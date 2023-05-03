YIT Oyj : Key figures Q1 / 23

In 2022, YIT restated financial information for comparative period 2021 reflecting the reporting of sold Russian businesses as discontinued operations. Balance sheet and cash flow statement for comparative periods were not restated.
YIT Group
Full year
Per quarter
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Q1/2018
Q2/2018
Q3/2018
Q4/2018
Q1/2019
Q2/2019
Q3/2019
Q4/2019
Q1/2020
Q2/2020
Q3/2020
Q4/2020
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
Q1/2022
Q2/2022
Q3/2022
Q4/2022
Q1/2023
Result
Pro forma
Pro forma
Pro forma
Pro forma
Pro forma
Revenue
EUR million
3,201
3,392
3,069
2,652
2,403
579
759
734
1,128
675
757
808
1,152
708
700
687
975
562
685
535
870
518
545
560
779
455
Operating profit
EUR million
105
80
35
56
102
-21
12
27
86
-12
-23
18
97
-3
0
-16
55
10
21
0
25
22
22
16
42
-8
Operating profit margin
%
3.3
2.4
1.1
2.1
4.2
-3.6
1.6
3.7
7.6
-1.8
-3.0
2.3
8.4
-0.4
0.0
-2.4
5.6
1.7
3.1
0.0
2.8
4.2
4.1
2,9
5.3
-1.7
Adjusting items
EUR million
27
85
50
29
8
2
9
4
13
2
51
7
24
12
5
32
1
5
2
11
10
0
2
5
1
4
Adjusted operating profit
EUR million
132
165
85
85
110
-19
20
31
99
-10
29
26
121
8
5
16
56
15
24
11
35
22
25
21
42
-4
Adjusted operating profit margin
%
4.1
4.9
2.8
3.2
4.6
-3.3
2.7
4.3
8.8
-1.4
3.8
3.2
10.5
1.2
0.7
2.4
2.8
2.7
3.4
2.0
4.0
4.2
4.5
3,7
5.4
-0.9
Net finance costs
EUR million
-33
-40
-41
-34
-28
-7
-12
-7
-8
-10
-9
-11
-9
-13
-8
-11
-9
-9
-9
-7
-7
-8
-9
-5
-6
-11
Result before taxes
EUR million
71
40
-6
22
74
-27
-1
21
78
-22
-32
7
88
-16
-8
-27
46
0
12
-8
17
14
14
11
35
-19
Result for the period, continuing operations
EUR million
49
5
-8
6
63
-25
-2
20
57
-18
-43
6
59
-10
-9
-26
36
-1
8
-9
7
12
16
7
28
-14
Result for the period, including discontinued operations
EUR million
33
15
27
4
-375
-52
-4
36
54
-38
-47
27
73
-32
45
-26
39
4
11
-3
-8
-133
-277
7
28
-14
Order book, continuing operations
Finland
EUR million
3,286
2,955
2,541
3,068
2,970
n/a
3,735
3,763
3,286
n/a
3,343
3,347
2,955
2,751
2,907
2,769
2,541
2,699
2,824
2,981
3,068
3,019
3,192
3,256
2,970
2,817
Other regions
EUR million
1,000
1,175
988
779
732
n/a
1,038
1,043
1,000
n/a
1,309
1,417
1,175
1,097
1,167
1,062
988
807
829
904
779
737
875
833
732
725
Order book, total
EUR million
4,286
4,131
3,528
3,847
3,702
4,401
4,773
4,806
4,286
4,302
4,652
4,764
4,131
3,848
4,074
3,831
3,528
3,506
3,653
3,885
3,847
3,756
4,067
4,089
3,702
3,542
Cash flow
Operating cash flow after investments
EUR million
n/a
51
336
288
-281
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-3
-51
-27
132
-48
247
-9
146
70
109
-23
133
-41
-133
-149
40
-211
Cash flow from plot investments
EUR million
n/a
-153
-155
-124
-138
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-16
-34
-22
-81
-52
-30
-37
-36
-15
-28
-24
-57
-42
-48
-21
-27
-47
Cash flow from investments to associated companies and joint ventures
EUR million
n/a
-34
-34
-29
-26
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
-9
-2
-10
-9
-4
-3
-2
-13
-9
-6
-5
-8
-4
-12
-6
-4
-1
Interest-bearing debt
Bonds
EUR million
353
250
250
199
199
293
356
354
353
351
350
249
250
250
250
250
250
248
199
199
199
199
199
199
199
200
Commercial papers
EUR million
47
141
216
228
268
192
47
75
265
141
216
200
215
216
195
59
Pension loans
EUR million
50
56
52
52
50
50
50
Loans from financial institutions
EUR million
130
180
200
150
150
136
133
133
130
130
130
130
180
200
200
200
200
180
150
150
150
150
150
150
150
150
Housing company loans (related to unsold apartments)
EUR million
259
183
163
106
230
166
206
238
259
211
206
192
183
193
207
194
163
125
106
109
106
117
145
166
230
260
Lease liabilities
EUR million
n/a
261
235
234
207
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
313
267
259
261
271
262
262
235
206
204
234
234
222
210
216
207
213
Finance lease liabilities
EUR million
18
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
20
19
18
18
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Other interest-bearing debt
EUR million
35
36
50
62
45
34
35
35
35
36
36
36
36
37
41
44
50
52
54
65
62
41
44
47
45
47
Interest-bearing debt, total
EUR million
892
1,051
1,114
751
831
933
1,068
1,021
892
1,090
1,113
1,131
1,051
1,166
1,160
1,165
1,114
1,005
713
758
751
729
747
778
831
928
Cash and cash equivalents
EUR million
264
132
419
389
206
65
286
205
264
153
114
96
132
161
380
359
419
501
304
292
389
319
248
125
206
75
Interest-bearing receivables
EUR million
65
57
66
59
57
54
48
49
65
69
61
53
57
64
65
66
66
65
56
56
59
73
63
63
57
63
Net interest-bearing debt
EUR million
563
862
628
303
569
814
734
768
563
869
939
983
862
941
715
740
628
439
353
411
303
338
435
590
569
791
Available committed revolving credit facilities
EUR million
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
300
Available overdraft facilities
EUR million
72
47
47
32
32
74
74
74
72
73
73
62
47
47
47
47
47
47
32
32
32
32
32
32
32
32
Capital employed and capital expenditure
Capital employed
EUR million
1,601
1,669
1,527
1,142
1,443
1,854
1,699
1,755
1,601
1,880
1,651
1,749
1,669
1,643
1,692
1,650
1,527
1,274
1,207
1,240
1,142
1,176
1,286
1,444
1,443
1,626
Gross capital expenditures
EUR million
n/a
n/a
31
32
19
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
6
9
12
3
10
6
2
12
4
13
4
4
5
6
9
of which leased
EUR million
n/a
n/a
26
22
14
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
3
7
10
2
9
5
2
9
3
9
3
3
4
4
8
Key ratios*
Net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio (rolling 12 months)
n/a
3.9
5.0
2.1
4.2
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
3.0
3.5
3.8
3.9
4.0
3.5
3.8
5.0
3.2
2.2
2.6
2.1
2.8
3.6
4,5
4.2
7.1
Gearing ratio
%
54
81
68
30
64
54
73
76
54
88
99
101
81
105
73
84
68
44
35
40
30
41
51
69
64
95
Equity ratio
%
38
34
33
40
36
38
34
35
38
33
31
31
34
30
33
31
33
37
41
40
40
34
37
36
36
34
Interest cover ratio**
5.8
3.0
3.5
7.1
5.8
5.9
5.0
4.6
3.0
3.5
4.2
4.6
3.5
4.0
4.3
5.9
7.1
4.9
Return on equity
%
1.4
2.6
0.8
-39.5
1.4
2.3
11.7
6.5
2.6
6.5
2.8
5.3
0.8
-14.1
-44.7
-43.4
-39.5
-31.0
Return on capital employed (ROCE, rolling 12 months)**
%
n/a
9.7
5.2
6.8
8.4
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
9.4
10.0
9.0
9.7
11.4
9.5
8.9
5.2
6.1
8.0
8.4
6.8
7.6
7.6
8.1
8.4
6.0
*The comparability is affected by the sale of Russian businesses. Comparative periods' figures before Q1 2022 have not been restated.
**The comparability is affected by the sale of Russian businesses. Comparative periods' figures before Q4 2021 have not been restated.
*Q1/2023 "Sold to investors" figure includes 144 units initially started for consumers from a bundle deal.
** Reporting methodology specified in Q3/2020 and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. In addition, from Q3/2021 onwards the figures do not include plots in the development stage and therefore the figures are not fully comparable.
Residential construction in the CEE countries
Started for consumers*
units
1,453
1,919
663
1,315
1,085
449
282
150
572
319
345
590
665
64
90
258
251
190
397
519
209
242
516
197
130
0
Started for investors*
units
113
0
935
987
330
113
98
740
97
84
242
577
84
0
195
135
0
0
Started total
units
1,566
1,919
1,598
2,302
1,415
449
395
150
572
319
345
590
665
162
90
998
348
274
639
1,096
293
242
711
332
130
0
Completed for consumers
units
1,427
1,740
1,654
1,181
863
162
499
123
643
0
307
260
1,173
218
38
404
994
29
137
394
621
158
148
150
407
458
Completed for investors
units
279
356
98
181
0
98
44
214
279
Completed total
units
1,427
1,740
1,654
1,460
1,219
162
499
123
643
0
307
260
1,173
218
38
404
994
29
137
492
802
158
246
194
621
737
Sold to consumers
units
950
1,088
1,024
1,790
824
172
245
241
292
259
236
249
344
276
148
266
334
523
523
363
381
270
285
137
132
160
Sold to investors
units
254
196
481
1,253
404
0
113
0
141
98
0
0
98
98
10
368
5
100
588
565
209
195
0
0
95
Sold total
units
1,204
1,284
1,505
3,043
1,228
172
358
241
433
357
236
249
442
374
158
634
339
523
623
951
946
479
480
137
132
255
Under construction for consumers
units
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,649
Under construction for investors
units
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1,397
Under construction at end of period total
units
2,440
2,912
2,637
3,763
3,784
2,771
2,623
2,650
2,440
2,705
2,810
3,100
2,912
2,245
2,769
3,283
2,637
2,905
3,363
3,884
3,763
3,591
4,136
4,062
3,784
3,046
of which sold
%
47
37
33
65
59
53
53
56
47
52
49
44
37
51
44
45
33
40
47
53
65
69
66
67
59
60
For sale at end of period
units
1,436
2,085
2,089
1,454
1,642
1,411
1,396
1,301
1,436
1,382
1,494
1,852
2,085
1,329
1,796
2,100
2,089
1,859
1,833
1,895
1,454
1,158
1,448
1,431
1,642
1,385
of which completed
units
130
264
334
114
72
113
167
122
130
73
64
111
264
240
235
306
334
122
51
69
114
60
24
73
72
165
Plot reserve at end of period, owned
EUR million
112
183
175
176
247
124
119
119
112
130
174
185
183
178
181
179
175
180
184
174
176
195
207
239
247
279
Plot reserve at end of period, leased
EUR million
n/a
1
2
1
1
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
1
1
1
2
2
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Plot reserve at end of period**
floor m2
474,000
638,000
739,000
733,000
831,000
633,900
507,500
348,000
474,000
534,700
674,000
679,000
638,000
638,000
622,000
740,000
739,000
738,000
713,000
753,000
733,000
742,000
689,000
740,000
831,000
746,000
* 135 units initially started for consumers in Q3/2022, were later sold to investors. The figures have been adjusted so that the units sold to investors appear under "Started for investors".
Estimated completions of consumer apartment projects under construction (Q1/2023)
* At the end of reporting period. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable.
Business Premises plot reserve
Plot reserve at end of period, owned
EUR million
84
93
86
42
30
97
97
101
84
79
91
97
93
107
66
58
56
56
55
52
42
35
33
36
30
37
Plot reserve at end of period, leased
EUR million
n/a
4
4
4
4
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
4
3
3
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
Plot reserve at end of period*
floor m2
741,877
821,000
391,000
465,000
290,000
720,200
718,900
629,260
741,877
690,000
862,000
842,000
821,000
822,000
409,000
430,000
391,000
252,000
235,000
265,000
276,000
261,000
312,000
415,000
290,000
291,000
* Reporting methodology specified in Q3/2020 and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. In addition, from Q3/2021 onwards the figures do not include plots in the development stage and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable.
* At the end of reporting period. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable.
Property Development plot reserve
Plot reserve at end of period, owned
EUR million
n/a
n/a
68
92
98
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
43
70
68
71
73
71
92
97
90
92
98
99
Plot reserve at end of period, leased
EUR million
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
0
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
0
0
0
Plot reserve at end of period*
floor m2
n/a
n/a
391,000
293,000
538,000
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
359,000
366,000
391,000
541,000
539,000
440,000
482,000
504,000
535,000
533,000
538,000
474,000
* Reporting methodology specified in Q3/2020 and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. In addition, from Q3/2021 onwards the figures do not include plots in the development stage and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable.
Definitions of key figures
Key financial figures
Definition of key figures
Key figure
Definition
Reason for use
Operating profit
Result for the period before taxes and finance expenses and finance income equalling to the subtotal presented in the consolidated income statement.
Operating profit shows result generated by operating activities excluding finance and tax related items.
Adjusted operating profit
Operating profit excluding adjusting items.
Adjusted operating profit is presented in addition to operating profit to reflect the underlying core business performance and to enhance comparability from period to period. Management believes that this alternative performance measure provides meaningful supplemental information by excluding items not part of YIT's core business operations thus improving comparability from period to period.
Adjusting items
Adjusting items are material items outside ordinary course of business such as write-down of inventories, impairment of goodwill, fair value changes related to redemption liability of non-controlling interests, integration costs related to merger, transaction costs related to merger, costs, compensations and reimbursements related to court proceedings, write-downs related to non-core businesses, operating profit from businesses to be closed down, gains or losses arising from the divestments of a business or part of a business, items related to restructuring, efficiency and adaptation measures and other non-recurring costs arising from agreements with the Group management team, impacts of the fair value adjustments from purchase price allocation, such as fair value adjustments on acquired inventory, depreciation of fair value adjustments on acquired property, plant and equipment, and amortisation of fair value adjustments on acquired intangible assets relating to business combination accounting under the provisions of IFRS 3, referred to as purchase price allocation ("PPA"). YIT has clarified the definition of Adjusting items on 1 January 2022 to include also other non-recurring costs arising from agreements with the Group management team in addition to restructuring, efficiency and adaptation measures related items.
Capital employed
Capital employed includes tangible and intangible assets, shares in associates and joint ventures, investments, inventories, trade receivables and other non-interest-bearing receivables total less provisions, advances received related to contract liabilites, other contract liabilities and other non-interest-bearing debts excluding items related to taxes, finance items and profit distribution.
Capital employed presents capital employed of segment's operative business.
Interest-bearing debt
Non-current borrowings, current borrowings and non-current and current lease liabilities.
Interest-bearing debt is a key figure to measure YIT's total debt financing.
Net interest-bearing debt
Interest-bearing debt less cash and cash equivalents and interest-bearing receivables.
Net interest-bearing debt is an indicator to measure YIT's net debt financing.
Equity ratio, %
Equity total / total assets less advances received related to contract liabilities and other contract liabilities.
Equity ratio is a key figure to measure the relative proportion of equity used to finance YIT's assets.
Gearing ratio, %
Interest-bearing debt less cash and cash equivalents and interest-bearing receivables/ total equity
Gearing ratio is one of YIT's key long-term financial targets. It helps to understand how much debt YIT is using to finance its assets relative to the value of its equity.
Return on equity, %
Result for the period, 12 months rolling / equity total average.