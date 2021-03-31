YIT Oyj :  and HGR's joint venture Regenero sells two properties in Keilaniemi, Espoo

Regenero, a joint venture formed by YIT and HGR Property Partners, has today closed the property transaction concerning Keilalampi and the Keilaniemenranta pavilions in Espoo, Finland. The properties are part of a larger Keilaniemenranta area development project. The proceeds from the transaction will be recognised in YIT's result for the first quarter of 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The transaction is part of the sale of three properties to an international investor, which was announced by YIT in August 2019. In March 2020, YIT announced having finalised the property transaction concerning the first stage of the Keilaniemi area, the Accountor Tower.

