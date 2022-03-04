YIT Oyj : has bought two plots in Tapiola, Espoo

YIT has bought two plots located in Tapiola, Espoo, in the immediate vicinity of the Tuultenristi area development project (in the picture).

YIT has bought two plots from LähiTapiola, located in Tapiola, Espoo, in the immediate vicinity of the shopping mall AINOA and the Tuultenristi area development project, at Itätuulenkuja 6 and 8.

Two projects are planned for the plots, with a total permitted building area of approximately 11,000 floor square metres. A total of about 150 apartments and a couple of commercial premises will be built in the area.

The planning of the projects has started and the next step is to apply for building permits for the projects. The aim is to start the construction before the end of the year.

"The Tapiola area, which has become a classic, is currently being updated and we are happy to be part of this development. The plots we bought are in a top location, with excellent transport connections and services nearby. The Tuultenristi apartments have been very sought after, which goes to show the attractiveness of Tapiola's urban centre," says Esa Turkka, Vice President at YIT.

