YIT Oyj : to build a digital supply chain in cooperation with Carinafour

This union of large and small aims for productivity improvements in the construction industry.

In its efforts to develop the productivity of the construction industry, YIT is boldly challenging the familiar models and habits of the industry and partnering up with the Turku-based Carinafour, specialising in productivity improvements in the project industry. The joint goal is to develop the industrial production system of construction and the related supply chain.

'Productivity improvements don't happen spontaneously; they require investments targeted at steering and operating models. We've partnered up with Carinafour on this development journey and our goal is to deepen our cooperation with this partnership,' says Juhani Nummi, EVP, Operations development at YIT. 'In addition to digital supply chain solutions, YIT wants to tackle the key changes in operating models to transform development inputs into value for the customers, the environment and the owners,' says Nummi.

Another goal of the new operating model is to seek value for the employees, enabling professionals to use a controlled and transparent material management process in order to focus on their work and not waste time waiting for materials and unnecessary transfers.

Forward planning and digital control of the supply chain creates constantly enriched data that can be used to improve operational processes and produce even better-quality and faster construction operations in line with industrial production methods while saving time and resources.

According to Ari Viitanen, President of Carinafour, sharing knowledge and cross pollination between business segments benefit all parties.

'The digital supply chain solutions piloted in other industries can be tailored to suit the characteristics of the construction industry,' says Viitanen. 'This is not a sprint; it's about building a development path and an operating model based on knowledge in order to learn, improve operations and win in the long run.'

The joint development of YIT and Carinafour will produce a digital supply chain model that will benefit property owners, residents, contractors, subcontractors and suppliers.

'These days, no operator can work in a vacuum; we must all follow the principles of platform economy to create an ecosystem that benefits everyone. Users and property owners can use the high-quality built environment as quickly and efficiently, in terms of life cycle, as possible. Contractors, subcontractors and suppliers are integrated in the projects more effectively, ensuring that the deadlines are met and that the work proceeds smoothly. Optimising the use of materials also helps reduce the environmental impact,' says Nummi.

