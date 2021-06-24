YIT Oyj : to build a parking hall in Kupittaa, Turku

YIT has signed a contract with Turku Technology Properties Ltd on the construction of a parking hall near the Kupittaa railway station, a few kilometres from the centre of Turku. The total value of the project for YIT is nearly EUR 24 million, and it will be recorded in the order book for the second quarter of the year.



The nearly 30,000-square-metre parking hall will have space for approximately 1,000 cars and 90 bicycles.



Kupittaa is one of the fastest developing areas in Turku, with plenty of business and office space as well as housing and health care services. There are also plans for several new office and residential projects in the area, which will increase the demand for parking spaces. The location of the parking hall in an important urban development area is likely to further increase demand in the future.



There will be parking spaces for both short-term and long-term rental, some of them equipped for the charging of electric vehicles. The parking hall will also be an excellent park-and-ride facility as it will provide direct access to the Kupittaa railway station's platforms via a covered passageway. The planned One Hour Train will increase traffic at the Kupittaa station.



The construction of the parking hall will begin this summer and is estimated to be completed in spring 2023.



