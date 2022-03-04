Log in
    YIT   FI0009800643

YIT OYJ

(YIT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

YIT Oyj : has bought two plots in Tapiola, Espoo

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
YIT has bought two plots located in Tapiola, Espoo, in the immediate vicinity of the Tuultenristi area development project (in the picture).

YIT has bought two plots from LähiTapiola, located in Tapiola, Espoo, in the immediate vicinity of the shopping mall AINOA and the Tuultenristi area development project, at Itätuulenkuja 6 and 8.

Two projects are planned for the plots, with a total permitted building area of approximately 11,000 floor square metres. A total of about 150 apartments and a couple of commercial premises will be built in the area.

The planning of the projects has started and the next step is to apply for building permits for the projects. The aim is to start the construction before the end of the year.

"The Tapiola area, which has become a classic, is currently being updated and we are happy to be part of this development. The plots we bought are in a top location, with excellent transport connections and services nearby. The Tuultenristi apartments have been very sought after, which goes to show the attractiveness of Tapiola's urban centre," says Esa Turkka, Vice President at YIT.

Read more:
https://www.yit.fi/en/tuultenristi
Helsingin Seudun Osuuspankki the main tenant of the Tuultenristi office building in Tapiola, Espoo
Art by Ilona Partanen adorns the site fence of Tuultenristi in Tapiola

For further information, please contact:
Esa Turkka, Vice President, Housing Finland and CEE segment, YIT Finland Ltd, tel. +358 40 551 5945, esa.turkka@yit.fi
Johanna Savolainen, Communications Manager, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)44 305 4594, johanna.savolainen@yit.fi

YIT is the largest Finnish and a significant North European development and construction company. For 110 years, we have created better living environments for our customers: we develop and build functional homes for sustainable living, future-proof public and commercial buildings and infrastructure for smoother flow of people, businesses and society. We employ 7,000 professionals in ten countries: Finland, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Our revenue in 2021 was EUR 2.9 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 741 M 3 029 M 3 029 M
Net income 2022 80,4 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
Net Debt 2022 408 M 451 M 451 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,90x
Yield 2022 5,01%
Capitalization 730 M 807 M 807 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 803
Free-Float -
Chart YIT OYJ
Duration : Period :
YIT Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,49 €
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markku Olavi Moilanen President & Chief Executive Officer
Tuomas Sakari Mäkipeska Chief Financial Officer
Harri-Pekka Antero Kaukonen Chairman
Juhani Nummi Executive Vice President-Operations Development
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YIT OYJ-19.10%807
VINCI-1.28%57 310
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.80%36 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.55%32 398
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.71%23 303
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED7.78%21 078