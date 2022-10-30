Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Yixin Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2858   KYG9T43R1023

YIXIN GROUP LIMITED

(2858)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-28 am EDT
0.6500 HKD   -7.14%
05:00aChina names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament
RE
03:24aChina names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament
RE
03:24aChina names chen yixin as national security minister -parliament…
RE
CHINA NAMES CHEN YIXIN AS NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER -PARLIAMENT…

10/30/2022 | 03:24am EDT
CHINA NAMES CHEN YIXIN AS NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER -PARLIAMENT


© Reuters 2022
All news about YIXIN GROUP LIMITED
09/07Aurora Mobile Enters Into Partnership With UP Fintech's Unit to Boost User Growth
MT
08/03Yixin Group Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
07/23China's government, Communist Party leaders vaccinated against COVID - official
RE
07/18Hoshizaki to Take Control of Chinese Kitchen Design and Construction Company for $17 Mi..
MT
05/11China Nuclear Energy Overhauls Board as Nanshan Group Becomes Largest Shareholder
MT
04/06Yixin Group Limited Announces Director Changes, Effective April 6, 2022
CI
03/23Yixin Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 5 157 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2022 305 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 918 M 540 M 540 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 348
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart YIXIN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yixin Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIXIN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,60 CNY
Average target price 1,68 CNY
Spread / Average Target 180%
Managers and Directors
Xu Andy Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive officer
Dong Jiang Chief Operating Officer
Xiao Guang Yang Chief Financial Officer
Tian Fan Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Tun Ho Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YIXIN GROUP LIMITED-46.72%540
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-40.58%8 496
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-31.45%6 092
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-5.70%1 977
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-84.35%1 926
THANACHART CAPITAL4.64%1 090