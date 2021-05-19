YIT Oyj : is the ideal employer for engineering students for the third consecutive year

Once again, technology students ranked YIT as the most ideal construction industry employer in Universum's Student Survey. On the ranking list of ideal technology industry employers, YIT reached 5th place. Despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus in the operating environment, YIT is offering around 800 young people an internship also this year.

Technology students ranked YIT the most ideal construction industry employer in Universum's Student Survey for the third consecutive year. YIT was also the ideal construction industry employer among the highly educated experts in the Universum's Professionals Survey last autumn. A total of 2 793 engineering students responded to the Universum Student Survey.

The number of trainee applications increased by almost 30% from last year at YIT. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes were also made to the application process and marketing this year. In previous years, internships have been introduced in educational institutions and students have visited YIT's offices and construction sites, but now the applicants were mainly reached through social media. Young people studying in various educational institutes who have completed a traineeship at YIT, the so-called YIT Agents, function as an easy-to-approach point of contact between students and YIT.

'It was great that our internships aroused so much interest also virtually. The digitalisation of the construction industry offers really interesting tasks in a very different context. Last summer, we successfully completed our internships without coronavirus infections, and the health and safety of our personnel remains a priority in everything we do. Our new training programme Future digital talent also attracted well over 300 applicants,' says Timo Piili, Head of Group Recruiting & Resourcing at YIT.

The Future Digital Talents project searched for newly graduated and soon graduating IT professionals for a wide range of IT skilled tasks. From developers of cloud-based solutions to promoters of digitalisation of construction sites. Those who applied for Future digital talent had the opportunity to work not only for YIT, but also for participating partner companies such as CGI and Solita.

'The development of cloud-based computing and new technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine vision and robotics have created new conditions for the digitalisation of the construction industry and increased productivity. We need experts who can adapt their IT skills to the challenges of the construction industry. This is why we train those who joined Future Digital Talents together with Microsoft, CGI and Solita for the future of both the IT industry and the construction industry. I believe that we can offer young experts who have joined us an excellent starting point for their future career,' says Marko Väyrynen, Chief Enterprise Architect at YIT.

Searches like the Future Digital Talents are also planned for next year. Investing in young talents in the construction industry and active cooperation with educational institutions has been a strategic choice of YIT's for many years and is reflected, for example, in the course supply of seven polytechnics as YIT studies. In the construction industry studies, experience gained from traineeships is extremely valuable as future authors can apply the theory learned in studies with various experts in the industry.

