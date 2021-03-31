Log in
YIT OYJ

(YIT)
YIT Oyj :  and HGR's joint venture Regenero sells two properties in Keilaniemi, Espoo

03/31/2021
Regenero, a joint venture formed by YIT and HGR Property Partners, has today closed the property transaction concerning Keilalampi and the Keilaniemenranta pavilions in Espoo, Finland. The properties are part of a larger Keilaniemenranta area development project. The proceeds from the transaction will be recognised in YIT's result for the first quarter of 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The transaction is part of the sale of three properties to an international investor, which was announced by YIT in August 2019. In March 2020, YIT announced having finalised the property transaction concerning the first stage of the Keilaniemi area, the Accountor Tower.

For further information, please contact:
Tommi Järvenpää, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa@yit.fi
Tom Ekman, Executive Vice President, Business Premises, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)40 771 2514, tom.ekman@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION
Tommi Järvenpää
Vice President, Investor Relations

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and a significant North European urban developer and construction company. We create more sustainable, functional and attractive cities and living environments. We develop and build apartments, business premises and entire areas. We also specialise in demanding infrastructure construction. We own properties together with our partners, which supports the implementation of our significant development projects. We also provide our customers with services that increase the value of properties. We employ about 7,400 professionals in 10 countries: Finland, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. In 2020, our revenue amounted to approximately EUR 3.1 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

YIT Oyj published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 13:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
