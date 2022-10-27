YIT Oyj : Key figures Q3 / 22 10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT Send by mail :

YIT Group Full year Per quarter 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q1/2018 Q2/2018 Q3/2018 Q4/2018 Q1/2019 Q2/2019 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Result Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Revenue EUR million 3,201 3,392 3,069 2,652 579 759 734 1,128 675 757 808 1,152 708 700 687 975 562 685 535 870 518 545 560 Operating profit EUR million 105 80 35 56 -21 12 27 86 -12 -23 18 97 -3 0 -16 55 10 21 0 25 22 22 16 Operating profit margin % 3.3 2.4 1.1 2.1 -3.6 1.6 3.7 7.6 -1.8 -3.0 2.3 8.4 -0.4 0.0 -2.4 5.6 1.7 3.1 0.0 2.8 4.2 4.1 2.9 Adjusting items EUR million 27 85 50 29 2 9 4 13 2 51 7 24 12 5 32 1 5 2 11 10 0 2 5 Adjusted operating profit EUR million 132 165 85 85 -19 20 31 99 -10 29 26 121 8 5 16 56 15 24 11 35 22 25 21 Adjusted operating profit margin % 4.1 4.9 2.8 3.2 -3.3 2.7 4.3 8.8 -1.4 3.8 3.2 10.5 1.2 0.7 2.4 2.8 2.7 3.4 2.0 4.0 4.2 4.5 3.7 Net finance costs EUR million -33 -40 -41 -34 -7 -12 -7 -8 -10 -9 -11 -9 -13 -8 -11 -9 -9 -9 -7 -7 -8 -9 -5 Result before taxes EUR million 71 40 -6 22 -27 -1 21 78 -22 -32 7 88 -16 -8 -27 46 0 12 -8 17 14 14 11 Result for the period, continuing operations EUR million 49 5 -8 6 -25 -2 20 57 -18 -43 6 59 -10 -9 -26 36 -1 8 -9 7 12 16 7 Result for the period, including discontinued operations EUR million 33 15 27 4 -52 -4 36 54 -38 -47 27 73 -32 45 -26 39 4 11 -3 -8 -133 -277 7 Order book, continuing operations Finland EUR million 3,286 2,955 2,541 3,068 n/a 3,735 3,763 3,286 n/a 3,343 3,347 2,955 2,751 2,907 2,769 2,541 2,699 2,824 2,981 3,068 3,019 3,192 3,256 Other regions EUR million 1,000 1,175 988 779 n/a 1,038 1,043 1,000 n/a 1,309 1,417 1,175 1,097 1,167 1,062 988 807 829 904 779 737 875 833 Order book, total EUR million 4,286 4,131 3,528 3,847 4,401 4,773 4,806 4,286 4,302 4,652 4,764 4,131 3,848 4,074 3,831 3,528 3,506 3,653 3,885 3,847 3,756 4,067 4,089 Cash flow Operating cash flow after investments EUR million n/a 51 336 288 n/a n/a n/a n/a -3 -51 -27 132 -48 247 -9 146 70 109 -23 133 -41 -133 -149 Cash flow from plot investments EUR million n/a -153 -155 -124 n/a n/a n/a n/a -16 -34 -22 -81 -52 -30 -37 -36 -15 -28 -24 -57 -42 -48 -21 Cash flow from investments to associated companies and joint ventures EUR million n/a -34 -34 -29 n/a n/a n/a n/a -9 -2 -10 -9 -4 -3 -2 -13 -9 -6 -5 -8 -4 -12 -6 Interest-bearing debt Bonds EUR million 353 250 250 199 293 356 354 353 351 350 249 250 250 250 250 250 248 199 199 199 199 199 199 Commercial papers EUR million 47 141 216 228 268 192 47 75 265 141 216 200 215 216 195 Pension loans EUR million 50 56 52 52 50 50 50 Loans from financial institutions EUR million 130 180 200 150 136 133 133 130 130 130 130 180 200 200 200 200 180 150 150 150 150 150 150 Housing company loans (related to unsold apartments) EUR million 259 183 163 106 166 206 238 259 211 206 192 183 193 207 194 163 125 106 109 106 117 145 166 Lease liabilities EUR million n/a 261 235 234 n/a n/a n/a n/a 313 267 259 261 271 262 262 235 206 204 234 234 222 210 216 Finance lease liabilities EUR million 18 n/a n/a n/a 20 19 18 18 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Other interest-bearing debt EUR million 35 36 50 62 34 35 35 35 36 36 36 36 37 41 44 50 52 54 65 62 41 44 47 Interest-bearing debt, total EUR million 892 1,051 1,114 751 933 1,068 1,021 892 1,090 1,113 1,131 1,051 1,166 1,160 1,165 1,114 1,005 713 758 751 729 747 778 Cash and cash equivalents EUR million 264 132 419 389 65 286 205 264 153 114 96 132 161 380 359 419 501 304 292 389 319 248 125 Interest-bearing receivables EUR million 65 57 66 59 54 48 49 65 69 61 53 57 64 65 66 66 65 56 56 59 73 63 63 Net interest-bearing debt EUR million 563 862 628 303 814 734 768 563 869 939 983 862 941 715 740 628 439 353 411 303 338 435 590 Available committed revolving credit facilities EUR million 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 Available overdraft facilities EUR million 72 47 47 32 74 74 74 72 73 73 62 47 47 47 47 47 47 32 32 32 32 32 32 Capital employed and capital expenditure Capital employed EUR million 1,601 1,669 1,527 1,142 1,854 1,699 1,755 1,601 1,880 1,651 1,749 1,669 1,643 1,692 1,650 1,527 1,274 1,207 1,240 1,142 1,176 1,286 1,444 Gross capital expenditures EUR million n/a n/a 31 32 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 6 9 12 3 10 6 2 12 4 13 4 4 5 of which leased EUR million n/a n/a 26 22 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 3 7 10 2 9 5 2 9 3 9 3 3 4 Key ratios* Net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio (rolling 12 months) n/a 3.9 5.0 2.1 n/a n/a n/a n/a 3.0 3.5 3.8 3.9 4.0 3.5 3.8 5.0 3.2 2.2 2.6 2.1 2.8 3.6 4.5 Gearing ratio % 54 81 68 30 54 73 76 54 88 99 101 81 105 73 84 68 44 35 40 30 41 51 69 Equity ratio % 38 34 33 40 38 34 35 38 33 31 31 34 30 33 31 33 37 41 40 40 34 37 36 Interest cover ratio** % 5.8 3.0 3.5 5.8 5.9 5.0 4.6 3.0 3.5 4.2 4.6 3.5 4.0 4.3 5.9 Return on equity % 1.4 2.6 0.8 1.4 2.3 11.7 6.5 2.6 6.5 2.8 5.3 0.8 -14.1 -44.7 -43.4 Return on capital employed (ROCE, rolling 12 months)** % n/a 9.7 5.2 6.8 n/a n/a n/a n/a 9.4 10.0 9.0 9.7 11.4 9.5 8.9 5.2 6.1 8.0 8.4 6.8 7.6 7.6 8.1 *The comparability is affected by the sale of Russian businesses. Comparative periods' figures before Q1 2022 have not been restated. **The comparability is affected by the sale of Russian businesses. Comparative periods' figures before Q4 2021 have not been restated. Share Earnings per share, continuing operations EUR 0.23 0.02 -0.04 0.01 -0.11 -0.02 0.09 0.27 -0.09 -0.20 0.03 0.28 -0.05 -0.04 -0.12 0.17 0.00 0.04 -0.05 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.03 Earnings per share EUR 0.19 0.07 0.13 0.00 -0.11 -0.03 0.17 0.25 -0.09 -0.22 0.13 0.35 -0.15 0.22 -0.12 0.19 0.02 0.05 -0.02 -0.04 -0.64 -1.33 0.03 Dividend per share EUR 0.27 0.40 0.14 0.16 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Equity per share EUR 5.00 5.1 4.40 4.86 4.9 4.8 4.8 5.0 4.7 4.5 4.7 5.1 4.3 4.7 4.2 4.4 4.8 4.9 4.9 4.9 3.9 4.1 4.1 Personnel, continuing operations** Finland headcount 4,371 4,274 3,936 3,857 4,647 5,012 4,541 4,371 4,226 4,633 4,397 4,274 4,213 4,465 4,123 3,936 3,904 4,275 3,992 3,857 3,731 4,037 3,719 CEE countries headcount 1,539 1,555 1,385 1,230 1,437 1,670 1,638 1,539 1,556 1,669 1,685 1,555 1,507 1,514 1,464 1,385 1,364 1,412 1,255 1,230 1,225 1,247 1,242 Scandinavia headcount 214 299 310 210 175 194 213 214 242 268 283 299 311 317 320 310 294 245 243 210 206 204 174 YIT Group, total headcount 6,124 6,128 5,631 5,297 6,259 6,876 6,392 6,124 6,024 6,570 6,365 6,128 6,031 6,296 5,907 5,631 5,562 5,932 5,490 5,297 5,162 5,488 5,135 ** At the end of reporting period Housing Key financial figures From the first quarter of 2022 onwards, YIT has four reportable segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure and Property Development. YIT restated financial information for comparative period 2021 reflecting an operating model change, where certain operations and functions were transferred between reportable segments. Housing Full year Per quarter Figures concern continuing operations unless otherwise stated 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q1/2018 Q2/2018 Q3/2018 Q4/2018 Q1/2019 Q2/2019 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Result Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Revenue EUR million 1,158 1,240 1,286 1,281 243 317 244 354 256 286 252 446 248 284 249 505 265 380 218 419 232 221 239 Operating profit EUR million 103 91 108 109 21 30 24 29 9 29 14 39 8 19 16 65 14 39 14 41 21 14 14 Operating profit margin % 8.9 7.4 8.4 8.5 8.5 9.4 9.8 8.1 3.6 10.2 5.6 8.7 3.3 6.8 6.6 12.8 5.5 10.2 6.5 9.8 8.9 6.4 6.0 Adjusted operating profit EUR million 103 91 108 109 21 30 24 29 9 29 14 39 8 19 16 65 14 39 15 41 21 14 14 Adjusted operating profit margin % 8.9 7.4 8.4 8.5 8.5 9.6 9.8 8.1 3.6 10.2 5.6 8.7 3.3 6.8 6.6 12.8 5.5 10.2 6.9 9.7 8.9 6.4 6.0 Order book Order book EUR million 1,729 1,737 1,437 1,647 1,720 1,774 1,767 1,729 1,607 1,649 1,762 1,737 1,646 1,611 1,604 1,437 1,451 1,518 1,700 1,647 1,648 1,941 1,881 Capital employed Capital employed EUR million 585 697 700 581 n/a 518 572 585 679 709 714 697 721 744 740 700 587 535 578 581 585 670 755 Personnel** Personnel headcount 2,632 2,549 2,479 2,496 2,250 2,964 2,812 2,632 2,519 2,702 2,568 2,549 2,562 2,727 2,548 2,479 3,442 3,690 3,342 3,273 3,223 3,426 3,233 ** At the end of reporting period Residential construction in Finland Started for consumers units 2,654 2,359 1,594 2,394 949 814 447 444 510 644 660 545 236 436 438 484 568 656 539 631 382 546 264 Started for investors units 1,139 2,139 1,528 1,667 144 404 243 348 353 993 247 546 428 363 198 539 267 583 390 427 263 422 438 Started total units 3,793 4,498 3,122 4,061 1,093 1,218 690 792 863 1,637 907 1,091 664 799 636 1,023 835 1,239 929 1,058 645 968 702 Completed for consumers units 3,657 2,908 2,579 2,061 835 731 960 1,131 858 1,076 387 587 471 592 470 1,046 436 688 157 780 179 376 435 Completed for investors units 853 1,374 1,677 1,721 137 185 367 164 222 319 194 639 161 367 607 542 306 596 366 453 259 476 379 Completed total units 4,510 4,282 4,256 3,782 972 916 1,327 1,295 1,080 1,395 581 1,226 632 959 1,077 1,588 742 1,284 523 1,233 438 852 814 Sold to consumers units 2,183 2,127 2,116 2,358 694 542 480 467 433 401 584 728 469 354 527 766 665 548 565 580 420 235 216 Sold to investors units 1,319 2,845 1,528 1,667 182 476 313 348 939 1,080 261 546 428 363 198 539 267 583 390 427 263 422 438 Sold total units 3,502 4,972 3,644 4,025 876 1,018 793 815 1,372 1,481 845 1,274 897 717 725 1,305 932 1,131 955 1,007 683 657 654 Under construction for consumers units n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 3,033 2,877 2,845 2,283 2,390 2,418 2,680 2,626 2,829 3,059 2,835 Under construction for investors units n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 2,517 2,513 2,104 2,101 2,062 2,049 2,073 2,051 2,074 2,020 2,079 Under construction at end of period total units 5,302 5,518 4,384 4,677 6,140 6,442 5,920 5,302 5,085 5,327 5,653 5,518 5,550 5,390 4,949 4,384 4,452 4,467 4,753 4,677 4,903 5,079 4,914 of which sold % 56 63 60 61 60 59 58 56 60 63 63 63 56 61 58 60 52 63 56 61 67 61 61 For sale at end of period units 2,777 2,304 1,782 1,816 2,708 2,903 2,800 2,777 2,269 2,425 2,091 2,304 2,071 2,153 2,064 1,782 1,639 1,747 1,702 1,816 1,778 2,145 2,140 of which completed units 422 252 402 207 251 267 337 422 216 447 396 252 384 386 413 402 389 297 200 207 154 180 207 Plot reserve in balance sheet at end of period EUR million 222 311 283 255 288 261 255 222 203 308 301 311 308 306 303 283 273 274 277 255 279 252 253 Plot reserve at end of period, leased EUR million n/a 179 125 98 n/a n/a n/a n/a 124 117 111 117 126 128 131 125 107 103 107 98 99 91 84 Plot reserve at end of period*** floor m2 2,226,000 1,911,000 1,991,000 1,630,000 1,810,700 2,390,000 2,346,000 2,226,000 2,218,000 1,839,000 1,880,000 1,911,000 1,912,000 1,916,000 1,924,000 1,991,000 2,044,000 1,973,000 1,612,000 1,630,000 1,431,000 1,456,000 1,432,000 *** Reporting methodology specified in Q3/2020 and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. In addition, from Q3/2021 onwards the figures do not include plots in the development stage and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. Residential construction in the CEE countries Started for consumers units 1,453 1,919 663 1,315 449 282 150 572 319 345 590 665 64 90 258 251 190 397 519 209 242 516 332 Started for investors units 113 0 935 987 113 98 740 97 84 242 577 84 0 195 0 Started total units 1,566 1,919 1,598 2,302 449 395 150 572 319 345 590 665 162 90 998 348 274 639 1,096 293 242 711 332 Completed for consumers units 1,427 1,740 1,654 1,181 162 499 123 643 0 307 260 1,173 218 38 404 994 29 137 394 621 158 148 150 Completed for investors units 279 98 181 0 98 44 Completed total units 1,427 1,740 1,654 1,460 162 499 123 643 0 307 260 1,173 218 38 404 994 29 137 492 802 158 246 194 Sold to consumers units 950 1,088 1,024 1,790 172 245 241 292 259 236 249 344 276 148 266 334 523 523 363 381 270 285 137 Sold to investors units 254 196 481 1,253 0 113 0 141 98 0 0 98 98 10 368 5 100 588 565 209 195 0 Sold total units 1,204 1,284 1,505 3,043 172 358 241 433 357 236 249 442 374 158 634 339 523 623 951 946 479 480 137 Under construction at end of period units 2,440 2,912 2,637 3,763 2,771 2,623 2,650 2,440 2,705 2,810 3,100 2,912 2,245 2,769 3,283 2,637 2,905 3,363 3,884 3,763 3,591 4,136 4,062 of which sold % 47 37 33 65 53 53 56 47 52 49 44 37 51 44 45 33 40 47 53 65 69 66 67 For sale at end of period units 1,436 2,085 2,089 1,454 1,411 1,396 1,301 1,436 1,382 1,494 1,852 2,085 1,329 1,796 2,100 2,089 1,859 1,833 1,895 1,454 1,158 1,448 1,431 of which completed units 130 264 334 114 113 167 122 130 73 64 111 264 240 235 306 334 122 51 69 114 60 24 73 Plot reserve in balance sheet at end of period EUR million 112 183 175 176 124 119 119 112 130 174 185 183 178 181 179 175 180 184 174 176 195 207 239 Plot reserve at end of period, leased EUR million n/a 1 2 1 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 Plot reserve at end of period*** floor m2 474,000 638,000 739,000 733,000 633,900 507,500 348,000 474,000 534,700 674,000 679,000 638,000 638,000 622,000 740,000 739,000 738,000 713,000 753,000 733,000 742,000 689,000 740,000 Estimated completions of consumer apartment projects under construction (Q3/2022) Actual Actual Estimate Actual Actual Actual Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate 2020 2021 2022 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Q4/2022 Q1/2023 Q2/2023 Q3/2023 Finland units 2,579 2,061 2,100 179 376 435 1,100 100 400 400 CEE countries units 1,654 1,181 1,000 158 148 150 550 200 100 850 Business Premises Key financial figures From the first quarter of 2022 onwards, YIT has four reportable segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure and Property Development. YIT restated financial information for comparative period 2021 reflecting an operating model change, where certain operations and functions were transferred between reportable segments. Business Premises Full year Per quarter Figures concern continuing operations unless otherwise stated 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q1/2018 Q2/2018 Q3/2018 Q4/2018 Q1/2019 Q2/2019 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Result Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Revenue EUR million 1,045 1,177 761 787 183 212 211 439 239 247 252 439 209 188 178 185 151 171 199 265 165 221 220 Operating profit EUR million 67 -7 -46 8 -2 5 9 56 5 5 -7 -10 -12 -14 -19 0 -3 0 8 4 1 9 4 Operating profit margin % 6.4 -0.6 -6.0 1.1 -1.2 2.3 4.1 12.8 2.1 2.1 -2.7 -2.4 -5.9 -7.5 -10.8 -0.1 -2.1 -0.2 4.0 1.5 0.6 4.2 1.6 Adjusted operating profit EUR million 68 -7 -44 11 -2 5 9 56 5 5 -7 -10 -12 -14 -19 1 -1 -1 8 5 1 11 4 Adjusted operating profit margin % 6.5 -0.6 -5.8 1.4 -1.2 2.5 4.1 12.8 2.1 2.1 -2.7 -2.4 -5.8 -7.5 -10.8 0.6 -0.9 -0.7 4.3 2.0 0.6 5.0 1.6 Order book Order book EUR million 1,327 897 745 919 1,250 1,589 1,631 1,327 1,230 1,286 1,261 897 913 797 787 745 931 968 960 919 859 871 956 Capital employed Capital employed EUR million 38 65 -44 -92 n/a 104 125 38 66 77 106 65 91 -5 -21 -44 -24 -39 -33 -92 -65 -75 -64 Personnel** Personnel headcount 1,177 1,232 958 950 1,709 1,295 1,109 1,177 1,195 1,288 1,273 1,232 1,168 1,080 1,003 958 489 523 508 483 477 532 489 ** At the end of reporting period. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable. Business Premises plot reserve Plot reserve in balance sheet at end of period EUR million 84 93 86 42 97 97 101 84 79 91 97 93 107 66 58 56 56 55 52 42 35 33 36 Plot reserve at end of period, leased EUR million n/a 4 4 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 4 4 4 4 Plot reserve at end of period*** floor m2 741,877 821,000 391,000 465,000 720,200 718,900 629,260 741,877 690,000 862,000 842,000 821,000 822,000 409,000 430,000 391,000 252,000 235,000 265,000 276,000 261,000 312,000 415,000 *** Reporting methodology specified in Q3/2020 and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. In addition, from Q3/2021 onwards the figures do not include plots in the development stage and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable. Infrastructure Key financial figures From the first quarter of 2022 onwards, YIT has four reportable segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure and Property Development. YIT restated financial information for comparative period 2021 reflecting an operating model change, where certain operations and functions were transferred between reportable segments. Infrastructure Full year Per quarter Figures concern continuing operations unless otherwise stated 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q1/2018 Q2/2018 Q3/2018 Q4/2018 Q1/2019 Q2/2019 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Result Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Revenue EUR million 717 807 791 544 94 176 215 205 141 193 250 223 173 201 212 205 133 143 128 140 128 132 133 Operating profit EUR million -7 14 -1 -59 -9 -1 6 -1 -6 3 12 6 -3 4 -2 0 -4 -14 -7 -35 2 2 1 Operating profit margin % -1.0 1.8 -0.1 -10.8 -9.2 -0.6 2.7 -0.5 -4.0 1.5 4.6 2.6 -1.5 1.9 -1.0 0.2 -2.7 -9.5 -5.6 -24.8 1.6 1.5 1.0 Adjusted operating profit EUR million -7 15 13 -39 -9 -1 6 -1 -6 3 12 6 -3 4 10 2 -1 -13 0 -26 2 2 2 Adjusted operating profit margin % -0.9 1.9 1.6 -7.2 -9.2 -0.5 2.7 -0.3 -4.0 1.5 4.6 2.8 -1.5 1.8 4.6 0.9 -0.6 -8.8 0.2 -18.4 1.3 1.3 1.1 Order book Order book EUR million 861 1,128 829.0 910.0 672 929 952 861 1,036 1,270 1,313 1,128 1,037 1,091 910 829 751 796 795 910 876 891 864 Capital employed Capital employed EUR million 77 52 48.0 -19.0 n/a 72 93 77 83 78 90 52 57 74 89 48 49 37 37 -19 -5 22 34 Personnel** Personnel headcount 1,969 2,017 1,792 1,431 1,975 2,241 2,119 1,969 1,955 2,202 2,167 2,017 1,966 2,072 1,952 1,792 1,076 1,181 1,126 1,065 1,016 1,087 989 ** At the end of reporting period. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable. Property Development Key financial figures From the first quarter of 2022 onwards, YIT has four reportable segments: Housing, Business Premises, Infrastructure and Property Development. YIT restated financial information for comparative period 2021 reflecting an operating model change, where certain operations and functions were transferred between reportable segments. Property Development Full year Per quarter Figures concern continuing operations unless otherwise stated 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q1/2018 Q2/2018 Q3/2018 Q4/2018 Q1/2019 Q2/2019 Q3/2019 Q4/2019 Q1/2020 Q2/2020 Q3/2020 Q4/2020 Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Result Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Pro forma Revenue EUR million 0 17 91 0 0 2 2 13 4 9 11 67 21 13 19 Operating profit EUR million 27 83 5 17 0 -1 0 28 -2 0 3 81 14 1 5 -15 2 1 -8 22 1 1 3 Adjusted operating profit EUR million 27 83 5 18 0 -1 0 28 -2 0 3 81 14 1 5 -15 2 1 -8 22 1 1 3 Order book Order book EUR million n/a n/a 323 371 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 286 305 323 373 371 431 371 373 364 426 Capital employed Capital employed EUR million 145 254 331 387 n/a 143 149 145 150 150 170 254 256 300 306 331 360 378 353 387 385 384 421 Personnel** Personnel headcount 2 4 90 99 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 4 4 89 86 90 103 113 112 107 95 93 87 ** At the end of reporting period. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable. Property Development plot reserve Plot reserve in balance sheet at end of period EUR million n/a n/a 68 92 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 43 70 68 71 73 71 92 97 90 92 Plot reserve at end of period, leased EUR million n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 17 Plot reserve at end of period*** floor m2 n/a n/a 391,000 293,000 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 359,000 366,000 391,000 541,000 539,000 440,000 482,000 504,000 535,000 533,000 *** Reporting methodology specified in Q3/2020 and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. In addition, from Q3/2021 onwards the figures do not include plots in the development stage and therefore the figures are not fully comparable. Figures before Q1/2021 are not restated to reflect operating model change and therefore are not fully comparable. Definitions of key figures Key financial figures Definition of key figures Key figure Definition Reason for use Operating profit Result for the period before taxes and finance expenses and finance income equalling to the subtotal presented in the consolidated income statement. Operating profit shows result generated by operating activities excluding finance and tax related items. Adjusted operating profit Operating profit excluding adjusting items. Adjusted operating profit is presented in addition to operating profit to reflect the underlying core business performance and to enhance comparability from period to period. Management believes that this alternative performance measure provides meaningful supplemental information by excluding items not part of YIT's core business operations thus improving comparability from period to period. Adjusting items Adjusting items are material items outside ordinary course of business such as write-down of inventories, impairment of goodwill, fair value changes related to redemption liability of non-controlling interests, integration costs related to merger, transaction costs related to merger, costs, compensations and reimbursements related to court proceedings, write-downs related to non-core businesses, operating profit from businesses to be closed down, gains or losses arising from the divestments of a business or part of a business, costs on the basis of statutory personnel negotiations and adaption measures, and cost impacts of the fair value adjustments from purchase price allocation, such as fair value adjustments on acquired inventory, depreciation of fair value adjustments on acquired property, plant and equipment and amortisation of fair value adjustments on acquired intangible assets relating to business combination accounting under the provisions of IFRS 3, referred to as purchase price allocation ("PPA"). Capital employed Capital employed includes tangible and intangible assets, shares in associates and joint ventures, investments, inventories, trade receivables and other non-interest-bearing receivables total less provisions, advances received related to contract liabilites, other contract liabilities and other non-interest-bearing debts excluding items related to taxes, finance items and profit distribution. Capital employed presents capital employed of segment's operative business. Interest-bearing debt Non-current borrowings, current borrowings and non-current and current lease liabilities. Interest-bearing debt is a key figure to measure YIT's total debt financing. Net interest-bearing debt Interest-bearing debt less cash and cash equivalents and interest-bearing receivables. Net interest-bearing debt is an indicator to measure YIT's net debt financing. Equity ratio, % Equity total / total assets less advances received related to contract liabilities and other contract liabilities. Equity ratio is a key figure to measure the relative proportion of equity used to finance YIT's assets. Gearing ratio, % Interest-bearing debt less cash and cash equivalents and interest-bearing receivables/ total equity Gearing ratio is one of YIT's key long-term financial targets. It helps to understand how much debt YIT is using to finance its assets relative to the value of its equity. Return on equity, % Result for the period, 12 months rolling / equity total average. Key figure describes YIT's relative profitability. Return on capital employed, segments total (ROCE), %, rolling 12 months Rolling 12 months adjusted operating profit/capital employed, segments total average. Return on capital employed, % is one of YIT's key long-term financial targets. Key figure describes segment's relative profitability, in other words, the profit received from capital employed. Operating cash flow after investments Operating cash flow presented in cash flow statement after investments. Gross capital expenditures Investments in tangible and intangible assets. Equity per share Equity total divided by number of outstanding shares at the end of the period. Net debt / adjusted EBITDA, rolling 12 months Net interest-bearing debt/rolling 12 months adjusted operating profit before depreciations and amortisations added Net debt to adjusted EBITDA gives investor information on ability to service debt. 