self-developed residential projects in Central Eastern European countries, where the market conditions were more favourable.

The Business Premises segment had an operationally solid quarter, even though the higher construction material prices continued to weigh on margins in projects that were started before the surge in price inflation. I'm pleased that we have succeeded in creating competitive solutions for our customers, which further strengthened the segment's order book. We remain focused on serving our customers and being a trusted partner with market-leading capabilities.

In the Infrastructure segment, our performance was supported by a solid performance in Finland. In Sweden, profitability was burdened by certain low-margin legacy projects. During the quarter, we initiated a strategic review to secure the best possible value creation for the Infrastructure operations in Sweden.