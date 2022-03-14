Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. YIT Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YIT   FI0009800643

YIT OYJ

(YIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YIT Oyj : Ukrainian relief coordination centre gets premises in Vallila

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YIT will provide premises to the Ukrainian Association in Finland in the Sturenportti property that is developed in Vallila Helsinki

The centre, which will be located in Vallila, will act as a shared space for several relief organisations and as an information and assistance point for people who fled the war in Ukraine.

The difficult situation in Ukraine has led many private Finns and companies to take action to help the country and its citizens in the midst of the war.

YIT will provide premises to the Ukrainian Association in Finland in the Sturenportti property that is developed in Vallila, Helsinki. Several relief organisations will be operating in the premises which have a total area of approximately 1,300 m2.

The premises will be used for the coordination of donations and shipments to Ukraine. The premises also serve as a support centre for Ukrainians coming to Finland: a safe and communal place from which people who fled the war in Ukraine can receive information as well as material and mental support in accordance with their needs.

The aim is to open the centre already in March.

"We are very happy to have access to the premises as hundreds of Ukrainians are expected to arrive in Finland in the near future. Most of the people fleeing the war are women and children in dire need of humanitarian aid. There is a real need for a central relief centre, as Ukrainians can enter Finland without a visa so government assistance may not always reach them", says Elizabeth Harjunpää of the Ukrainian Association in Finland.

The Ukrainian Association in Finland was founded in Helsinki in 1998 to unite and represent the Ukrainian community living in Finland and to raise awareness of Ukraine and its cultural heritage. Currently, the association is actively participating in Ukrainian relief in Finland.

"The Russian military offensive has led to great human distress and suffering in Ukraine and, as our CEO said earlier, our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people. We are delighted that our premises in Vallila are suitable for the needs of the relief centre and that we can contribute to helping the Ukrainians in such a concrete manner," says Ilkka Tomperi, Executive Vice President of YIT's Property Development segment.

"I hope that all organisations, associations and other parties who are able to help the Ukrainians will be involved in the activities of the centre. Welcome!" Harjunpää continues.

Read more:
YIT's statement regarding business operations in Russia

For further information, please contact:
Ilkka Tomperi, Executive Vice President, Property Development, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)50 379 1903, ilkka.tomperi@yit.fi
Elizabeth Harjunpää, Head of Refugee Coordination, Ukrainian Association in Finland, tel. +358 (0)40 222 3556, elizabeth.harjunpaa@gmail.com
Hanna Malmivaara, Senior Vice President, Group Communications, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)40 561 6568, hanna.malmivaara@yit.fi


YIT is the largest Finnish and a significant North European development and construction company. For 110 years, we have been creating better living environments for our customers: we develop and build functional homes for sustainable living, future-proof public and commercial buildings and infrastructure for smoother flow of people, businesses and society. We employ 7,000 professionals in ten countries: Finland, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Our revenue in 2021 was EUR 2.9 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YIT OYJ
06:14aYIT OYJ : Ukrainian relief coordination centre gets premises in Vallila
PU
03/09YIT extends the maturity of a EUR 50 million term loan by one year
AQ
03/09YIT Extends the Maturity of A EUR 50 Million Term Loan by One Year
CI
03/08YIT Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/04Construction Firm YIT Purchases Two Plots in Finland's Tapiola
MT
03/04YIT OYJ : has bought two plots in Tapiola, Espoo
PU
03/03YIT Halts Plot Investments, Apartment Start-Ups In Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
MT
03/03YIT's statement on its businesses in Russia
AQ
03/02Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
02/25YIT OYJ : Discussion event for shareholders on YIT's events and financial statements in 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 652 M 2 904 M 2 904 M
Net income 2022 68,7 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net Debt 2022 396 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 768 M 841 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 803
Free-Float -
Chart YIT OYJ
Duration : Period :
YIT Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,67 €
Average target price 4,30 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markku Olavi Moilanen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tuomas Sakari Mäkipeska Chief Financial Officer
Harri-Pekka Antero Kaukonen Chairman
Juhani Nummi Executive Vice President-Operations Development
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YIT OYJ-14.84%841
VINCI-4.79%54 759
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.80%34 343
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.82%31 668
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.94%21 654
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.47%19 842